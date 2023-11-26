Bowers & Wilkins wireless earbuds just £149 in cracking Cyber Monday deal

When it comes to wireless earbuds, there are a whole host of different options available to you. The market ranges from ultra-affordable models to extreme high-end units, ensuring there is something for everyone.

I've tested a wide range of them, and I'm really excited by this deal on the Bowers & Wilkins Pi5. Right now, you can snag them for just £149 at Argos.

Bowers & Wilkins Pi5: was £249 , now £149 at Argos

Save £100 on the Bowers & Wilkins Pi5 at Argos. These earbuds come from a top audio brand, and should offer exceptional sound quality and noise cancellation for a great price.

That's one of the cheapest deals you'll find for getting into Bowers & Wilkins products. The premium audio brand offer a range of great products, with this range representing their more attainable option.

Still, there's a lot to love here. 9.2mm drivers should ensure a great bass response, while active noise cancellation will help to block out the world around you.

On-ear controls allow you to interact with your music without needing to reach for your phone. Plus, with fast charging built in, you should be always topped up to keep listening to your favourite tunes. B&W suggest that a 15 minute charge should be enough to give you two hours of listening time – perfect for those quick top ups between sessions.