Best Black Friday deals UK: the best sales and deals rounded up

Black Friday 2020 is just a week away now but the Black Friday deals and sales have already kicked off in a big way with retailers going larger than ever before. For the last couple of weeks at least, we've seen early Black Friday deals from the likes of Amazon and Currys and as those early deals come to an end at midnight on Thursday 19 November, they're being replaced with a full week of Black Friday deals.

Some retailers are holding out on their Black Friday sales until nearer Black Friday itself, which is on 27 November, but you can already shop the Amazon Black Friday deals, Currys Black Friday deals, Argos Black Friday deals and John Lewis Black Friday deals and there are loads of offers across the stores. Oh, and the Boots Black Friday sale has started already, too. So now we can look forward to 10 days of epic deals which take us right through to the Cyber Monday deals on Monday 30 November.

Last year's Black Friday sale was so big in the UK that metrics showed almost a 20 per cent increase in online shoppers, with more deal hunters joining the fray and – crucially – staying active for longer. And this year, with shoppers predicted to transition their shopping habits online even more so due to the current lockdown, we're expecting competition for deals to be fiercer than ever before. That makes Black Friday 2020 a great time to pick up this year's best Christmas gifts.

Best Black Friday sales around the web

Black Friday TV deals

Some of the best Black Friday deals tend to be TV deals and prices are crashing on big-screen 4K TV sets this year. We've even spied a cheap 8K TV on sale if you want the ultimate upgrade.

LG CX 55-inch OLED TV | Was: £1,399 | Now: £1,299 at John Lewis

This is this set that won the best gaming TV prize at the T3 Awards 2020 and also sits right now at the very top of our best gaming TV guide. We gave it a maximum score of 5 starts on review, and considering it one of the absolute finest TVs on the market today. It's now a very welcome £100 off at John Lewis.

Panasonic TX-58HZ800 58-inch 4K TV | Was £899 | Now £699 | Save £200 at Amazon UK

This is one of the most cinematic 4K LED TVs, delivering rich images perfectly suited for movies, thanks to Panasonic's partnership with Hollywood colourists. It supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ next-gen HDR formats, so everything looks as good as possible. It's a really great size for the price, too – bigger than 55-inch, but not physically much larger.

Sony BRAVIA KD55XH81 55-inch 4K TV | Was £999 | Now £699 | Save £300 at Amazon UK

Sony's processing is second to none, so if you want a TV that can upscale HD to 4K impressively, and can make fast-moving motion look clear and smooth, it's perfect. It's got Dolby Vision HDR, and Android TV means it's geared up for all the major streaming platforms (and all the minor ones too).

Hisense 75A7100 75-inch 4K TV | Was £999 | Now £849 | Save £150 at Amazon UK

An actually good 75-inch TV? For this kind of money? You are not dreaming. 4K resolution takes full advantage of the size, and HDR gives you more realistic colours and contrast. The built-in smart TV platform has all the key streaming services. This is obviously more of a budget set, but if you want to go BIG for less without compromising on image quality, it's perfect.

LG 50NANO796 50-inch 4K TV | Was £599 | Now £479 | Save £120 at Amazon UK

This is one of LG's NanoCell TVs, which a technology a bit like QLED, for delivering stronger colours. It's also the smallest TV in Amazon's selection! But you've still got top-notch image processing for the Ultra HD screen, and one of the slickest smart TV platforms on the planet – it's easy to use and has all the key services.

LG 49NANO816NA 49" 4K HD TV | Was: £599 | Now: £479 at Currys

A cracking 4K HDR TV Black Friday deal here from Currys, which cuts £120 off this well-speced 49-inch panel from LG. It delivers all the stuff you really want right now from a screen, including HDR10, a 4K resolution, NanoCell screen tech (great colour and viewing angles) and in-built smart TV functionality – the latter allowing direct streaming through the TV from services like Disney+ and Netflix. Available now with free delivery.

