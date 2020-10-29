Canon binoculars are the cheapest they've EVER been thanks to 28% off early Black Friday deal

Canon makes some of the best binoculars around, and right now you can get 28% off the Canon 3640C005AA 10x20 IS Binoculars at Amazon, which means you save £150. This is the cheapest these binoculars have ever been at Amazon, by quite some margin, so snap this deal up – it's a price drop to rival the very best Black Friday deals we're expecting to see next month.
These compact, lightweight (just 430g) binoculars are ideal for nature spotting, sport, and stashing in your suitcase for travel (when that's allowed). They also feature Canon's Image Stabiliser technology, to reduce shake and improve clarity. This is one of the best early Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen so far.
Canon 10x20 IS binoculars | Was: £529.99 | Now: £379.99 | Save: £150 at Amazon
28% off! These lightweight Canon binos boast image stabilisation (IS), and top-quality pore prism optics for exceptional sharpness and low distortion. The 10x magnification makes them ideal for everyday use, in nature spotting or sport. View Deal
Canon’s image stabiliser tech – the same that's used in Canon camera lenses – is designed to reduce image shake, which will result in reduced eye strain when viewing over long periods. A single CR123A battery will provide up to 12 hours of image stabilisation.
There are plenty more design features that make these pleasant to use too, from the lightweight build to the large focusing wheel and adjustable eyepieces. Usually, these binocular will set you back just under £530, but with this deal they're less than £380 – the cheapest price we've ever seen them at. Pick up a pair before they sell out.
- Discover the best telescope
- Explore the best Black Friday GoPro deals
- Stay dry when nature-spotting with one of the best waterproof jackets
- Browse the best hiking boots
- ... and the best women's hiking boots
Black Friday sales around the web (UK)
- Amazon.co.uk – huge sale across all departments
- AO.com – save on household appliances large and small
- Argos – big deals with same-day home delivery
- ASOS– savings on over 850 brands
- Boohoo – up to 80% off everything
- B&Q – save on paint and other DIY essentials
- Bose – save up to 45%
- Currys – save on 4K TVs, laptops and much more
- Dyson – clean up on vacuums, fans and hair care
- eBay.co.uk– knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Ernest Jones – save on luxury watches and jewellery
- Goldsmiths.co.uk – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis – deals on Dyson, Sonos and more
- Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Lego – 30% off sets
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- New Look – 20% off everything
- Topshop – up to 50% off
- Topman – up to 30% off
- Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- Simba – up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Very – deals on Nike, Nintendo and other top brands
- Wiggle – huge savings on cycle clothing, running gear and swimwear