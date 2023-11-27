Best fridge freezer deals for Cyber Monday now live – 6 sales T3 experts recommend

I've found the best Cyber Monday fridge freezer deals from Hisense, Samsung, Haier and more

Cyber Monday fridge freezer deals
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
published

It's officially Cyber Monday! That means the best Cyber Monday deals are now live and I’ve found the best fridge freezer deals you need to shop today. Pretty cool right?

During the sales season, many people look for cheap prices on Christmas gifts or things to treat themselves with. But as a home expert, I’d recommend shopping for large appliances this deal season.

The Cyber Monday sales are the best time to shop for large appliances, like the best fridges, dishwashers, washing machines and so on. Refrigerators and the best fridge freezers often get hundreds of pounds taken off their price so if you’re in need of an upgrade for the festive season or your fridge freezer has just taken its last breath, these are the six fridge freezer deals I’d buy this Cyber Monday.

Samsung SpaceMax BRB26615EWW/EU Integrated 70/30 Fridge Freezer: was £899

Samsung SpaceMax BRB26615EWW/EU Integrated 70/30 Fridge Freezer: was £899, now £699 at Currys
Save £200 on the Samsung SpaceMax Integrated Fridge Freezer at Currys. Combined, the fridge freezer has a huge 247-litre capacity and it uses fan All-Around cooling to keep your food at the perfect temperature. The inside is easily adjustable with its slide-in shelves and extra wide wine rack.

View Deal
Fridgemaster MS83430ES American Fridge Freezer: was £650

Fridgemaster MS83430ES American Fridge Freezer: was £650, now £469.99 at Argos
The Fridgemaster American Fridge Freezer is £180 off in the Argos Cyber Monday sale. It has a multi airflow system that distributes cool air throughout the fridge and allows for better temperature control. For those wanting to save money on bills, this fridge freezer has an improved energy rating and runs quieter and for longer.

View Deal
Haier HTR3619FNMP_PI 60/40 Fridge Freezer: was £649

Haier HTR3619FNMP_PI 60/40 Fridge Freezer: was £649, now £479 at AO.com
Save £170 on the Haier Fridge Freezer in the AO.com Cyber Monday sale. It has a variety of fresh focused features and has a huge 348 litre capacity which can hold 19 bags of food shopping at a time. If you’re an AO member, you get an extra saving of £15, so you get this Haier model for just £464.

View Deal
Hisense RS741N4WCE American Fridge Freezer: was £750

Hisense RS741N4WCE American Fridge Freezer: was £750, now £630 at Argos
Get 16% off the Hisense American Fridge Freezer in this Argos Cyber Monday deal. With a big 578-litre capacity, this fridge has an LED touch panel which allows you to reach the desired temperature. It also has a built-in water dispenser for ice cold water on demand.

View Deal
LG GBM21HSADH_SI Fridge Freezer: was £599

LG GBM21HSADH_SI Fridge Freezer: was £599, now £499 at AO.com
This LG Fridge Freezer is now under £500 at AO.com. This energy-efficient fridge freezer has adjustable shelves and a big freezing zone for extra storage. As an AO.com member, you get an extra £15 off this fridge freezer, taking it down to £484.

View Deal
John Lewis JLBIFF73181 Integrated 70/30 Fridge Freezer: was £1,039

John Lewis JLBIFF73181 Integrated 70/30 Fridge Freezer: was £1,039, now £899 at John Lewis
Save £140 on the John Lewis Integrated Fridge Freezer for Cyber Monday. This fridge freezer has an LED temperature display and audible temperature alarm that will sound if you’ve left the doors open for too long. It’s big, frost-free and will fit nicely into any kitchen.

View Deal