Samsung QE65Q800T 8K TV | Was £3,799 | Now £2,799 at Currys with FREE Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone

Samsung's 65-inch 8K TV delivers four times the resolution of 4K, with the Quantum Processor 8K using AI to make Ultra HD looking even more detailed than a 4K TV can manage. There's also Object Track Sound+, which uses speakers around the edges of the screen to position sounds in the right place in 3D, matching the movement on-screen. And it supports every key gaming feature of PS5 and Xbox Series X, including 4K 120Hz, VRR and, of course, 8K. Not only is there £1,000 slashed off the price, but Samsung is throwing in a Galaxy Z Flip folding phone, with a £1,299 RRP!

Samsung UE50TU7100 | Save £150 | Now £399 at Very.co.uk

This 4K TV supports HDR10+ for more dramatic images, with Samsung Crystal Display tech and Crystal Processor punching well above its price tag, even before the discount. The Tizen smart TV features are also class-leading.

Samsung 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV | Was: £699 | Now: £599 at Currys

A straight £100 is sliced off the cost of this 4K Samsung HDR TV right now at Currys, a fact that sees its price plummet to just £599. This TV is from Samsung's very latest 2020 range, too, and comes with the Alexa, Bixby and Google Assistant AIs built in. Free delivery is also available.

LG 55UN71006LB 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR | Was: £529 | Now: £469 at AO

Another cracking TV deal here. £60 has been cut off this excellent 4K, HDR TV from LG, which is a large 55 inches in size and also comes with Google Assistant and Alexa smart AI assistants built in. Free next day delivery is also included in the deal.

Hisense QLED 55U8QFTUK 55" Smart HDR 4K Ultra HD TV | Was: £999 | Now: £799 at AO

A fat £200 price cut on this stunning Hisense QLED 4K TV means you can pick it up for just £799 right now over at AO.com. This is one the very finest TVs that Hisense make today, and is perfect for those who like to game and watch Ultra HD HDR movies. The TV's audio is powered by sound masters JBL, too, and the screen is rated at 1,000 nits, meaning contrast is excellent.

Samsung 50 Inch QE50Q60T 4K HDR TV | Was: £699 | Now: £649 at Argos

Samsung's 2020 QLED screen, which is a large 50 inches in size, gets a £50 price slash at Argos right now. That's a HDR10+ capable 4K TV with Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant built in for a great price point. QLED, for the uninitiated, delivers state-of-the-art quantum dot technology, which really makes images pop on screen with life.

Black Friday laptop deals

The best Black Friday deals on laptops are listed below. We're scouring all the major UK retailers so whether you want a MacBook, a Chromebook or a Windows laptop deal we're rounding up the best below.

HP 15.6-inch laptop | Now: £319.99 at Argos

This is a great price on a full-sized laptop that also comes with its own carry bag and mouse – ideal as a new working from home setup. The laptop's screen size is 15.6 inches, while its internal specs include a Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB of RAM and a 1TB storage drive. The laptop runs a full-fat copy of Windows 10, too, and features an SD card reader and built-in webcam as well.

View Deal

Huawei Matebook D14 14-inch laptop | Was: £699 | Now: £499 | Saving: £200

The Huawei Matebook D14 is a superb laptop that delivers MacBook aesthetics and performance, but does so while offering a Windows 10 experience. A minimal-bezel FHD screen is partnered with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, which delivers rapid performance across the board.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 2-in-1 14-inch laptop | Was: £549 | Now: £429 | Saving: £120

A fat £120 price cut on this flexible 2-in-1 laptop means it can be bagged right now for just £429. The Flex 5i delivers an Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage space, as well as a Full HD touchscreen, which is great for creatives and professionals alike. A strong battery life of 10 hours means it's very viable as a commuting companion, too.

View Deal

Asus Zenbook 14-inch laptop | Was: £599.99 | Now: £499.99 | Saving: £100

A sub-£500 price point on this very well reviewed Asus laptop means you can snaffle it right now for £499, rather than £599. It is really well specced for this price point, too, with a Ryzen 5 3500U CPU paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Windows 10 Home is included, too.

