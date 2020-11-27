Best Nikon Z6 II deals for Black Friday 2020

Twice as powerful as its predecessor, the new Nikon Z 6 II is a full-frame, 24.5-megapixel digital camera with two memory card slots and to[-notch build quality.
Pitched at photography enthusiasts who want to take their camera game to the next level, the full-frame Nikon is a mild refresh on the original Z 6. Improvements on its 2018 predecessor include a second Expeed 6 processor and a second memory card slot.
The second card slot means you can adjust your workflow, separating stills from movies, or RAW files from JPEGs. You can also copy between the two cards using the camera’s user interface, or configure the slots so that one acts as a backup of the other, or as an overflow for when one card gets full.
The extra performance means a burst mode shooting up to 14 photos per second (two more than its predecessor), and the ability to record 4K video at 30 frames per second (as well as options for 24 and 25p). Burst mode with continuous autofocus is limited to 12 frames per second.
Compatible with Z-mount lenses, the camera’s CMOS imaging sensor has an effective resolution of 24.5 megapixels, meaning a maximum image size of 6048 x 4024. ISO can be set between 100 and 51,200.
The back of the camera houses a 3.2-inch tilting LCD touchscreen and a 3690k-dot OLED viewfinder. Strong but light magnesium-alloy is used for the frame of the Nikon Z 6 II, making it tough but light; the body is fully sealed against dust, dirt and moisture, making it a great travel camera.
Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity are included, meaning the camera can connect to your smartphone for direct image and video transfer, or for being controlled remotely. The camera’s USB-C port can be used to charge, but also provide continuous power. That way, you can attach a battery or power cable and keep shooting for as long as you like.
For video shooting, you can record 10-bit footage directly to an external recorder using the Nikon’s HDMI port.
The Nikon Z 6 II can be bought as a body-only camera, or with the Nikkor 24-70mm or 24-200mm kit lenses. FTZ kits are also available, with the body and an FTZ mount adapter to fit F-mount Nikkor lenses.
