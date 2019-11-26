Boots Black Friday sale: huge beauty and make up offers too gorgeous to miss

In a hurry and want to shop the Boots Black Friday sale now? Jump to...

Black Friday deals are ramping up, and beauty fans are in for a treat with the Boots Black Friday sale 2019, which is now live and absolutely stacked with stunning deals. There’s huge discounts to enjoy across beauty and premium beauty, hair care, fragrance and grooming electricals for women and men.

The Boots Black Friday sale is a great time to stock up on your bathroom cabinet and make up case essentials if you see they happen to be on sale for lower than their normal price. And if you have the budget, it’s also a fun time to treat yourself to something new that you’ve been hoping to snag a discount on.

There are hundreds if not thousands of items on offer at the Boots Black Friday sale, so you’re guaranteed a bargain depending on what you’re shopping for. As for us, these are the five deals we’ll be taking home from Boots today:

Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Forever EDP 50ml | Was £68 | Now £38 at Boots

One of Marc Jacobs’ most popular scents for women will delight you with long-lasting fruity, floral and woody notes. Think blackberry, jasmine, white woods and sensual musk. It comes in a pretty ornate bottle, and would make a lovely Christmas gift.View Deal

Benefit Makeup Megastars | Now £32.50 at Boots (worth £80.50)

This gift set packs in four best-selling Benefit cosmetics beauties, including a full size BadGal Bang! Bigger Badder volumising mascara in Intense Pitch Black, a full-size Gimme Brow+ gel, a mini POREfessional Pearl Prime for radiant skin, Cookie golden-pearl highlighter and a travel-size makeup bag to house your kit.View Deal

No 7 Core Collection Make Up Brush Set | Was £30 | Now £14.50 at Boots

Enjoy a saving of over 50% off on No 7’s popular make up brushes set. You get a foundation brush for creating a flawless finish, plus a concealer brush, eye shadow colour brush and a full blusher brush for creating a pretty flush across your cheeks.View Deal

Too Faced Natural Eye Shadow Palette | Was £34 | Now £28.90 at Boots

We’ve already bought this one and love it! Too Faced make incredible cruelty free make up products, and this eye shadow palette is a firm favourite. There isn’t a huge saving here, but the shadows are just too good to resist. Push-Up is a must for those of you loving pink eye shadows right now.View Deal

Liz Earle Cleanse and Shine Collection | Was £78 | Now £46 at Boots

To get the most out of your new make up, give your skin a nourishing boost with this tempting selection of cruelty-free beauty essentials. Inside you’ll find six products, including the world-famous Cleanse & Polish (100ml), and Liz Earle’s yummy Botanical Shine Shampoo and Conditioner (200ml each).View Deal

Boots Black Friday sale: what’s included

Of course, Christmas gift shopping is always made easier with the Boots Black Friday sale, as it covers such a wide range of items from fragrances to fitness trackers. The retailer carries many tried and trusted brands, including Oral-B, Liz Earle, Yves Saint Laurent, Ralph Lauren, Fenty Beauty, Fitbit and many, many others.

Boots offers some decent shopping perks too, including free home delivery when you spend over £45. If you are signed up to the Boots Advantage Card scheme, you’ll also earn points on your purchases, which you can redeem against future buys at Boots.