View Deal

HP 14-inch laptop | Was: £699 | Now: £599 | Saving: £100

If you want a system like the one above but fancy an upgrade in specs to something more towards the premium end of the market, then this great Black Friday deal is absolutely worth checking out. The HP 14 is a very well reviewed system that comes with an Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD.

View Deal

Asus VivoBook S433FA 14-inch laptop | Was: £749.99 | Now: £629.99 | Saving: £120

A super thin and light design along with buckets of internal power make the Asus VivoBook S433FA a great choice. It's now retailing for £629.99 at Amazon, with free next-day delivery included.

Lenovo Legion 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop | Was: £999 | Now: £899 | Saving: £100

This powerful Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop packs a ray tracing-capable RTX 2060 graphics card, a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. You want to play today's best games at 1080p with all the bells and whistles turned on? Then this is a great choice, and it is now £100 cheaper for Black Friday.

View Deal

MSI GE66 Raider 15.6" Gaming Laptop | Was: £1699 | Now: £1599 at Currys

This is one of those modest discounts that actually makes the world of difference to a product's appealability. £100 is sliced off the Raider, which is a very, very powerful gaming laptop that delivers a Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU (hello ray tracing!), 16GB of RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD for storage. A buttery smooth 240 Hz screen also means insane frame rates and response times.

Asus VivoBook X512 | £299 at Argos

This is just a great laptop deal. The Asus VivoBook X512 delivers a super portable and lightweight computing experience that is ideal for working on the road or rail. Despite this, though, it runs a full-fat version of Windows 10 Home and has plenty of storage space thanks to a fast 128GB SSD.

HP Slim 15.6-inch laptop | £379 at Argos

Argos' lowest ever price oon this stylish HP laptop means you can bag it right now for just £379. Not only do you get a strong all-round spec, with a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU partnered with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, but you also get a copy of crack security software Norton 360 Deluxe, meaning you know the system is not going to be compromised.

Black Friday headphone deals

The best Black Friday deals on headphones bring you Apple AirPods, Beats and much more for your listening pleasure.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case | Was: £159.99 | Now: £124.49 at Amazon

A most welcome 22% price cut on the Apple AirPods with Charging Case sees them now baggable for just £124.49 at Amazon. These true wireless earbuds pair automatically with Apple phones, tablets and computers, and deliver hours of playback on a single charge. The included Charging Case carries a further 24 hours of charge, too.

Beats Solo 3 Bluetooth Headphones | Was £179.00 | Now £125 | Save £54 at Currys

The Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones feature a battery life of up to 40 hours, microphone, remote and volume control and work with Siri. To set them up, simply switch them on and hold near your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac. £54 is a brilliant discount on these popular, slightly older, headphones.

View Deal

JBL Tune 600BTNC Wireless | Was: £89.99 | Now: £59.99 at Currys

A very nice £30 price cut means these noise cancelling, wireless headphones from JBL can be picked up for just £59.99 right now. There's a choice of colourways, their battery life is a long-lasting 12 hours, and delivery is free, too.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones | Was: £219.95 | Now: £176 at Amazon

The Navy and Moss colourways of the excellent Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones are currently reduced by £43.27 over at Amazon in its Black Friday sale. That's a straight 20 per cent price cut. Powerbeats Pro are the ultimate pair of fitness earphones, and work fantastically with Apple iPhones thanks to their integrated Apple H1 chip. Sweat resistant and loaded with a 9-hour battery life, the Powerbeats Pro are perfect for training.

Bose SoundSport wireless earbuds | Was: £149.95 | Now: £99 | Saving: £50.95

Bose and audio quality are partners made in heaven, and right here the super sounding SoundSport wireless earbuds, which are an ideal exercise companion, are reduced by £50.95. You can bag them at this price point in various colourways, too.

