Black Friday UK: How to save over £2,500 with the BIGGEST deals of Black Friday

There are best Black Friday deals and then there are Black Friday MEGA deals. Here is how to upgrade your life AND save over £2,500. If you’re on the lookout for big discounts, these are the biggest Black Friday deals we have found that aren't discounts on some complete overpriced rubbish.. The items in our list are bona fide bargains from premium brands.

For example, there’s an awesome bean to cup coffee machine from De’Longhi, a super smart robot vacuum cleaner from Neato Robotics along with an incredibly good Shark stick vacuum, and all come with substantial discounts.

Reward yourself after with a delicious meal, cooked using discounted Le Creuset premium cookware, while checking the meal timings on a TAG-Heuer Carrera watch. Mmm-mm.

DeLonghi Autentica Cappuccino ETAM29.660.SB Bean To Cup Coffee Machine | Was £699 | Now £299 | Save £300

Huge money off this De’Longhi Autentica Cappuccino machine makes this bean to cup wonder more appealing than ever. The integrated grinder works on beans, while ground coffee can be used too. Either way, you'll get all of your fave coffees served to perfection.View Deal

Emma UK King Size 150 X 200 cm | Was £609| Now £396 | Save £213

The hugely popular Emma mattress brand offers superior comfort and great sleep normally, but right now there’s a chunk of cash off. This UK King Size edition mattress is not only a brilliant bargain but offers plenty of real estate when it’s time to get your head down. Manufactured to the usual standard we expect from Emma.View Deal

Neato Robotics D450 | Was £530 | Now £256 | Save £270

Robot vacuums are great if you hate housework and this massively discounted Neat packs in loads of tech, including laser navigation. It's exceptional at taking care of pet hair, while the unit can also trundle back to its charging base when power is low. Takes on any kind of floor surface too.View Deal

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner [IZ251UKT] | RRP £480 | Now £297 | Save £183

The ever brilliant Shark brand along with a beefy discount makes this stick vacuum a must-have. No cords, lots of suction power and the ability to tackle pet hair like there's no tomorrow are highlights. Two batteries and anti-hair wrap technology merely add more oomph to the appeal of this Amazon Best Seller.View Deal

Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop | Was: £2,200 | Now: £1,600 | Saving: £600 (27%)

This incredible gaming laptop has a huge discount and bruising performance in equal measure. Expect a fast and flawless experience from the Core i7 CPU, GeForce RTX 2070 MaxQ GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD specification. That 300Hz 17.3-inch FHD screen is pretty phenomenal too.View Deal

Le Creuset 3-Ply Stainless Steel Saucepans and Frying Pan Set, 4 Pieces | Was £510 | Now £306 | Save £204 at John Lewis

A 14cm non-stick milk pan, 24cm non-stick frying pan, 18cm saucepan with lid, 20cm saucepan with lids. That's what you get in this John Lewis Le Cresuet deal, lovingly handcrafted from three layers of steel (plus non-stick for the milk pan and skillet) for a massive saving of more than £200. View Deal

TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre 16 41mm | Was £4,100 | Now £3,280 | Save £820 at Goldsmiths

Another substantial discount and this time it's for the limited-edition Carrera, from TAG. Beautifully crafted as always, this elegant timepiece features a 41mm polished steel case, ceramic bezel and eye-catching dial highlights. Sapphire crystal class protects your investment while the strap compliments the case perfectly.View Deal

Sonos Move £299 | Was £399 | Save £100 at Sonos.com

You'll get premium audio from this great little Sonos, which is completely portable but still sounds almost as great as the Sonos One. You get the added benefit of battery power and Bluetooth connectivity though, plus Wi-Fi, so with the big discount this is a steal.View Deal

