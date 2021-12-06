Cheap Skullcandy headphones are great stocking fillers

If you're looking for the best Christmas gifts to fill up a stocking, you can't go wrong with a pair of headphones.

The Skullcandy Dime true wireless earbuds cost less than $20 / £20 / AU$75 which makes them a perfect cheap gift. They're the best Skullcandy headphones you can buy if you're on a tight budget, and they come in a matching charging case.

You can buy them in loads of fun colours including orange, light blue, green, pink and red so they're a little more interesting than other cheap headphones you can buy.

In the box, you get the earbuds, the charging case, 3 sizes of silicone ear tips and the charging cable. What's more, is that they come with a hook to attach them to your keys which means you can have them on you and ready to go at all times.

Granted you can't expect premium build or exceptional sound quality but considering just how cheap they are, these headphones actually exceeded expectations in the Skullcandy Dime review. When I tested them out, I thought that 'for this price, the sound performance is fine' and that 'while they do sound like budget buds, I was impressed at their performance when the volume was about halfway up.'

Outside of the sound quality, these are comfortable, compact and very light which makes them great day-to-day earphones. And they're very easy to use, you'll just need to hook them up to your phone using Bluetooth and away you go!

(Image credit: Future)

You'll even be able to control your music using the buttons located on the stem, so you won't need to reach for your phone to pause or play the music, skip through tracks or adjust the volume. There are two microphones built-in as well which means you'll be able to take your calls through them and speak to your phone's voice assistant.

From a single charge, the earbuds will give you about 3 hours of music, which is boosted to 12 hours of listening time with the charging case.

You can pick up a pair now from Amazon for $19.99 in the US, £18.99 in the UK and AU$73.21.