AirPods Pro | Was: £249 | Now: £199 | Saving: £50

Laptops Direct, weirdly, is a great place to pick up AirPods Pro as it always has very competitive discounts available. Right now, for Black Friday, it has the Apple AirPods Pro reduced down to £199, which is a £50 saving.

View Deal

Black Friday tablet deals

The best Black Friday deals on tablets means you can get can iPad or an Android pad at a tasty discount.

Apple iPad mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) | Was: £399 | Now: £377 at Amazon

The Apple iPad mini delivers everything that makes the Apple iPad the best tablet in the world but in a smaller, more compact form factor. And right here the 64GB model is available with a £22 price cut at Amazon, which means it can be currently bagged for only £377. Great for kids and those who tend to use their tablet while travelling. Free delivery is included, too.

New Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) | Was: £769 | Now: £739 at Amazon

If you want a powerful laptop replacement slate then the 2020 Apple iPad Pro is your best possible choice. The 11-inch variant with 128GB of storage space is reduced right now, too, by £30 at Amazon, making it an attractive choice. Various other configs and sizes are also reduced, ranging up to the colossal storage 1TB model.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 (256GB) | Was: £689 | Now: £569 | Saving: £120

For anyone looking for a new Android tablet then this is a super deal as it cuts £120 off the price of the excellent Galaxy Tab S6. This super slate delivers a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, 14-hour battery life and Quad AKG speaker system. You also get a S Pen digital stylus in the box, which is perfect for sketching and creating notes.

2020 iPad Pro 12.9-inch - 256GB | Was: £969 | Now: £912.50 | Saving: £56.50

This is this year's Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch super slate, making this modest discount very welcome. This is the best Apple produces in terms of tablets, and it can be yours now for just £912.50 at Amazon in its Black Friday sales.

Black Friday phone deals

The best Black Friday phone deals brings contract and SIM only deals at some seriously low prices, so whether you're after a new iPhone or an Android phone, the Black Friday sales is the time to upgrade!

Huawei P30 Lite New Edition and Nintendo Switch | Upfront cost: £0.00 | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | 24-months | Monthly cost: £37

T3's pick of the options is to plump for a 24-month contract with 30GB of data. That's plenty of data each month for medium to heavy use, the free Nintendo Switch console, and a contract that runs out in two years and not three. Free delivery is included.

iPhone 12 | Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | 24 months | £45pm

Woah, now this is an amazing Black Friday deal from Three. You get the brand new iPhone 12 for just £29 upfront along with an absolutely stacked SIM plan. The plan includes 100GB of data to burn each month, along with unlimited calls and texts for £45 per month.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G | O2 | Upfront cost: £0.00 | 45GB data | Unlimited calls & texts | 24 months | £30 p/m

Mobile Phones Direct drop a superb Black Friday deal here on the brand new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. You get the phone for free upfront, and then it is partnered with a 24-month SIM pan from O2 that delivers a large 45GB of data to use each month, as well as unlimited minutes and calls. The monthly cost is just £30. Delivery is also free.

iPhone 11 64GB |iD Mobile | £49.99 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | 24 months | £29.99pm

This is the best iPhone 11 deal available today in our mind, bagging you the phone in its 64GB incarnation along with 20GB of data and unlimited calls and texts for £29.99 per month. The upfront cost is a very affordable £49.99, too. Thanks Carphone Warehouse!

iPhone 12 Mini | Three | £29 upfront | unlimited data, minutes and texts | 24 months | £29.50 for first 6 months, then £59pm + free Airpods

This is quite a complex deal, but don't be put off by that, as it delivers the brand new iPhone 12 Mini and a pair of Apple AirPods, along with an unlimited everything SIM plan. The upfront cost is £29, and then for the first six months of the 24-month contract you pay £29.50 for the SIM plan. This monthly cost then climbs to £59 for the final 18.

