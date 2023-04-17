Forget the Tesla Model S, you want the Volkswagen ID.7 instead

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The lid has finally been lifted on the sixth car in the Volkswagen EV range, the ID.7, which I got to drive in late March in its then-camouflaged pre-reveal aesthetic. Now the VW ID.7 has been unveiled in full – and I think it's a mighty attractive Tesla Model S alternative.

The VW ID.7 is all about offering a stack of space, as the largest model in the ID range. Yep, it's even longer than an ID.Buzz van, with its almost-5-metre length meaning even the rear seats feature an abundance of legroom for those beyond 6-feet tall.

I think the ID.7 certainly looks the part, too, with a design that brings new elements to Volkswagen's family. Its front is less rakeish than the smaller ID.3 and ID.4 models, for example, and from certain angles – especially in this white finish, as my pictures show – there's some resemblance to the Model S, hence the inevitable comparison.

The ID.7 likely won't be as pricey as its Tesla competitor either, with prices expected to start from the "mid £50,000s" mark in the UK, potentially undercutting its key Californian rival and further adding the pressure on Mr Musk.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

What I find impressive about the ID.7's starting price is that its base spec includes plenty of tasty tech treats, such as the 15-inch touchscreen, which is an all-new design element for the ID range. It's larger than smaller cars in the range, in a fixed position, and is controlled by touch and a backlit touch slider beneath.

I do still find the climate controls are far too buried within, though, a criticism I've aligned with all VW ID vehicles to date (you can't manually close the air vents either, they're digitally controlled on the screen, including their directional output).

This dominant screen is complemented by a dedicated display beyond the driver's wheel, which presents all the core information, including speed and more. A dynamic head-up display (HUD) is also included as standard and this can be adjusted to be more expansive when it comes to showing turn-by-turn directions and the like.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Inevitably there are packs to add additional features, of course, from a Harmon Kardon soundsystem, to integrated dynamic lighting, even 'ergoPremium' seats which include both heating and cooling and, if you want it, a massage function. Very slick.

Now some may call out my VW ID.7 versus Tesla Model S on account of available range. But in its 85kW battery capacity, Volkswagen is aiming to deliver 435 miles of range per charge (with 200kW charging meaning a 10-to-80-per-cent recharge in 25 minutes). Sure, WLTP ratings are easy to call into question, and Tesla's fairly reliable 405 miles of range has stood up to scrutiny over time. Still, it's close between the two, so range needn't be a deciding factor.

With Volkswagen going all-in on its all-electric range, the ID.7 really tops off the options – especially for those seeking a saloon rather than a chunkier SUV – with a visual appeal I find sleeker than its smaller-car options and at a price point that's generally agreeable too. So if you've pondered buying a Tesla Model S then, well, I think Volkswagen's onto something strong with the ID.7.