Garmin Fenix 6 Pro review (early verdict): Garmin's top sports smartwatch is the very best you can get

Sometimes the stars align and you get to test Garmin's brand new top multisport watch, the Garmin Fénix 6 Pro, on the Windsor Half Marathon. I guess you know where this is going and indeed, I managed to get my first impression about the Fénix 6 Pro running up and down the hills in the Great Park of Windsor and let me tell you, it fared well on the test.

If you are a bit confused by Garmin's numerous Fenix 6 offerings, you are not alone. There are 19 (!) different variations, with different case sizes, strap colours, glass, materials and the option of a solar version. The Pro Solar edition with titanium bracelet comes in at £1,000, rivalling the prices of high-end watches and making Apple Watch seem cheap.

Does any of the Garmin Fénix 6 Pro variations worth your hard-earned money? If you own a Fénix 5 or 5+, then you may want to think twice before you upgrade, as the improvements are not all that great. Especially when this great Fenix 5 deal is running!

But for anyone who wants a truly high-end running watch – which is also a golf watch, a gym watch, a hiking watch and, well, a watch – should give it consideration.

Today's best Garmin Fenix 6 deals ? $599.99 View $599.99 View $599.99 View $600 View Show More Deals

The five physical buttons work fine and the build quality is excellent (Image credit: Future)

Garmin Fénix 6 Pro: Price, battery life and design

The tested model was the Garmin Fénix 6 Pro Sapphire which currently retails for £699.99 at Garmin.com. This version has a 46 mm case size and comes with scratch-resistant Sapphire lens which protects the 1.3-inch screen. Not going to lie, I wasn't planning on testing the scratch resistance for obvious reasons but nevertheless, the build quality feels excellent and I certainly wouldn't be afraid to take the F6 for a swim.

As a comparison, it is lighter and smaller than the gargantuan Suunto 9 Baro but noticeably chunkier than the Garmin Forerunner 945. As with most of these type of multi sport watches, it not only feels too big to wear for sleeping, but because you also have to wrap fitness watches around your wrist snugly for them to be accurate, it won't elevate your sleepy-time comfort levels.

That said, wearing the Fénix 6 Pro during the day is not uncomfortable by any means. You can unbuckle the silicone strap easily with one hand and you don't have to wear it super-tight for it to be able to read your HR and PulseOx stats. Just snug.

The Fénix 6 Pro doesn't use a touchscreen, which is probably for the best. Touch-enabled devices are great and all, but having such a small screen does limit the room for movement and therefore makes touch interactions fiddly. The Fenix's 5 big, physical buttons work just fine, and are easy to use when running or engaged in other activity, after only a very short learning period.

The buttons on the right (top: enter, bottom: back) feel like they had two different pressure levels, but in fact they only have one. This was confusing at first, as I couldn't exit menus until I realised that you have to depress both buttons fully in order for the watch to register the action.

All the stats are on the box (Image credit: Future)

The screen is easily readable and has a resolution of 260x260 pixels. One of the five buttons (top left) toggles the light so even in bright sunlight, the screen can be read without problem. The contrast is excellent and for a screen this size, I never had any issues reading it, including during the race when the weather alternated between bright daylight, dark clouds and full-on, pouring rain.

Battery life has been improved since the Fénix 5+ and it can now last up to 14 days in smartwatch mode. Even in GPS mode, it can function for up to 36 hours between charges which is almost up there with the Suunto 9. Switch the Fénix 6 Pro to battery saver mode and you can go without charging the device for up to 48 (!) days. It won't do anything beyond telling the time during this period, admittedly.

In reality, with moderate exercise-tracking, you can easily use the watch for almost a week without having to charge it.

The Garmin Fénix 6 Pro is a feature packed multisport watch (Image credit: Future)

Garmin Fénix 6 Pro: features

As this is an early verdict, after a relatively short period of use, I won't touch on all the features of the Fénix 6 Pro. If you have things to do in the next hour or so, you'll be grateful for that anyway as it has a veritable plethora of features.

This is Garmin's flagship, all-bells-and-whistles, watch offering. The brand is famous for producing best-in-class running, triathlon, multi-sport and golf watches, and the Fénix 6 Pro does all of the above.

