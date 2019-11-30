Boots Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale: the TOP DEALS on makeup, beauty and fragrance to buy now

In a hurry and want to shop the Boots Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale now? Jump to...

Boots Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale: fragrance deals

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum 30ml | Was £54 | Now £45.90

If you love modern floral scents, Flowerbomb is the one to choose. This women's fragrance is an utter delight (and looks gorgeous on your dressing table too), thanks to a majestic blend of zesty mandarin and orange, infused with jasmine, delicate freesia and rose with a base note of patchouli. Love this one.View Deal

DKNY Be Delicious Fresh Blossom | Was £55 | Now £27.50 at Boots

Sometimes you just can't beat a super fresh and light-hearted scent, which is exactly what you get with this fruity DKNY perfume. Expect a brimming bouquet of fruits and florals, with notes of vibrant jasmine and the sweetest apples you've ever tasted. Are we being dramatic? Sure! But this is a sweet little perfume with a big discount.View Deal

Issey Miyake Nuit d'Issey EDT 75ml | Was £44 | Now £22 at Boots

Issey Miyake fragrances for men and women always smell good and last surprisingly well throughout the day, so you won't have to endlessly reapply. This is definitely a headier scent for evenings, with base notes of patchouli and heart notes of black pepper and spices bringing out your sensual side.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Forever EDP 50ml | Was £68 | Now £38 at Boots

One of Marc Jacobs’ most popular scents for women will delight you with long-lasting fruity, floral and woody notes. Think blackberry, jasmine, white woods and sensual musk. It comes in a pretty ornate bottle, and would make a lovely Christmas gift.View Deal

Emporio Armani He EDT 50ml | Was £48 | Now £23.50 at Boots

Here you get over a 50% saving on one of Emporio Armani's most popular scents for men. It's a striking fragrance, and a real winner for men who enjoy woody, warm scents; that's thanks to heart notes of sage and spicy cardamom. This one seems to be selling fast, so take a look now if you're interested.View Deal

Boots Black Friday and Cyber Monday: No7 beauty boxes, sets sale

No7 A-Z Edit | £150 at Boots (Worth £333.50)

This gift set is bursting with goodies, including the best-selling Line Correcting Booster Serum, Protect and Perfect Intense Advanced Serum, Day Cream, NIght Cream, Eye Cream and Body Serum. Oh, and there's Lash Impact Mascara in Black, Skin Illuminator in Nude, an Eye Shadow Palette and facial masks. So much stuff!View Deal

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Collection | £56 at Boots (Worth £114.10)

If wrinkles and deep lines are your main skin concern, check out this No7 beauty box in particular. Inside you will find a 50ml pot of rich but not greasy Advanced Day Cream, as well as 50ml of Advanced Night Cream to work on your skin as you sleep. Advanced Eye Cream Serum Boost Sheet Masks are also included.View Deal

No7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Collection | £57 at Boots (Worth £118.60)

Skin looking lacklustre? Give it a boost with this No7 beauty box, which contains products designed to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and to help your skin feel firmer. There's 50ml pots of Triple Action Day Cream and Night Cream, 15ml Eye Cream and two Triple Action Serum Boost Sheet Masks.View Deal

Boots Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale: top Fenty Beauty deals

Fenty Beauty Moroccan Spice | Now £21 at Boots | Was £42

Spice up your life and your look this winter with a super-generous 50% discount on Fenty Beauty’s jaw-droppingly gorgeous eyeshadow palette. Get your brushes out and play around with the 16 different shades inside, creating versatile looks to take you from office to night out with ease.View Deal

Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse Mini Gloss Bomb Collection | Was £34 | Now £28.90

Create a showstopper pout with Rihanna's selection of mini lip glosses in a range of flattering shades that look incredible on all skin tones. The set includes the one we all love, Fu$$y, plus for new shades, including the ultra-pretty and iridescent Confetti and the shimmering rich brown Hot Chocolit.View Deal

Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer | Was £23 | Now £19.55

Winter has a terrible habit of making us look and feel a little washed out. Fight back with Fenty Beauty's sun-kissed bronzer, sweeping it over your forehead, nose, cheeks and anyway else you'd naturally catch the sun, giving yourself a healthier glow throughout this colder months. Naturally, it's a Christmas party winner too.View Deal

Boots Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale: top make up deals

Too Faced Natural Eye Shadow Palette | Was £34 | Now £28.90 at Boots

We’ve already bought this one and love it! Too Faced make incredible cruelty free make up products, and this eye shadow palette is a firm favourite. There isn’t a huge saving here, but the shadows are just too good to resist. Push-Up is a must for those of you loving pink eye shadows right now.View Deal

No7 Treasured Treats | Now £35 at Boots | Worth £104.18!

Is this the mother of all No7 Black Friday deals? The No7 treasured Treats gift set is worth over £104, giving you a saving of £69.18. It’s packed with 9 Boots No7 faves, including the No7 Dramatic Lift Mascara (Mini) for longer, plumper lashes, and the picture-perfect Airbrush Away Primer.View Deal

Benefit Makeup Megastars | Now £32.50 at Boots Worth £80.50!

