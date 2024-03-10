Canyon Grizl:ON takes the e-gravel concept to the next level

Canyon's latest offering takes everything we like about the brand's electric bikes—craftsmanship and quality materials—and applies it to gravel bikes. The new Canyon Girzl:ON is full of innovative features to ensure you can ride safely both on tarmac and off-road.

The Grizl:ON is powered by a compact Bosch SX drive unit housed in a lightweight carbon frame. At just 2kg, the mid-assist Bosch SX system is said to promote 'active riding', taking away as less of the human-powered engaging experience as possible.

Canyon claims that the 400 Wh battery and the optional 250 Wh extender allow for' long days' in the saddle. Even when the battery runs out, you won't have to worry about having to paddle harder due to the electric motor's extra bulk: the lightest GRIZL:ON CF 9 model weighs only 15,3 kg (33.7 lbs).

One of the most innovative features of the new Grizl:ON is said to be the lighting system.

At the rear, you’ll find the Canyon x Lupine SightStays, which sees two built-in highly visible rear lights sitting neatly within the contours of the rear side of the seat stays.

Up front, the Lupine Nano SL headlight illuminates your path with an on-bar remote mounted on our new gravel-optimised flared handlebar to control the beam setting.

For added peace of mind, the Bosch Flow App and Connectivity Module bring a two-stage alarm and effective location tracking should your bike end up in the wrong hands.

All Grizl:ON CF models come with RockShox Rudy suspension, DT Swiss wheels, Schwalbe tyres, Canyon HB0064 Ergo AL handlebars, and Fizik Argo Terra X5 saddles, plus the Canyon x Lupine SightStays system and Lupine Nano SL headlight with on-bar remote.

Available in five sizes, from XS to XL, and in four carbon fibre models, the new Grizl:ON is available to buy now at Canyon UK and Canyon US with prices from £4,799/ $5,999.