View Deal

iPhone SE 64GB | iD Mobile | £9.99 upfront | 20GB data| Unlimited minutes and texts | £23.99pm

The 2020 iPhone SE is a great, affordable handset that delivers a full-fat Apple iPhone experience and plenty of power, too. Right here it can be bagged for just £9.99 upfront, which is crazy affordable. The phone comes with a 24-month SIM plan from iD Mobile, which delivers a strong 20GB of data as well as unlimited minutes and texts each month for only £23.99. Superb value.

View Deal

iPhone SE: | EE | £30 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | 24 months | £44/pm + FREE AirPods

Like the idea of the new iPhone SE packaged up with a free pair of Apple AirPods? Then this is the Black Friday phone deal for you. You get the phone for just £30 upfront, and the SIM plan it comes with is from the UK's fastest mobile network, EE, which delivers 10GB of data each month and unlimited calls and texts. Oh, and you get the free AirPods bundled in.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G | Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | 24 months | £36pm



Samsung Galaxy S20 FE | Three | £0.00 upfront (with code: TR30) | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | 24 months| £34/pm

You can't get more affordable than free, and that is exactly what this Black Friday phone deal puts the brand new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in your hand for. From there you get a 24-month SIM plan from Three that delivers 100GB data each month as well as unlimited calls and texts for just £34 per month. Insane value! Just remember to use the deal code TR30 at checkout.View Deal

Apple iPhone 11 64GB | 100GB data | Unlimited mins & txts | Three | 24 months | Upfront cost: £19 | Monthly cost: £34

If you want a massive amount of data to burn each month, as well as a sweet new iPhone upgrade, then this Apple iPhone 11 offer is definitely worth checking out. You get 100GB data and unlimited calls and texts for just £19 upfront and then £34 per month over a 24-month SIM plan. There's also a choice of colours and free delivery included.View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 Pro | 100GB data | Unlimited mins & txts | Three | 24 months | Upfront cost: £99 | Monthly cost: £51

If you want the absolute best new phone Apple has to offer then this iPhone 12 Pro deal is worth considering. You get the phone for £99 upfront, and then it comes with a 24-month SIM plan from Three that delivers 100GB data and unlimited minutes and texts for £51 per month. There is a choice of handset colourway and free delivery as well.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G | 100GB data | Unlimited mins & txts | EE | 24 months | Upfront cost: £99 | Monthly cost: £47

Affordable Mobiles deliver a great Note 20 5G deal here, putting the handset in your hand for £99, and then partnering it with a data-stacked SIM plan from EE, the UK's fastest mobile network. The fact this phone is 5G, and the network this deal delivers is the fastest in the UK, really is a match made in heaven.View Deal

SIM only | Unlimited data, texts and calls | £16 p/m | Contract length: 12 months | Available now at Three

Unlimited SIM only plans offer the ultimate in versatility and peace of mind, with you knowing each and every month that your phone usage, no matter what you do, will only cost what your plan costs. It allows you to kiss goodbye to nasty extra network charges - what you see is what you spend. And with this SIM only deal from Three, what you spend is just £16 per month, on a short 12-month contract.View Deal

EE SIM | 24-month contract | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

EE attacks the best SIM only deals on the market really well here with a strong plan for just £20 per month. 100GB data is huge and unlimited calls and texts means no allowance worries. EE is the UK's fastest mobile network, too, meaning rapid speeds are guaranteed.View Deal

Black Friday smartwatch deals

The best Black Friday deals on smartwatches sees discounts on Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Fitbit and Garmin – snap one up now so you can nail your new year's fitness resolutions!

Apple Watch Series 3 | Was: £279 | Now: £199 at Very

The Apple Watch Series 3 remains one of the very finest smartwatches in the world, and right here Very has sliced £80 off its price point in this Black Friday deal. This is the 38mm variant and comes with a Silver Aluminium Case and White Sport Band. Delivery is free.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (Rose Gold) | was £199 | now £169 | save £30 at Amazon

The most basic version of the Galaxy Watch Active is, in our opinion at least, also one of the most compelling: it has most of the bells and whistles of the newer models, but with a much bigger discount. A perfect first (or second) smartwatch.View Deal

