Get a bargain 65-inch 4K TV from LG in the Amazon End of Summer sale

Amazon's End of Summer Sale is bringing the bargains ready for the autumn – and what's a better way to usher in the longer nights than a big new telly, with Ultra HD 4K resolution and HDR for properly cinematic movies?

Amazon is selling the LG 65UM7510PLA 65-Inch TV for £799 right now, which is the cheapest we've ever seen it. A bright and colourful 4K screen is backed up with HDR support, extra-wide viewing angles so you can see clearly wherever you're sitting, and even virtual surround sound delivered by the multiple speakers built into the set.

People are liking their bigger screens more than ever, with 65-inches the most popular size for new TVs, and this is a stone-cold bargain if you want a large new TV with the current bells and whistles.

Those include support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant smarts, so you can control smart home tech or ask for information just by holding a button on the Magic Remote.