Cut grass like a pro with these 6 essential lawn mower tips

It's the first day of April and that can only mean one thing – time to get your garden in order in preparation for hosting friends and family this summer.

If you're lucky enough to have a lawn (or garden), then getting one of the best lawn mowers is only part of the job. For a truly professional finish, we'd recommend also getting one of the best strimmers to make sure the edges are up to scratch.

We've spent a lot of time finding the best garden tools for everything else: raking, sawing, lopping, digging, you name it.

If you're looking for some extra spice this summer, how about adding one of the best hot tubs, the best barbecues, and the best outdoor lighting. The sky's the limit, really.

But today we're focused on one thing: how to make sure that you cut your grass to absolute perfect. To help us out, we spoke to Saxton Blades, the UK's leading supplier of multi-tool blades, about six essential tips.

1. Cut the grass in the right conditions

(Image credit: Cobra)

While this might be stating the obvious, getting the right conditions makes a big, big difference, especially if you're using an electric lawn mower.

The UK famously has... variable weather and so checking the forecast beforehand makes a lot of sense.

You don't want your grass to be too dry (which will likely create a lot of dust) but sopping wet grass also doesn't work. A happy medium is needed.

2. Make sure you're wearing the right clothing

(Image credit: Flymo)

Better safe than sorry is the motto of lawn mowing: small objects and stones can often be thrown up by your lawn mower, so wearing long trousers is a must. You might also want some ear defenders, especially if you use a petrol lawn mower.

If it's a hot day, it might be a bit uncomfortable, but it's definitely better than getting hurt by a flying object. Even a small stone can do real damage.

3. Wear shoes

(Image credit: Kärcher)

Not to belabour the point too much, but in addition to long trousers you're going to be wanting to wear shoes. While flip flops or barefoot might seem like a comfortable option, losing a toe is not. Your feet are precious and need to be protected.

4. Push don't pull

(Image credit: Gtech)

Lawn mowers are fairly dangerous and you always want to be in control: the best way to do so is by pushing the lawnmower, not pulling it, which lets you more easily direct the machine. It also helpfully avoids trips and falls.

If your lawn mower has a cord, make sure this is out of the way, too.

5. Keep hands and feet safe

(Image credit: Cobra)

Lawn mower blades are not to be messed with, even when the machine is switched off and stationary. Use a hard object to clean your lawn mower and scrape off any grass or debris. Before doing so, make absolutely sure that the lawn mower is off and unplugged.

6. Children and pets should be kept indoors

(Image credit: Honda)

Your personal safety is important when mowing and so is the safety of your pets and children. Lawn mowers are not a toy and so keeping any small, inquisitive beings away from them is a must.

If you have a loud petrol mower, this is doubly important as you might not be aware of what's around you.

