Wayfair sale deals include bargains on cookware, furniture, lighting, mattresses, rugs, textiles… and LOADS more

Wayfair is the place to head for if you're looking for the best Black Friday deals on cheap home, kitchen and garden stuff, and want to get in early. Wayfair has just launched its pre-sale event, billed as a Black Friday Blowout no less. Wayfair is never exactly expensive, so a sale BLOWOUT can only mean one thing: lots of lovely bargains. Feast your eyes, now.

• Shop the best deals in the Wayfair Black Friday sale

Furniture, outdoor, lighting, decor, textiles and bedding, rugs, kitchenware, storage, baby and kids plus DIY, mattresses and pets, it's all here for the taking. Wayfair has so much stock up for grabs that we're starting off with this humble collection of quality cookware. Head down the page to see the pick of those bargains. Or, hottail it straight over to the rest of the action.

The Wayfair presale event also makes sense if you're looking for the perfect Christmas gift, with a host of goodies that are ideally suited for family members and friends too. A perfect antidote to lockdown and no mistake. Who needs Cyber Monday with deals like this appearing so early?

Jump to the best Wayfair Black Friday deals

Best Wayfair Black Friday deals live NOW!

Okay, so we hardly know where to start when it comes to picking out deals in this Wayfair enormo-sale. So we have decided to start with the best saucepan sets on offer. We'll be bringing you more deals once we have had time to go through the numerous deals on offer in the other 9,000 categories where Wayfair is price cutting this week.

Royal 3-Piece Cookware Set | Black Friday deal | Was £215.99 | Now £186.99

This is a great all-rounder set, which comprises a frying pan, saucepan and a skillet plus lids crafted from a combination of stainless steel and aluminium. They’ll happily work with gas, electric smooth top and induction heat sources while they're oven safe too. Due to their robust design you’re also able to use your metal utensils with them, which highlights their durability.View Deal

Essie 7-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set | Black Friday deal | Was £113.99 | Now £77.99

A bumper kitchenware collection that consists of two casseroles, three pans, one roaster and a crepe pan. Made from aluminium and featuring a durable non-stick coating, these beautiful black creations have been substantially discounted. They’re compatible with gas, electric smooth tops along with electric coil cook top hobs and are oven and dishwasher safe.View Deal

Essie 7-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set | Black Friday deal | Was £77.99 | Now £60.99

This limited time Black Friday deal is an absolute steal seeing as the original MSRP on this substantial 8-piece collection was £199.99. More recently £77.99, the Morphy Richards extravaganza consists of a 14cm milk pan, three saucepans with matching lids (16/18/20cm), a 24cm fry pan and an 18cm 3-tier steamer with lid. And they’re all resplendent in high grade polished Stainless Steel. Suitable for all hobs too, though not ovens.View Deal

