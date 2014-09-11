Cambridge Audio shows off G2 bluetooth speaker

This ultra-portable beat-buster won't hurt your wallet or your ears...

Cambridge Audio has launched a new hi-fi Bluetooth speaker, promising quality sound and a formidable battery life.

Stellar audio comes courtesy of four drivers, capable of pumping out a wide-range of sound, all built into a teeny form factor device.

"Created in London by Cambridge Audio, the G2 is a stylish and ultra-compact, hi-fi quality Bluetooth speaker with an extra long battery life," says the firm.

"Part of the companies expanded Bluetooth range, this all new model also benefits from Cambridge Audio's extensive in-house audio expertise to ensure superb performance and a sound scale far beyond its compact size."

The G2 measures up at just 189 x 67 x 55mm, meaning it should slot into your bag with ease - on the go audiophiles, rejoice.

The new speaker looks pretty sleek, touting a solid aluminium body and backlit 'soft-touch' controls. Two colour options are available at launch - black and champagne.

In terms of playback longevity, you're looking at a high-capacity lithium-ion battery that boasts around 10 hours of audio per single charge, which means it's perfect for dragging along to your next picnic-cum-rave.

You'll be able to charge the device using the G2's USB port, which is also capable of charging your smartphone or tablet should you run low on mobile juice.

The G2 will connect to 'virtually' any device using a built-in Bluetooth module, as well as supporting NFC tech for one-touch pairing.

Cambridge Audio also says its new speaker can remember up to 8 different devices at a time, so you won't need to reconnect over and over.

There's also the 'G2 X Two' option, which allows you to pair two G2s together for a stereo sound set-up.

The G2 goes on sale in October this year, and will mark-up at a friendly £99.95. Jolly good.