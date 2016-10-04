Google Pixel launch news, including specs, price, design and UK release date

Google is currently on stage announcing the Pixel smartphones. These are all the details you need to know:

You'll be able to pre-order the Pixel on 4th October (that's today!), and the handset will hit the shelves on 20th October.

Cost

The Google Pixel will cost £599 for 32GB, and £699 for 128GB.

The Pixel XL price is £719 for 32GB, £819 for 128GB.

EE is the exclusive network partner for the Pixel handsets. The Pixel is free on a £50.99 a month, 24 month 4GEE plan, which comes with unlimited minutes, unlimited texts and 10GB of mobile data a month for existing customers. The Pixel XL is also available free on a £55.99 a month, 24-month plan, and comes with unlimited minutes, unlimited texts and 10GB of mobile data a month for existing customers.

Customers who pre-order before October 20th will receive a £50 Google Play voucher they can use to purchase content from the Google Play store.

Key Features

Powered by Google

Since this is now Google's flagship handset, it makes sense that it makes use of the company's latest software and services.

Both Pixels will come with Allo, Google's new instant messaging app, and Duo, the video calling app, pre-installed. These were both unveiled at Google I/O earlier in the year, and are similar to Hangouts, but with more features.

Google Assistant also plays a big role in the operating system. This replaces Google Now, making it more intelligent, and giving the virtual assistant more of a personality in line with Siri and Cortana.

Google Assistant is a more friendly, more personal, chatbot-powered AI that can answer your questions, book dinner reservations, play games and suggest smart replies to send your friends when you don't have the time or the energy to actually compose a proper message.

Assistant can be accessed by holding the home button, the home screen widget, or the hot word.

There are also some nifty software features, such as automatic operating system updates, 24/7 customer assistance.

Daydream View VR

Back at I/O, Google announced their virtual reality platform, Daydream VR. Both Pixel phones support the system, but it's expected to run better on the Pixel XL.

Along with the Pixel phones, Google is also releasing a Daydream View VR headset, priced at a very reasonable £69. This is Google's answer to headsets like the Samsung Gear VR. And it looks pretty slick, made from fabric rather than hard plastic designed for comfort.

USB-C Fast Charging

Thanks to some super-speedy charging packed into the USB-C port, you can get 7-hours battery life from just a 15-minute plugged-in.

Great screens and fast processors

Let's start off with screen size. The Google Pixel has a 5.0-inch screen, and the Pixel XL packs a 5.5-inch screen. They are both AMOLED displays, the XL will have a QHD resolution of 2560x1440, while the standard Pixel will pack an HD resolution of 1920x1080.

Both devices will have 32GB or 128GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and run on Qualcomm's latest 821 processor.

On the back, there's a 12-megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation, and a fingerprint sensor.

The front facing camera is an eight-megapixel sensor.

Unlimited Google Photos Storage

To make this device more tempting, Google has announced users will get unlimited, full-resolution Google Photos storage for free.

An excellent camera

Google is very proud of the camera in the Pixel. They've given the sensor and lens to DxO to test - and scientifically, according to DxO it has the best camera of any smartphone.

Of course, whether the software backs up the excellent sensor and lens is another question - real life tests are very different to lab tests. The camera packs 12.3-megapixels with a f/2.0 aperture. Pixel size is 1.55 microns, and it's optically stabilised.

There's lots of smart software tricks as well - Smart Burst captures a continuous stream of images and selects the best, sharpest image, and HDR+ captures the best image possible in any lighting condition.

Pretty Colours and awesome cases

The Google Pixel phones will be available in Very Silver, Quite Black, and Really Blue colourways.

They've also got some really cool cases designed by artists and graphic designers.

Specs

Google Pixel Specs:

Dimensions: 143.8 x 69.5 x 8.6 mm

Display: 5.0-inches, 1920x1080 pixels

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 / 4GB RAM

Storage: 32 / 128GB

Battery: 2770mAh, Fast Charging

Camera: 12MP rear facing OIS, 8MP front facing

Google Pixel XL Specs:

Dimensions:154.7 x 75.7 x 8.6 mm

Display: 5.5 inches, 1440 x 2560 pixels

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 / 4GB RAM

Storage: 32 / 128GB

Battery: 3450mAh, Fast Charging

Camera: 12MP rear facing with OIS, 8MP front facing

