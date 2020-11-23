Get a great Sony Dolby Atmos soundbar for under £300 with this Currys Black Friday deal !

Well this is going straight into our best Black Friday deals pile. As part of Currys' Black Friday deals, the retailer has reduced the Sony HT-G700 3.1 Wireless Soundbar from £449 to £299. And this doesn't just, err, sound like a good deal, it really is. In T3's four star Sony HT-G700 Dolby Atmos soundbar review from earlier this year, we confirmed Sony's offering as one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars with "remarkable spatial processing."

As you'll see in the image above, this is a two box system, meaning that you don't just get the bar for under the TV but also a separate subwoofer. Don't worry about any wires trailing, though, as this is a wireless box to place wherever you please and comes with serious benefits. As we said in our review "we can't emphasise enough how much a subwoofer adds to the cinematic experience of movie soundtracks, even in quite subtle ways, so we're really happy this great-value package comes with one."

As we said in our review, the Sony HT-G700 was already excellent value at full price. This is a 3.1 speaker system with two HDMI ports. This might seem a small thing, but means you can plug into your TV with one and then also put a video source straight through the soundbar instead of taking up an additional precious slot on your TV. In our world of endless HDMI hungry devices, this is a serious saving.

Equally important is the fact that the HT-G700 can give you Dolby Atmos surround sound without necessarily having to have a Dolby Atmos enabled TV. As we said, you can "plug an Atmos-ready media streamer or Blu-ray player into the HT-G700 and you can pass its video on to the TV." This means that "the Atmos audio is grabbed and decoded by the soundbar before it ever gets to the TV that doesn't understand it, so you still get maximum audio-quality thrills without a TV upgrade." Even better with a saving of £150.

Then there's that all important sound quality. Upgrading to a soundbar means you'll immediately have a significantly improved audio experience as you finally have sound coming towards you instead of being fired backwards from the TV and into the wall. The HT-G700 does an excellent job of amplifying speech too, meaning if you've ever cranked the audio up just for conversations in movies and TV shows, you can finally stop reaching for the remote control.

But it's in its Dolby Atmos support where the Sony HT-G700 really shines. Directional audio is key and "Noises can have the distinct feeling of coming from left and right of the screen, and up and down – though the lack of upfiring speakers mean it's better at width than height. There's a noticeable amount of precision too: something happening in the centre-left of screen doesn't sound as extremely left as something that's just zoomed off-screen in the direction." Essential for all those Christmas movies if you want directional sleigh bells, then.

Sony HT-G700 Wireless Soundbar | Was £449 | Now £299 | Save £150 at Currys

As we said in our Sony HT-G700 Dolby Atmos soundbar review, this was already a great value soundbar at its RRP. The inclusion of a wireless subwoofer is a brilliant bonus and the thoughtful addition of two HDMI ports is as much appreciated as the exceptional precision audio. Easy setup and 4K HDMI pass through too make this an excellent Black Friday deal. View Deal

And the reductions for the holiday season are only just beginning. Christmas is getting scarily close and T3's elves are here to assist. Prep with our best Christmas gifts and even the best Cyber Monday deals to make sure you always get the best prices even after Black Friday.

