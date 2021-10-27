The best G-Shock Black Friday deals 2021

G-Shock is renowned for making the world's toughest watches, and thirty-eight years after its inception has become the go-to watch brand for military professionals, streetwear conisseurs, and everyone in between. Classic G-Shock watches sit alongside an arsenal of new styles and designs, all instantly recognisable thanks to that distinct, chunky look and extreme levels of durability.

If you’re looking to buy a new watch, you’ll know G-Shock rarely come cheap. Luckily, Black Friday is one of the few times of the year where you might just find a discount, as retailers try to entice shoppers with G-Shock watch sales and deals.

Here, we’ve rounded up the best G-Shock sales, deals and discounts happening right now. Whether you're looking for the hot G-Shock GA-2100 'CasiOak', classic G-Shock DW-5600, retro Baby G, or more – we’ve found the lowest prices here.

As we get into the Christmas shopping period and the best Black Friday deals start to appear, you can expect even bigger and better discounts, so keep checking back here if you don't find what you're looking for today.

G-Shock Black Friday deals: What to expect

We see big Black Friday discounts on G-Shock watches almost every year, with all the big online watch retailers getting involved. For example, as well as discounts of up to 50-percent on Casio's own outlet website, you can also expect Jura, C.W Sellors, and The Watch Hut to get in on the action as well, sometimes offering larger discounts than.

We've even seen larger retailers such as John Lewis and Amazon cut the price of G-Shock watches before, with the retail giant offering massive discounts in its Boxing Day sale. There weren't too many designs on offer, but that was made up for by the incredibly low price.

One thing is for certain – we'll be keeping an eye out for the best Black Friday G-Shock deals on the internet and will continue to add them to this page when we find them.

G-Shock models: Most popular styles

(Image credit: G-Shock)

1. G-Shock GA-2100 'CasiOak' The most popular G-Shock around right now Specifications Size: 48.5 x 45.4 x 11.8 mm Material: Resin and steel options Battery life: Approximately 3 years Reasons to buy + Hot design + Rugged + Number of design options Reasons to avoid - Too large for some - Fairly common now Shop GA-2100 at G-Shock now

The GA-2100, or 'CasiOak' as it's affectionately known due to its resemblance to the AP Royal Oak, is perhaps the hottest G-Shock model right now. It comes in a number of different colourways and materials, embedding the latest carbon core guard technology in a slimmer more refined case. It takes inspiration from the 1983 original model, the DW-5000C, and gives homage to the much loved retro look with its unique octagonal bezel, framing an analog-digital display.

As with the GA-2000, the GA-2100 has an interchangeable resin strap for customisation with any outfit or occasion, and, despite its deceptively compact design, this watch is as durable and tough as any G-Shock.

(Image credit: G-Shock)

2. G-Shock Master of G The ultimate G-Shock – the toughest around Specifications Size: 55.4 x 53.1 x 19.3 mm Material: Resin Battery life: Approximately 2 years Reasons to buy + It really means business + Properly tough + Muted colourways + Packed with sensors Reasons to avoid - Too large for some - Won't go with every outfit Shop Master of G at G-Shock now

The Master of G is also known as the “Professional Series” and consists of speciality watches that are targeted towards certain occupations and activities. The watches are ruggedly stylish, and have a certain prestige among G-Shock enthusiasts, with the line going back to 1985 with the introduction of the mud-resistant DW-5500C which was nicknamed the Mudman. The Frogman first appeared in 1993 as a large ISO 200M dive watch featuring an asymmetrical case design and was the first official “Man” series watch. It would see several design changes and feature some of the most iconic G-Shock cases.

Casio indulged the collectors market with many limited models featuring unique colour schemes, particularly with the GW-200 series, and that limited edition tradition continues with current models.

The watches are equipped with an impressive range of tech features intended to support missions, and all sensors can be linked to a dedicated app for data capture and mission monitoring.

(Image credit: G-Shock)

3. G-Shock Sports This smart G-Shock is powered by Android Wear Specifications Size: 65.6 x 56.3 x 19.5mm Material: Resin Battery life: Timekeeping mode only - more than 1 month Reasons to buy + Smartwatch functions + Can be used to monitor fitness + Wear OS is a decent platform Reasons to avoid - It's massive - Shorter battery life than non-smart watches Shop Sports at G-Shock now

The G-Shock Sports range are designed to withstand knocks and bumps even in the harshest environments, as well as encompass daily health and fitness support functions.

They include a 3-axis accelerometer that keeps track of step counts, a multi-timer that lets you create up to 20 combinations, memory for up to 200 lap records, and more.⁠

The top of the range model, the G-Squad Pro is powered by Wear OS by Google and packed with functions that help you stay fit, including an optical sensor to measure heart rate, as well as a compass, altitude/air pressure sensor, accelerometer, gyrometer, GPS functionality and more.

(Image credit: G-Shock)

4. G-Shock Full Metal A classy twist on a classic G-Shock Specifications Size: 49.3 x 43.2 x 13.0 mm Material: Stainless steel Battery life: Solar powered Reasons to buy + Solar powered + A different take on a classic G-Shock design + Toucher than ever Reasons to avoid - Heavier than usual Shop Full Metal at G-Shock now

A stylish nod to the original G-Shock, the Full Metal collection is a celebration of the brand's heritage. This bold re-imagination of our recognisable DW-5000 rectangle shaped watch, with easy to read digital screen display, has proven to be a fan favourite since the collection launched in 2018. The full-metal hard stainless steel case and the bezel of this model have an ion-plated finish. The case and band also feature hairline finishes to maximize the presence of the metal.

An innovative core guard case structure means the watch is tougher than ever. Notable advancements in the technology offering include Multi Band 6 radio control ensures the most accurate timekeeping, while Bluetooth Connectivity means you can easily switch your watch time settings from time zone to zone while you travel the world. Solar power means that despite the added technological features your watch has efficient watch operation, as well as up to two years power reserve.

(Image credit: G-Shock)

5. G-Shock DW-5600 A true classic Specifications Size: 48.9 x 42.8 x 13.4mm Material: Resin Battery life: Approximately 2 years Reasons to buy + Classic design + Affordable price + Number of colourways available Reasons to avoid - None, really Shop DW-5600 at G-Shock

This iconic shaped G-Shock the OG. It's equipped with reliable functions that define the G-Shock brand today, DW-5600RB series also includes an EL backlight, multi-function alarm and 200M Water Resistance. Keep it original and this classic resin-banded watch to your collection.

