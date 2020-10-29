Canon binoculars are the cheapest they've EVER been thanks to 28% off early Black Friday deal

Canon makes some of the best binoculars around, and right now you can get 28% off the Canon 3640C005AA 10x20 IS Binoculars at Amazon, which means you save £150. This is the cheapest these binoculars have ever been at Amazon, by quite some margin, so snap this deal up – it's a price drop to rival the very best Black Friday deals we're expecting to see next month.

These compact, lightweight (just 430g) binoculars are ideal for nature spotting, sport, and stashing in your suitcase for travel (when that's allowed). They also feature Canon's Image Stabiliser technology, to reduce shake and improve clarity. This is one of the best early Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

Canon 10x20 IS binoculars | Was: £529.99 | Now: £379.99 | Save: £150 at Amazon

28% off! These lightweight Canon binos boast image stabilisation (IS), and top-quality pore prism optics for exceptional sharpness and low distortion. The 10x magnification makes them ideal for everyday use, in nature spotting or sport. View Deal

Canon’s image stabiliser tech – the same that's used in Canon camera lenses – is designed to reduce image shake, which will result in reduced eye strain when viewing over long periods. A single CR123A battery will provide up to 12 hours of image stabilisation.

There are plenty more design features that make these pleasant to use too, from the lightweight build to the large focusing wheel and adjustable eyepieces. Usually, these binocular will set you back just under £530, but with this deal they're less than £380 – the cheapest price we've ever seen them at. Pick up a pair before they sell out.

