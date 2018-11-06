Black Friday deal: get 10% off all Fender guitars, amps, headphones and accessories

Fender has confirmed its plans for Black Friday, with the iconic music brand slashing prices across its entire online store, including guitars like the Stratocaster and Telecaster, as well as amps, cases, earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, and more.

The deal is available to anyone who signs up for the well regarded Fender Play subscription service, which is designed to help you learn to play acoustic and electric guitar, bass and ukulele with step-by-step lessons via an app. On Black Friday, that app will be discounted to £89.99 for an annual membership. That works out at £7.50 per month instead of the usual £9.99 a month for a total saving of £29.89.

Once you've signed up for an annual Fender Play membership you will be eligible for 10% off any Fender products from its online store. Yes, that means you'll be able to slash the cost of a brand-new Fender Jazzmaster, Stratocaster, as well as Monterey Bluetooth Speaker, and PureSonic Premium Wireless Earbuds.

We think this will be a welcome deal for anyone who happens to in the market for a new guitar or amp. Go for one of the high end amps, and those savings really add up. For example, the '65 Super Reverb re-issue would drop from £1,989 to £1,790, saving you just under £200. And a guitar such as the iconic Classic Series '70s Stratocaster drops from £799 to £719, saving you £80. So even if you consider yourself way beyond needing the Fender play app to improve your own skills, you could buy the app for a friend and use the 10% discount for yourself.

Or your could just subscribe to the app for the reduced rate and be playing songs in minutes. Fender promises that with the Play app users can learn either the guitar, bass, or ukulele from scratch in less than 22 minutes to a beginner's first recognisable riff. The subscription service will customise a learning path based on the genre you're looking to learn, including rock, pop, country and blues.

• Subscribe to Fender Play for £7.50 a month to get 10% off the Fender Store