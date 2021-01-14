Black Friday 2021 date and the best deals to expect

The Black Friday date is something that everyone should mark on their calendar, as it is always one of the biggest shopping events of the year, and Black Friday 2021 is going to be no exception: expect to see huge savings on all kinds of tech and gadgets online, from the best 4K TVs to Xbox Series X consoles, and top-rated wireless headphones through powerful smart speakers and onto to brilliant 2-in-1 laptops.

The key to grabbing the best Black Friday 2021 deals, though, is being prepared, and that's why we've written this guide: we'll outline exactly what to look forward to when Black Friday 2021 rolls around, and what you can be doing right now to get ready for it.

While we don't know exactly what the big retailers are planning, we do know there are going to be some substantial savings to be had – whatever you're shopping for, you should be able to find some decent discounts on offer somewhere.

If you know exactly where you want to start shopping, check out our Amazon Black Friday deals, Currys Black Friday deals, Argos Black Friday deals, John Lewis Black Friday deals and Boots Black Friday sale pages – and don't forget the Cyber Monday deals we'll get too.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday sales happen all around the world, but the origins of the occasion come from the Thanksgiving holiday in the US. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are traditionally the weekend immediately after Thanksgiving, when people are at home with their families and have more time on their hands.

When it comes to Black Friday 2021, the Friday after Thanksgiving falls on 26 November, with Cyber Monday on 29 November. However, you can expect retailers to offer plenty of discounts and deals in the days running up to Thanksgiving and the holiday season as a whole.

What to expect on Black Friday 2021

Whatever you're in the market for in terms of Black Friday 2021 deals, you should find you're covered by the discounts on offer from the big retailers. Based on previous years we'll see offers all across the board, from tech gadgets to furniture to home and beauty products.

If you're planning a major purchase or two then it might be worth holding off until you've seen the sort of prices that are available over the Black Friday weekend. We will of course be bringing you all the best Black Friday 2021 deals right here on the T3 website to save you from searching.

In terms of tech we can look forward to major price drops on smartphones, laptops, TVs, tablets, headphones, wearables, smart speakers, games consoles, digital cameras and more besides. Just about every category of gadget should be involved in the Black Friday 2021 sales extravaganza.

Other categories that we've seen covered in previous Black Fridays include deals on home, kitchen, beauty and jewellery items, so there really is something for everyone when it comes to picking through the discounts you can get hold of.

The best Black Friday 2020 deals still running

Star deal! LG OLED55CX6LA 55" Smart 4K HDR OLED TV | Was: £1,599 | Now: £1,299 | Saving: £300

The astonishingly good LG CX, which not only got a maximum 5-star review from T3 on test but also won the Best Gaming TV prize at the T3 Awards 2020, is currently reduced by £300 at Currys. This OLED panel just drips with premium and comes with some awesome smart TV and gaming features. We think it is one of the absolute finest TVs on offer today, and this Black Friday price point is not to be missed.View Deal

Panasonic TX-65HX580BZ 65 Inch 4K TV | Was: £899 | Now: £671.27 | Saving: £227.73 (25%)

A huge saving on a huge TV means this awesome Panasonic 4K HDR LCD TV is now massively reduced at Amazon. It delivers support for the advanced HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision standards, and comes with a suite of smart TV apps and features.View Deal

Sony HT-G700 Wireless Soundbar | Was £449 | Now £299 | Save £150 at Currys

As we said in our Sony HT-G700 Dolby Atmos soundbar review, this was already a great value soundbar at its RRP. The inclusion of a wireless subwoofer is a brilliant bonus and the thoughtful addition of two HDMI ports is as much appreciated as the exceptional precision audio. Easy setup and 4K HDMI pass through too make this an excellent Black Friday deal. View Deal

MSI GF63 Thin Gaming Laptop | Was: £799 | Now: £699.97 | Saving: £100 at Laptops Direct

A really low price on a well-specced gaming laptop. You get a system loaded with an Intel Core i5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD. The system runs a full fat copy of Windows 10, too, and is delivered at this price free.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion | Was: £1,299 | Now: £1,099 | Saving: £200 (15%) at Amazon

This state-of-the-art new laptop from Samsung delivers a truly premium laptop experience, and it is now discounted by £200 in the Amazon Black Friday sale. You'll get a 15-inch QLED panel, an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and spacious 512GB SSD. Delivery is also free.View Deal

AirPods Pro | Was £249 | Now £195 | Save £54 at Laptops Direct

Laptops Direct, weirdly, is a great place to pick up AirPods Pro as it always has very competitive discounts available. Right now, for Black Friday, it has the Apple AirPods Pro reduced down to £195, which is a £54 saving.

