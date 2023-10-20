The best Black Friday TV deals 2023 from LG, Samsung, Sony and more

The best Black Friday TV deals are already in sight, as the late November 2023 event is on the near horizon, and is expected to be a great sale in which to buy a super-premium TV for a lot less than the full price.

In this best TV deals page we've done the hard work so you don't have to, selecting top TV picks from the best Black Friday deals, which you can navigate to using the quick links to the side, or browse through at your leisure to see what takes your fancy.

Whether you're looking for a traditional OLED TV, an extra punchy QD-OLED, a super-bright Mini LED, or more traditional edge/backlit LED LCD panel, there are options for all – and at various price points – which we've collated with best-of-best picks up top.

So whether you're looking for an early Black Friday TV deal, are willing to wait until the big event itself from Friday 24 November, or catch a lightning deal on Cyber Monday, here are all the best TV deals from LG, Samsung, Sony and more...

Black Friday TV deal highlights

This section is reserved for the very best-of-best Black Friday TV deals, irrelevant of brand, just the sets worthy of buying with the best discounts. Beyond this section we've broken down the best TV deals by brands specifically, should you be seeking that LG, Samsung or Sony special purchase...

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni QLED: was £549.99 , now £339.99 at Amazon

Enjoy the beauty of a QLED display for less with this Amazon Fire TV. A big price reduction means you can get your hands on one for very little!

Samsung S90C: was £2,999 , now £1,799 at Currys

The Samsung S90C offers a massive 65-inch OLED panel and is one of 2023's best (it sits below the top-tier S95C but is a little less bright and a lot less pricey)! This smashing deal is close to cutting the RRP in half already.

Samsung QE75Q60C: was £1,999 , now £1,399 at Very

Save £600 on the Samsung Q60C. That snags you the 75-inch model, and allows you to enjoy crisp QLED picture quality with bright colours and fantastic definition.

Best LG TV Black Friday deals

If you're looking for one of the best LG TVs then there are plenty of options (here's the LG 2023 TV range explored). Its best panels are OLED based, for rich blacks and no light bleed, but the range is vast.

The entry-level is the A2 OLED, after which you'll find the C2 OLED from 2022 and C3 OLED from 2023 (both are very similar), followed by the wall-mount-only G2 OLED from 2022 and the (much brighter) G3 OLED from 2023.

We'll be highlighting other LG TV deals for Black Friday as specific spotlight bargains appear for the sales event.

LG A2 OLED deals

LG C2 OLED deals

LG C3 OLED deals

LG G2 & G3 OLED deals

Best Samsung Black Friday TV deals

If you're looking for one of the best Samsung TVs then there are plenty of options (here's the Samsung 2023 TV range explored). Indeed, Samsung probably has the widest range on offer, from 8K to super-bright Mini LED (QLED) and new QD-OLED panels.

A favourite is the S95C, the award-winning 2023 flagship OLED, but comparable QLED panels exist in the QN95C. Below that are steps down in features, typically with diminishing peak brightness, in the QN85C, Q80C, and S90C. The triple-letter panels are 8K: so QN900, QN800.

We'll be highlighting other Samsung TV deals for Black Friday as specific spotlight bargains appear for the sales event.

Samsung QN85C & QN95C deals

Samsung S95C & S95B deals

Best Sony TV Black Friday deals

If you're looking for one of the best Sony TVs then there are plenty of options (here's the Sony 2023 TV range explored). Sony has ventured into QD-OLED now, with its A95L the 2023 champion.

As explained in the piece above, however, you'll get great OLED images from 2022's A80K and 2023's A80L. There's also the super A90L from this year (the A90K from 2022 is small-screen only). Stepping into LED and the X95L, X90L and beyond will give you great and more affordable options.

We'll be highlighting other Sony TV deals for Black Friday as specific spotlight bargains appear for the sales event.

Sony X85L, X90L, X95L deals

Sony A80L deals

Sony A90K deals