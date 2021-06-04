Dying Light 2, Sonic Colors: Ultimate and Horizon Forbidden West BRING IT to a Totally Rated gaming special

Totally Rated features reviews and opinions of what's hot and what's not in the twin worlds of tech and gaming. Bringing together experts from leading titles from across the industry – T3, for instance – we hear first hand from those who have reviewed, rated and indeed totally rated, the very latest products and games to thud into the market place.

Having said that, this week’s episode has nothing to do with T3-style tech and is all about games. So those of you who are disappointed by that should leave now.

Otherwise, you can watch the Totally Rated show in the video below. We've got confirmed release dates for Dying Light 2 and Sonic Colors: Ultimate and serve up an exciting first glimpse of the violent climb-fest Horizon Forbidden West…

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

First up, Techland revealed during a livestream that Dying Light 2 Stay Human (as it is officially known), will be out December 7. The news has brought a huge wave of anticipation, with GamesRadar’s Rachel Weber hooting, "Dying Light 2 is officially coming this year, and with a fresh new title to boot. Now called Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Techland has given us another helping of gameplay in the most recent update.

“With a broader view of the upcoming open-world zombie game, the bigger and more ambitious title will take us to The City in the 'modern Dark Ages.' Coming to the PS5 and Xbox Series X as well as last-gen consoles, we won't have too long to wait to dive right into the action.

“The sequel was originally revealed at E3 2018, and got our hearts racing. Techland is promising 100 hours of content, with a 15-20 hour campaign, and after the bits of Dying Light 2 we've seen, the more the better.”

With its official release date confirmed, the game will appear December 7, 2021 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate

Next up, a remaster of the 2010 Nintendo Wii and DS platformer, is coming this September. That means Sonic Colors: Ultimate will coincide with our favorite hedgehog’s 30th anniversary. Yes, 30th.

“Sonic Colors combines 2D and 3D platforming as Sonic tries to save the Wisps, an alien race enslaved by Doctor Eggman,” said GamesRadar’s Alyssa Mercante, while leaving out damp bread to tempt 'sassy' hedgehogs to her garden. “In the game's main hub, Doctor Eggman's Incredible Interstellar Amusement Park, there are five small planets chained together, which Sonic travels between.

“The gameplay looks great in the Sonic Colors: Ultimate trailer, with gorgeous flashes of neon lights and colors, and beautifully detailed environments. Sonic's abilities look fantastic, and the colorful Wisps are vibrant and adorable.

“The Sonic Colors: Ultimate announcement was made during the Sonic Central live stream, which celebrated the fast blue dude's 30th anniversary. Sonic Colors will release digitally and physically for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store on September 7."

Horizon Forbidden West

We also finally got to see what San Francisco has in store for Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West during the Sony State of Play. Josh West from GamesRadar could barely contain his excitement.

“Guerrilla Games is expanding the exploration opportunities in Horizon Forbidden West," he said. “While we have only seen a small slice of the open world, which Guerrilla promises will be massive, we were able to see the depth the studio is bringing to the PS5 sequel.

“The landscape and architecture of San Francisco is worlds apart from the Colorado setting of Horizon Zero Dawn, and Aloy has a number of new tools to help her traverse this new space.

“An upgrade to the Focus ability is undoubtedly the most impactful, giving Aloy the ability to spot free-climbing areas all throughout the environment – a massive change to traversal, given that she was previously limited to climbing-specific markers on the map in Horizon Zero Dawn.

“Free-climbing can also be used in tandem with the Pullcaster, a grappling hook that makes quick work of big distances, and the Shieldwing, a glider that gives Aloy more tactical command of vertical spaces.”