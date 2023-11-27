Best Le Creuset Cyber Monday deals – 10 top picks you should buy today

The best Cyber Monday deals are live and Le Creuset is offering up to 50% off its Colourful Friday sale.

As Home Editor for T3, I write about all things home and kitchen. I’ve been a big fan of Le Creuset for a long time and this Cyber Monday, I’m going to be on the lookout for cheap deals and discounts on premium colourful enamelled cast iron products. Le Creuset deals are few and far between, but luckily, Cyber Monday is the best time to shop for price cuts from the luxury brand.

The Le Creuset Colourful Friday sale is now live and has super low prices across its website and at select retailers like John Lewis and Amazon. At Le Creuset, you can also find good bundle deals, like 4 for 3 on classic mugs , 2 for £45 seasoning mills and 25% off exclusive online sets .

Below are the top 10 Le Creuset deals I’d recommend buying in this year’s Cyber Monday sales .

Le Creuset Provencale Cast Iron Casserole: was £279 , now £167.40 at John Lewis

This Cyber Monday, you can get 40% off the Le Creuset Provencale Cast Iron Casserole at John Lewis. This versatile classic dish is great for slow cooked stews, roasts, pasta dishes and much more with its 26cm size. Available in volcanic, satin black and teal colourways.

Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast iron Round Casserole: was £315 , now £170 at Le Creuset

Get up to 50% off on the Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast iron Round Casserole Dish at Le Creuset. If you want a Le Creuset product, this is the most iconic style and design. This deal is on the 5.3-litre, 26cm casserole dish that has a tight fitting lid and can feed up to six people. Available in all colours.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Classic Shallow Casserole with Phenolic Knob: was £249 , now £149 at Le Creuset

Save £100 on the Le Creuset Cast Iron Classic Shallow Casserole with Phenolic Knob in the Le Creuset Cyber Monday sale. This versatile dish is designed for braising, stir-frying and baking, and is beautiful to display.

Le Creuset Stoneware Square Oven Dish Set of 2: was £62 , now £37.20 at John Lewis

The Le Creuset Stoneware Square Oven Dish bundle is now 40% off at John Lewis. In this bundle deal, you get two square oven dishes at different sizes so you can bake, cook, roast and serve a multitude of foods and courses. The set is up for grabs in volcanic, satin black and teal.

Le Creuset 3-ply Stainless Steel 3-piece Cookware Set: was £499 , now £299 at Le Creuset

Save £200 on the Le Creuset 3-ply Stainless Steel 3-piece Cookware Set at Le Creuset. This set comes with a non-stick frying pan, deep casserole, and a saucepan for versatile cooking.

Le Creuset 5-piece Ultimate Ovenware Set: was £250 , now £187.50 at Le Creuset

Upgrade your kitchen with the 5-piece Ultimate Ovenware Set in this early Black Friday deal at Le Creuset. In the set, you get three different sized and shaped ovenware roasting tins, one medium tray and one large tray. All products are non-stick, versatile and made from quality materials.

Le Creuset 8-piece Ultimate Bakeware Set: was £279 , now £209.25 at Le Creuset

Take your baking to the next level with this early saving on the 8-piece Ultimate Bakeware Set at Le Creuset. An ideal gift for any budding baker, this set comes with two springform tins, a loaf tin, cookie and baking sheets, muffin and mini muffin trays and a Swiss roll tray.

Le Creuset Stoneware Cafetière: was £65 , now £30 at Le Creuset

The Le Creuset Stoneware Cafetière is now just £30 in the Cyber Monday deals. Perfect for serving guests, the cafetière is thermoresistant from -23°C to +260°C and comes in a beautiful array of colours.

Le Creuset Stoneware Rainbow Coffee Mugs: was £85 , now £63.75 at Amazon

The Le Creuset Stoneware Rainbow Coffee Mugs are now under £65 at Amazon. Perfect for hot beverages, the 350ml mugs are nice to hold, easy to clean and made of durable chip-resistant enamel… and come in bright rainbow colours!