Bose 700 | Was: £349.95 | Now: £250 | Saving: £99.95

Bose's premium 700 noise cancelling cans get a very welcome price cut at Amazon, a result which sees them available now, in their Black colourway, for a very low price. Excellent audio, a 20-hour battery life between charges, and even in-built Alexa Voice Control functionality make these a great, audiophile headphone choice.View Deal

2020 iPad Pro 12.9-inch - 256GB | Was £969 | Now £912 | Save £57 at Amazon

This is the current Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch super slate, making this modest discount very welcome. This is the best Apple produces in terms of tablets, and it can be yours now for just £912 at Amazon in its Black Friday sales.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 | Was £279 | Now £199 | Save £90 at Very

The Apple Watch Series 3 remains one of the very finest smartwatches in the world, and right here Very is now offering it for a very affordable price indeed. This is the 38mm variant and comes with a Silver Aluminium Case and White Sport Band. Delivery is free.View Deal

Fossil Men's Gen 5 Touchscreen Smartwatch | Was: £279 | Now: £251.99 | Saving: £27.01 (10%) at Amazon

Fossil's stylish and highly capable smartwatch gets a price cut here at Amazon, now down to £251.99. This is a fitness tracker and smartwatch in one, with GPS, heart rate and activity tracking, swim-proof design, pedometer, and smart AI assistant on call.View Deal

All-new Echo 4th Gen | Was £89.99 | Now £69.99 | Save £20 at Amazon

The latest version of the Amazon Echo has much-improved speakers for better-quality music playback, and now has a smart home control hub built in for devices including Philips Hue bulbs. And Alexa is smarter than every too, of course. This is the first time it's been discounted since its launch!View Deal

T3's guides to the Black Friday sales 2021

Best Black Friday sales: Top shopping destinations

T3 covers the Black Friday sales each and every year and, as such, we've come to know exactly where the best deals often get dropped. From electronics to clothes, jewellery to smart home tech, and from gaming to cookware products, history has revealed to us the retailers who tend to do anything but disappoint when it comes to tempting deals.

What follows below is a list of retailers that here at T3 we suggest you bookmark and check in on regularly in the run up to, during and after the Black Friday 2021 sales. We've written a few product categories or our thoughts on what each retailer tends to specialise in in terms of deals.

The links take you straight to each retailer's dedicated Black Friday sales page, so you can get right on with your shopping.

Amazon Black Friday Sale

Amazon is a Black Friday deal hunter's best friend. An exceptional selection of deals on a wide-ranging selection of products that range from tech to fashion and jewellery to entertainment. In 2020, Amazon's Early Black Friday Deals event kicked off on Monday 26 October and ran until Thursday 19 November. Below are quick links to Amazon's best early Black Friday deals you can buy now. Visit the sale here.

Currys Black Friday Sale

For computing deals, as well as brilliant bargains on TVs, white goods and consumer tech like tablets and phones, the Currys Black Friday Sale is absolutely worth checking out. Currys tends to run its "Black Tag" event, too, which runs for weeks before and after the big day and drops literally thousands of deals. Visit the sale here.

Argos Black Friday Sale

Argos is famed for its Black Friday sale, where toys, games, entertainment, white goods, TVs and gadgets are discounted fiercely. Last year 20 products were ordered every second in the first hour of Argos's Black Friday event! You want cheap Lego? You got it. Visit the sale here.

John Lewis Black Friday Sale

John Lewis is a brilliant place to shop all year round, and when it comes round to Black Friday, its selection of deals are always very impressive. Major label TV and audio discounts are its speciality, as well as cost carves on phones, fashion and footwear. The standard 2-year warranty on any purchase also delivers great piece of mind and buyer protection. Visit the sale here.

