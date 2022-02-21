The go-anywhere Raleigh Motus ebike has a model to suit everybody and looks like great value for money

Raleigh is still probably the biggest bike brand in the UK, in terms of name recognition; anyone above a certain age will remember growing up riding Raleigh bikes, or wanting to do so. Even though there are far more rival brands these days…and the bikes are no longer made in Britain… and the company is owned by the Dutch, Raleigh remains popular and fondly regarded here.

Raleigh had a lot of success back in 2019 with the Motus hybrid ebike range and today sees the launch of the new and improved Motus line. Since 2019, a lot has happened, to put it diplomatically. Today, electric bikes are far more popular and in demand than they were all those 3 years ago, so these new Motus bikes are likely to be a big hit. These are not the kind of outright cheap ebikes that I've been writing about in the last year or so, but they do give you a lot of features for your £2,000 or so.

Now, the Motus is not the sexiest bike ever, but then few ebikes would count sexiness among their main selling points. What the range offers is comfort, quality and excellent value for money. Oh and choice. Lots and lots of choice. There are 3 basic models, 10 colour options, 2 gearing options and the choice of crossbar or step-through models. By my maths there's at least 100 varieties of Motus in total.

I'll be riding one shortly – no doubt they've sent me the pink one with a step-through frame – but until then, content yourself with this Motus 2022 fact burst…

There's a Motus for everybody

Raleigh is launching five different models of the Motus in no fewer than 10 different colour finishes. That means you should be able to find one to suit you, regardless of your age, gender, ability level and personality.

The basic Motus ebike comes with a 400WH Bosch drive system, as well as 'powerful' hydraulic disc brakes and 7-speed gearing. You also get 'full' mudguards – not those partial mudguards that nobody likes – a kickstand and reflective tyres, although no built-in lights, which is increasingly unusual for a bike in this class. Oh, and the battery is attached to the frame rather than being secreted in it, which is also rather old-timey at this point.

However, the more upmarket Motus Tour and Motus Grand Tour models feature both a built-in battery and integrated lights at the front and rear and a built-in wheel lock. Tour and Grand Tour also come with your choice of lightweight derailleur or heavier but more convenient hub gearing systems.

Motus Tour has a Bosch display that's so intuitive, it's even called Intuvia. The Motus Grand Tour, meanwhile, is '20% more powerful' than the cheaper models, with a 500WH Bosch PowerTube battery and turbo-charged Active Line Plus Motor. Needless to say, the top speed is still 15.5mph, but at least you'll accelerate to that not-so-rapid velocity in less time, under even the most arduous conditions.

Perhaps best of all, all Motus models come with either a crossbar, for traditionalists, or in a low-step design, for those who struggle to get their leg over.

Raleigh Motus can go anywhere

Well, anywhere within reason. Maybe not up Snowden. Being chunky, high-powered hybrid ebike, the Motuses should have no problem taking on nasty hills, crappy weather and long commutes. They should also be a lot of fun to ride in less dire situations, as the amount of effort involved on your part can be dialled down to more or less zero. There are four different power modes, with the least powerful being good for up to 80 miles on a single charge, and the most powerful boosting your pedal power by a big 250%.

…But it can also give you a workout

Some research suggests that ebike riders get as much exercise as some riders of normal, non-powered bicycles. No really. And if you are in a mood to work up a sweat, all you have to do is reduce the assistance on your Motus ebike. Come to that, even in the maximum assistance mode, there is nothing to stop you pedalling like the wind, in a desperate bid to push this weighty machine up above the legally mandated 15.5mph top assisted speed. Given that the models start at 23kg and top out at over 28kg, you can trust me on this: you will feel it. But then if it's not hurting, it's not working.

Speaking of which, as well as showing the assistance level, the handlebar-mounted screens on the Motus range – Purion on the cheaper bikes; Intuvia on the Grand Tour – also show your speed, battery life and remaining range.

Raleigh Motus: price and availability

To celebrate the launch of the new Motus range, Raleigh has made this, vaguely stressful video. The pricing should not stress you too much, however.

Motus: £2,199

Motus Tour Derailleur: £2,499

Motus Tour Hub: £2,599

Motus Grand Tour Derailleur: £2,699

Motus Grand Tour Hub: £2,799

In terms of current exchange rates, that equates to pricing from $3,000 to $3,800 in the USA and from AU$4,160 to AU$5,300 in Australia. But don't worry about it too much as this is UK only.