Fitbit Inspire Health & Fitness Tracker | Was: £69.99 | Now: £49.99 at Amazon

The slim and minimalist Fitbit Inspire gets £20 cut off its cost for Black Friday, a fast that sees its cost drop to below £50. All-day activity tracking, sleep tracking, automatic exercise recognition and much more is delivered. A choice of colourways is also on offer, as too free delivery.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (Black) | was £199 | now £169 | save £30 at Amazon

Prefer the Galaxy Watch Active in Black? Again, the most basic version of the Galaxy Watch Active is, in our opinion at least, also one of the most compelling: it has most of the bells and whistles of the newer models, but with a much bigger discount. A perfect first (or second) smartwatch.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music Smart Watch | £199.99 from Argos

A great price on a fantastic smartwatch and fitness tracker. One of the best features with the 645 is that it has room for 500 songs, which is perfect for listening to music, and also has Garmin Pay contactless payments tech inside as well. There is built-in support for cycling, pool swimming, row, elliptical, cardio and lots more. Now just £199 at Argos.View Deal

Black Friday gaming deals

The best Black Friday deals on games will keep you entertained this Christmas whether your console of choice is a Nintendo, Xbox or PlayStation. Or perhaps you prefer PC gaming – we've got deals for you, too.

Nintendo Switch Version 1.1 with Extended Battery Life | Was: £313.99 | Now: £251 | Save: £62.99 with deal code PURCHASE20

Now this is very special Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal that will make any gamer forget about PS5. That's because if you use the deal code PURCHASE20 right now over at ShopTo's eBay store you can pick up the new, extended battery life Nintendo Switch with a fat £62.99 discount. That takes it price down to a jaw-droppingly low £251. The perfect Christmas gift for gamers.View Deal

Up to £25 off Nintendo Switch consoles at Amazon

Amazon has a load of Nintendo Switch bundle Black Friday deals available right now, and that's on both the full-fat and Switch Lite consoles. Games include the excellent RPG The Witcher 3, while there is a special edition Fortnite console on offer, too. If you want to make sure you have a Nintendo Switch Christmas gift bagged, then now is a great time to buy.View Deal

Razer DeathAdder V2 | Was: £69.99 | Now: £39.99 at Amazon

When over 10 million of something gets sold then you know it is quality, and that is exactly what the Razer DeathAdder V2 has done, which makes this price drop on it even more welcome. 43% has been sliced off its cost, reducing it down to £39.99.View Deal

Sega Mega Drive Mini | £59.99 at Currys

Just a strong price on this excellent mini Mega Drive console, which also comes with 2 control pads, making multiplayer fun a must. This system comes with 42 classic Mega Drive games installed, ranging from Sonic the Hedgehog to Golden Axe and Ecco the Dolphin.View Deal

Save up to 40% on official Nintendo Switch microSDXC cards at Amazon UK

Available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB sizes, and with cool designs from Nintendo games emblazoned on them, these SanDisk microSDXC cards are perfect for Switch, are licensed and endorsed by Nintendo, and are a bargain right now.View Deal

ADX ACHAIR 19 Gaming Chair | Was: £120 | Now: £100 at Currys

Now this is a great deal for anyone who has been looking for a gaming chair upgrade, as it slices £20 off the cost of this stylish number from ADX. Padded arm rests, height and angle adjustment, and a soft-finish upholstery complete a very attractive (and now even cheaper) gaming chair package.View Deal

Black Friday smart home deals

The best Black Friday deals on smart home kit mean you can save money on Hue smart lighting, Amazon Echo devices and even a smart toothbrush!

