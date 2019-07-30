Black Friday just came early: Philips Hue starter kit is 30% off today

Amazon Prime Day is long gone, the July sales are pretty much over and so we now have to wait for the Black Friday deals to arrive at the end of November to save big on essential smart home kit.

Or do we? Not if you've been thinking you'd like to light up your home with the best smart lights on the market, because Amazon has just slashed 30% off the Philips Hue White and Colour E27 starter kit.

The starter kit consists of three bulbs, the Philips Hue bridge and a remote dimmer switch.

The bridge is the essential bit which enables all you to control your lights remotely, whether that's via voice with a smart assistant such as an Amazon Echo or Google Home, the Philips Hue phone app or a dimmer switch.

The bulbs are both white and colour (ie the best ones). They offer millions of colours and 50,000 shades of white light, which should be enough for anyone.

The dimmer switch means that you – or guests – can easily control the lights in the traditional way of pressing a switch on the wall. The dimmer is also held to the wall-mounted base plate magnetically so you can remove it and use it as a remote control from elsewhere in the house. It sounds like an unnecessary extra but it's actually nice to be able to press a button to switch the lights on first thing in the morning rather than having to sleepily murmur "OK, Google, turn the lights on" or fiddle with a phone through bleary eyes.

We think that Philips makes the best smart bulbs, both because of their functionality and because it's easy to add more Hue items to the network at a later date. These starter pack price cuts are a steal and we don't know how long they will stay at this price so you might want to hurry.

T3 sorts through thousands of deals to offer the best prices from the trustworthy retailers. While all of our reviews are researched and written independently, T3 is a participant in a number of affiliate programs designed to provide a means for sites to earn fees for linking to online retailers.

Philips Hue White and Colour E27 bulb starter kit | Was £169.99 | Now £119.00 | Save: £50.99 (30%)

One barrier to entry to getting started with Philips Hue is the cost of buying the initial few bits to get your lighting setup started. Well, that barrier has just been removed as Amazon is discounting this white and colour E27 bulb starter kit by a massive 30%.View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour B22 bulb starter kit | Was £169.99 | Now £126.95 | Save £43.04 (25%)

If you want the bayonet fitting Hue bulbs rather than the screw-in set above then this is the deal for you, with a chunky 25% off the full price. It's the same White and Colour bulbs, the same hub and the same dimmer switch, just a different fitting.View Deal

