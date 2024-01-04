Forget your tumble dryer — Duux's new smart dehumidifier will dry wet laundry in hours

Drying laundry in the winter can be quite a challenge, especially if you don't have access to a tumble dryer. It's far too cold to dry them outside, and clothes can often smell damp when drying indoors - you can't win! Drying laundry inside can also create high levels of moisture and increase condensation, resulting in the tell-tale signs of damp stains on the wall, wet windows and black mould spots.

Recently, the best dehumidifiers have quickly become an essential investment for those looking to dry their clothes indoors, without the significant price tag and energy consumption of running a tumble dryer. It's a perfect solution for anyone wanting to tackle their laundry quickly whilst avoiding high energy bills this winter. Whilst there are some smaller capacity models that can't execute this very well, there are a few that you'd soon not be able to live without, and this latest dehumidifier is no exception...introducing the Bora Smart 20L Dehumidifier by Duux.

(Image credit: Duux)

The Duux Bora Smart 20L Dehumidifier has been labelled the ‘smart swap’ for efficiently drying your clothes. Not only does the model create the ideal climate all year round, but it also effectively dries wet laundry in a room at a significantly lower cost than a tumble dryer. It works by extracting water from the air, with the capacity to remove up to 20 litres in just 24 hours, making it the perfect companion for every room in your home.

It's also extremely easy to the control the Bora thanks to the user-friendly Duux Smart app, allowing users to easily manage their indoor climate with the click of a button. Users can also control the device using voice commands through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, or via the LED operating panel which displays the humidity levels and timer mode.

The Bora Smart 20L Dehumidifier is also Quiet Mark certified for its ultra-quiet operation, emitting only 36dB of noise when in night mode. When the water tank is full, it automatically switches off, meaning there's no annoying beeping sound to keep you up at night.

The Bora also has a built-in hygrostat which automatically regulates the humidity, alongside a fitted carbon filter which removes any unpleasant odours from the air. The built-in carbon filter extracts gases, smoke and odours from your home, to ensure clean and breathable air.

(Image credit: Duux)

Bora Smart 20L Dehumidifier: price and availability

The Bora retails for an RRP £299.99 and is available from Duux and a few major UK retailers, including Currys and Very.