Dell Black Friday Sale

Dell makes some of the very finest laptops and desktop PCs in the world, which is why when it slashes prices on its entire range each year during Black Friday it is well worth checking out the maker's online store. Dell loves its timed deal codes, which knock large percentages off its hardware if exploited, so it is worth checking in on the site each day to see what it has running. Visit the sale here.

Very Black Friday Sale

Very is a newer member of the Black Friday deals club, but that hasn't stopped the online retailer absolutely killing it over the past couple of years in terms of its deals offering. Video games, clothing, phones, laptops, cosmetics and more have been well and truly slashed in price, often beating off more specialist stores in terms of price and coming with free delivery, too. Visit the sale here.

AO.com Black Friday Sale

If you want white goods or electrical appliances this Black Friday then you should make AO.com one of the very first stores you hunt for deals in. That's because year-after-year AO.com knocks it out of the park in terms of discounts on things like 4K TVs, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, games consoles, DIY tools and much more. Last year we also saw some very strong phone deals from the retailer, too. Visit the sale here.

Carphone Warehouse Black Friday Sale

Carphone Warehouse's Black Friday sale usually offers large discounts on top-brand handsets like the Apple iPhone, Google Pixel, Huawei and Samsung devices. Carphone Warehouse also has a strong selection of SIM only deals on offer, too, making it a great one-stop-shop for phone deals this Black Friday. Visit the sale here.

Amazon Black Friday deals: how to get a free Amazon Prime account for Black Friday 2021

Getting a free Amazon Prime account is a crucial step in getting many of the best Black Friday deals.

The truth of the matter is that if you want to be in on the ground floor for many of Amazon's best Black Friday deals then you need to be an Amazon Prime member.

Amazon Prime members get an exclusive 30-minute early access window to ALL Lightning Deals, which is normally the only way to grab one of the hot products before they all sell out. As such, becoming a member of Amazon Prime is essential for scoring many of the best Black Friday UK deals.

Luckily, Amazon Prime is available on a 30-day free trial, so our advice to you if you don't have a membership is sign up before Amazon's Black Friday Deals Store opens, bag the deals you want with preferential access, and then, if you don't want to continue with the benefits Prime membership delivers, then simply cancel the trial. You won't have spent a penny, but will have bagged Amazon's best Black Friday deals.

If you're looking for Black Friday deals, Prime once more will be an essential weapon in the deal-bagging armoury.

How to get the best Black Friday deals

To score absolutely top tier Black Friday deals you need to be prepared, which is exactly what this best Black Friday deals guide is designed to help you with.

Because the truth is that Black Friday 2021, especially in the UK, promises to be a more intense fight than ever in terms of actually getting into a position to ring up top deals and then follow through and actually land them. This is because of two factors.

Firstly, research has shown that increasingly people are using Black Friday to shop for Christmas gifts, abandoning the traditional holiday shopping period in an attempt to bag a bargain. As such, there are more people trying to score deals than ever before.

And, secondly, competition is fiercer this year due to the negative effects on the UK economy that Brexit is having. Shoppers have less disposable income than in previous years and, as such, need to shop increasingly smartly to pick up the products they want. That means increased competition for deals.

There's also one extra factor that is sure to have an effect on the size and popularity of Black Friday this year – Amazon Prime Day. Last year Amazon Prime Day was "the largest shopping event " in its history, surpassing its sales from even last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Around the world, Prime members bought more than 175 million products and even Amazon's competitors benefited from increased sales figures.

Off the back of this, expectations for the 2021 Black Sales Event are now even higher for Amazon than ever, while its big competitors like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Currys and John Lewis will be desperate to launch huge fight-back sales of their own. This year's Black Friday is going to be a monster deals-a-thon the like of which the world has never seen before.

We've got everything from basic information through to crucial advice that will ensure you don't get ripped off, though, so by reading T3's Black Friday 2021 guide you can make sure you're in the best possible place to identify a bargain and then ring it up quickly.