Probably the best improvement since the Fénix 5+ is the widget distribution in the main menu. As opposed to all widgets being displayed on separate pages, you can have a glance overview of most features by pressing the up or down button on the watch. These widgets can also be rearranged and removed at your convenience, of course.

The widgets include weather reports, sunrise/sunset times, altimeter and barometer, VO2 max, activity stats and even air temperature. By clicking on a widget, you get a more detailed view of them which most usually can be further expanded still.

The Fénix 6 Pro has integrated GPS of course. The tested model also has a satnav-like maps feature with an 'Around Me' function that locates nearby points of interest and provides on-screen navigation to them.

You can also load music onto the Fénix 6 Pro and pair it with Bluetooth headphones.

As mentioned, Garmin Fénix 6 Series is also geared towards golfers with a separate app focusing on this sport only. There are 41,000 golf course maps pre-loaded on the watch from around the world, letting you calculate distance to the pin with ease. There are also more than 2,000 ski-resort maps available to view on the watch.

The Garmin Connect app let's you analyse all stats in great details (Image credit: Future)

Garmin Fénix 6 Pro: fitness tracking and app

The Windsor Half Marathon is (in)famous for its hills. One user on Strava said it was the "hilliest f*cker ever" and although I wouldn't go as far as that, it definitely has its ups and downs.

The Garmin Fénix 6 Pro calculated a 234-metre elevation gain throughout the race, which sounds just about right, based on the average gain from all other other runners' data. Even better, the watch was only a second off my actual chip time – 1:39:51 on the watch and 1:39:52 on the chip, since you ask.

If you are like me and like to break your longer runs into smaller increments, you will like the PacePro feature. PacePro works when you follow a predetermined route on an uneven terrain; it will recommend you the correct pace to follow and it changes per mile (or kilometre) according to the level of ascend/descend. This can help you significantly if you run on unknown terrain and would like to run a set time.

The Garmin Connect app has numerous stats you can analyse. On the homepage, you are also shown an at-a-glance overview of your daily stats, which is great for beginners or people who like to track their daily activities, Fitbit-style.

Not the most important stats for a serious athlete (Image credit: Future)

This was the only controversial aspect of the Fénix 6, for me. Why would I want to buy a £700 multi-sport watch to have steps and floors climbed stats prioritised? I'm not saying they are useless stats but this watch is really for those who want to track moderate to intense sports activity. Thankfully, the Fénix 6 Pro's display can be customised and you are also free to adjust all of the default goals.

A great all-round multisport watch with great build quality and sharp screen (Image credit: Future)

Garmin Fénix 6 Pro: Early verdict

I really enjoyed using the Garmin Fénix 6 Pro. It's definitely accurate enough for all but the most elite sports people – recreational runners, cyclists, gym goers.

The wrist-based heart-rate tracking is sufficiently precise that you can probably ditch your chest strap. Arguably taking a pulse from your wrist is never going to be quite as accurate and reliable as with a chest strap, but Garmin's system has improved a lot with its most recent generation of watches. In fact it's arguably the biggest improvement over the Fenix 5.

Both the Fénix 6 Pro's build quality and user interface are excellent. The screen is easy to read even in broad daylight, thanks to the light toggle button. Navigating the menus is also intuitive using the five physical buttons, not at any point I felt the need for a touch screen. The widgets on the watch can be customised but even the default view has enough information so you can get an overview of all the main stats with ease.

You can further analyse your performance using the the Garmin Connect app. My favourite is the replay function where you can follow your route in the app and check the progression of all the graphs as you go along. Sure, Connect is sprawling and has a huge number of menus, sub-menus and options. However, that's because it can do so much and is so customisable.

As much as it is confusing to have so many different versions of the Fénix 6 hardware, it is the same story as with the software – whatever you want this watch to be, you can adapt it to your needs.

The Fénix 6 Pro wins on battery life and user-friendliness. It will take a long time to learn every aspect of what it can do, but you can be up and running – literally – with it in next to no time. Given its build quality you should then have many years to learn all its other tricks. Garmin knows its target market and how to cater for their needs, and it shows in the Fénix 6 Pro.