This gift set packs in four best-selling Benefit cosmetics beauties, including a full size BadGal Bang! Bigger Badder volumising mascara in Intense Pitch Black, a full-size Gimme Brow+ gel, a mini POREfessional Pearl Prime for radiant skin, Cookie golden-pearl highlighter and a travel-size makeup bag to house your kit.View Deal

No 7 Core Collection Make Up Brush Set | Was £30 | Now £14.50 at Boots

Enjoy a saving of over 50% off on No 7’s popular make up brushes set. You get a foundation brush for creating a flawless finish, plus a concealer brush, eye shadow colour brush and a full blusher brush for creating a pretty flush across your cheeks.View Deal

Boots Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale: top beauty deals

Liz Earle Cleanse and Shine Collection | Was £78 | Now £46 at Boots

To get the most out of your new make up, give your skin a nourishing boost with this tempting selection of cruelty-free beauty essentials. Inside you’ll find six products, including the world-famous Cleanse & Polish (100ml), and Liz Earle’s yummy Botanical Shine Shampoo and Conditioner (200ml each).View Deal

bareMinerals Glow to Go Skincare Starter| Was £42 | Now £28 at Boots

Save a 1/3 on this stunning starter kit for healthier looking, glowing skin. It's the perfect cover-up for all the havoc any pre-Christmas partying may cause your skin. There's four products inside the box, plus a bonus Vital Power Eye Gel Cream to refresh tired eyes.View Deal

Estee Lauder Beauty of The Night | Was £90 | Now £45 at Boots

Get holiday-ready skin from just one beauty kit with this time-limited Estee Lauder steal of a deal. Indulge with six stunning products, lovingly bundled into a quilted travel bag. We'd make a beeline straight for the Anti-Aging Instant Refinishing Facial.View Deal

Boots Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale: beauty advent calendar deals

Harry Potter Advent Calendar | Was £35 | Now £17.50 at Boots

Transport yourself to the magical world of Harry Potter with this muggle-tastic advent calendar. Inside sits the Golden Snitch mini bath fizzer, among four other mini fizzers, plus mini hand creams, nail polishes, mini colour-changing lipsticks and mini bath essences, all in the four house colours. Comes with a Hogwarts keyring too.

Lancôme Beauty Advent Calendar | Was £95 | Now £80.75 at Boots

If you're a diehard Lancome fan, or you're buying a gift for one, this incredible beauty advent calendar is hard to beat. There's lots of lovely little surprises inside, including the luxurious Rénergie Nuit Multi-lift Night cream 15ml and the replenishing Absolue Revitalizing Night Ritual Mask 15ml, among other beauties.View Deal

Boots Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale: razors and electric shavers

Gillette Heated Razor | Was £200 | Now £150 at Boots

The world's first heated razor gets a juicy £50 price cut with this Boots Black Friday deal. This deal will be gone by Cyber Monday, so if you want to gift yourself or a loved one the luxury of a hot towel shave (or something similar) at home, this is the razor deal for you.View Deal

Boots Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale: electric toothbrush deals

Oral-B Genius 9000 Rose Gold Electric Toothbrush | Was £300 | Now £78.99 at Boots

This ultra clever electric toothbrushes gets a giant discount. It alerts you if you brush too hard, which could damage your enamel, has a built-in timer, and shows you how well you're brushing your teeth. Multiple cleaning modes include whitening and tongue cleaning.View Deal

Philips DiamondClean Sonic Electric Toothbrush | Was £299 | Now £99

Philips has designed this electric toothbrush to remove up to 10 times more plaque than a standard toothbrush yet without harming your enamel and gums. It's also good at gently whitening teeth and removing unsightly surface stains that can build up over time. There's five cleansing modes to choose from too,.View Deal

Boots Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale: hair dryers, straighteners

Panasonic Nanoe Hair Dryer Rose Gold Was £109.99 | Now £44.99 at Boots

This is a lot of hair dryer for a much smaller Black Friday price tag. Plus it looks gorgeous with that rose gold accent. The Nanoe Hair Dryer is designed to retain the moisture balance in your hair to help protect its natural shine. There's also a quick-dry nozzle that dries hair from the root to better protect your scalp. Diffuser included.View Deal

BaByliss Straight & Curl Brilliance Rose Gold Straightener | Was £119.99 | Now £70 at Boots

Create a smooth, sleek finish for glass hair one day, then bouncy curls or boho beach waves the next, and all from just one hair tool. The Straight & Curl features variable heat temperature settings to help protect your hair from the damage caused by styling with extreme heat, with Ionic tech helping to control frizz and fly-awaysView Deal

Remington Curl Revolution | Was £99.99 | Now £34.99 at Boots

Want easy, bouncy curls in a jiffy? Remington promises just that with Curl Revolution, a stylish curling wand powered by Instant Curl technology. What's that? An rotating barrel designed to handle all the curling and twisting for you. The coated barrel helps to create a smoother finish to your curls.View Deal

Boots Black Friday sale: what’s included

Of course, Christmas gift shopping is always made easier with the Boots Black Friday sale, as it covers such a wide range of items from fragrances to fitness trackers. The retailer carries many tried and trusted brands, including Oral-B, Liz Earle, Yves Saint Laurent, Ralph Lauren, Fenty Beauty, Fitbit and many, many others.

Boots offers some decent shopping perks too, including free home delivery when you spend over £45. If you are signed up to the Boots Advantage Card scheme, you’ll also earn points on your purchases, which you can redeem against future buys at Boots.

