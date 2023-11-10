Google smart home devices are up to 40% off ahead of Black Friday

Google Store drops early Black Friday deals on smart thermostats, cameras and doorbells

Google Store Black Friday deals
published

The best Black Friday deals are coming up later this month but Google has launched its sale early! At the Google Store, you can find huge price drops on its Google Pixel smartphones, tablets, earbuds, watches and smart home essentials.

The best deals you can find at Google Store are on Google Nest smart home devices, including up to 40% off on the Nest Video Doorbell, the Nest Learning Thermostat and Chromecast with Google TV.

If you’re looking for the best video doorbell for an easier way to answer the door, the best smart thermostat to save money on your energy bills or the best security camera for protecting your home, Google Nest is one of the best brands to shop.

To help you shop the Google Store Black Friday sale, I’ve rounded up the best smart home deals you can buy now for a fraction of the price.

Google Nest Doorbell (wired): was £229

Google Nest Doorbell (wired): was £229, now £149 at Google Store
Save £80 on the Google Nest Doorbell in the Google Store Black Friday sale. Easy to set-up and use, the Google Nest Doorbell uses AI technology to accurately tell the difference between people, animals, vehicles and packages, so you’re not alerted unnecessarily to movement outside your door. Read our full Google Nest Doorbell review for more details.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: was £219

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: was £219, now £140 at Google Store
The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is now just £140 in this early Black Friday deal. The third generation smart thermostat makes it easier to customise your heating and cooling, while saving you money on your bills month on month. Available in stainless steel, black, white or copper colours.

Google Nest Cam (indoor, wired): was £89.99

Google Nest Cam (indoor, wired): was £89.99, now £59.99 at Google Store
In the Google Store Black Friday sale, you can save £30 on the Google Nest Cam. This indoor wired security camera features 1080p video resolution, sound and motion alerts and two-way talk so you can see, speak and hear what’s going on in your home while you’re away.

Google Nest Hub (2nd gen): was £89.99

Google Nest Hub (2nd gen): was £89.99, now £54.99 at Google Store
Get 39% off the Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) at the Google Store. This smart display and hub is a sleek and streamlined way to connect and communicate with your other smart devices around the house. The wide clear screen also allows you to make calls, watch videos, make notes and surf the web. Available in chalk, charcoal, sand and mist colourways.

Chromecast with Google TV: was £34.99

Chromecast with Google TV: was £34.99, now £22.99 at Google Store
The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is now under £25 in this early Black Friday sale. In our 5-star Chromecast with Google TV review, our reviewer said it delivered great HDR picture quality and plenty of apps to make it the best Chromecast yet. You can also get £20 off the Chromecast with Google TV (4K).

In the lead-up to Black Friday, other retailers are also expected to drop their prices so make sure to check out the best Amazon Black Friday deals, the best Currys Black Friday deals, the best John Lewis Black Friday deals and the best Argos Black Friday deals.

