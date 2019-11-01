Dell Black Friday dates and deals announced

Dell US has announced its plans for the Dell Black Friday sale, promising offers on the most desired products including a $799 Dell XPS 13 and a $99 Dell 24 Gaming Monitor. There will also be savings on the Alienware m15 and Alienware m17 starting at $1,399.99 and savings on electronics brands including Samsung, Bose and JBL with up to 50% off.

You'll be able to browse all of Dell's Black Friday deals at Dell.com/blackfriday.

Here's the schedule for the Dell Black Friday sale (note that 'sb' in a URL below refers to Dell's small business offers):

Nov. 1 – Nov. 17: visit www.Dell.com/blackfriday and www.Dell.com/sbblackfriday to get select Black Friday offers, available for a limited time only.

Nov. 18 – Nov. 30: shop Black Friday deals at www.Dell.com/blackfriday and www.Dell.com/sbblackfriday.

Nov. 18 – Nov. 19: Dell Financial Services customers have first access to Dell's Black Friday personal PC doorbusters. Apply now at www.dell.com/dpa.

Nov. 28 (10am, then 2pm – 12 midnight ET) – Nov. 29 (8am – 10pm ET): Black Friday hourly doorbusters available via www.Dell.com/blackfriday and www.Dell.com/sbblackfriday.

Dec. 1 – Dec. 8: Cyber Monday deals with hourly doorbusters on Dec. 2 (8am – 10pm ET) at www.Dell.com/cybermonday and www.Dell.com/sbcybermonday.

"Our critically acclaimed Dell XPS and Alienware laptops continue to reign supreme as the most desirable PCs on the market. That’s why this holiday season, we are pleased to offer our customers the lowest offers on these top-ranking notebooks," said Michael Collins, president of consumer and small business, Dell Technologies.

"Not only is our XPS 13 gorgeous and incredibly powerful, it is recognized as the best laptop money can buy. And for the gamers on your list, the Alienware m15 and m17 boast next-level performance in a super sleek and thin design making it the perfect everyday PC for gaming and more."