All-new Echo Dot 4th Gen | Was: £49.99 | Now: £28.99 | Saving: £21 at Amazon

This is the first time the brand-new Echo Dot has had any money off! It fits in the palm of your hand, but has clear and potent speaker power, and all the powers of Alexa. It's going to be a huge hit this Christmas, so grab it for nearly half price while you can!View Deal

All-new Echo 4th Gen | Was: £89.99 | Now: £59.99 | Saving: £30 at Amazon

The latest version of the Amazon Echo has much-improved speakers for better-quality music playback, and now has a smart home control hub built in for devices including Philips Hue bulbs. And Alexa is smarter than every too, of course. This is the first time it's been discounted since its launch!View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | Was: £79.99 | Now: £64.99 | Saving: £15 at Amazon

The compact Amazon Echo Show 5 smart home hub and speaker system is reduced by £15 right now in the Amazon Black Friday sales. Ideal for all sized homes, the Show 5 functions just as well as a bedside alarm clock and radio as it does as multi-functional kitchen or living room companion.View Deal

Nest Mini | Was £49 | Now £24 | Save £25 at Google

Google's smallest smart speaker is a great addition to any home – it's got the full capabilities of Google Assistant, but is smaller and with a more basic speaker. It comes in a range of colours, and is perfect for bedrooms, kitchens, office or… anywhere really.View Deal

Nest Audio | Was £89.99 | Now £69.99 | Save £20 at Google

Google's new mid-size smart speaker offers better audio quality than the original Google Home thanks to a dual-driver system, and is still a top-notch Google Assistant device. The new tall and slim design with fabric covering looks great, too.View Deal

Google Home Max | Was £299 | Now £199 | Save £100 at Google

The biggest of the Google Assistant speakers is geared for impressive audio quality – this is the one to choose for music lovers. Bear in mind that it's damn big and damn loud, though.View Deal

Google Nest Hub | Was £79.99 | Now £59.99 | Save £20 at Google

This is the smaller of Google's two smart displays, bringing not just voice-based Google Assistant powers, but also using its display to show useful related information. It can also play videos from a number of sources, including YouTube – great for the kitchen!View Deal

Nest Hub Max | Was £219 | Now £169 | Save £50 at Google

The ultimate smart speaker and display! It has a bigger screen than the regular Nest Hub, so is even better for videos in particular. It also has a built-in camera for video calls – great for keeping in touch over lockdown. And it has powerful speakers built in, so it's pretty good for music, too.View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit | Was: £149.99 | Now: £129.82 at Amazon

Philips Hue is the best smart lighting platform in the world and its Starter Kit is the absolute best way to jump into the world of colour-changing smart bulbs. You get three colour-changing bulbs, as well as the Hue Bridge needed to control them, in one package. The B22 and E27 (bayonet and screw type) Starter Kits are currently reduced at Amazon by 13 per cent.View Deal

Oral-B Smart 6 6000N CrossAction Electric Toothbrush | Was: £219.99 | Now: £86.83 at Amazon

A huge discount here cuts a gigantic 61% off the Oral-B Smart 6 6000N CrossAction Electric Toothbrush, a fact that sees its price plunge down from £219.99 to just £86.83. That's a saving of £133.16. This toothbrush is also available in three different colourways, too, and delivery is free. Oral-B is one of the very best electric toothbrush makers in the world, so this is a great offer.View Deal

Black Friday kitchen deals

The best Black Friday deals on kitchen appliances is where you'll find cheap coffee machines, kettles, slow cookers and more.

Tassimo Bosch coffee machine | Was: £79.99 | Now: £29.99 at Currys

This small and compact coffee machine is ideal for those who like the idea of a pod system but don't have the space or need for a monstrous, cafe-level system. It can produce 36 different types of coffee and hot drinks, has a 0.7-litre capacity and also an auto shut-off feature. There are five different colourways to choose from, too, and delivery from Currys is free.

View Deal

Ninja Foodi Electric Multi-Cooker | Was: £199 | Now: £149 at Amazon

This large 6-litre capacity multi-cooker comes from one of the world's most respected brands, Ninja. It has 7 different cooking settings, too, meaning that you can cook pretty much anything a variety of ways. Perfect for coming home to hot home-cooked food on cold winter nights. Now discounted by £50 at Amazon.View Deal

25% off Russell Hobbs kettles and toasters at Argos

There's a whole bunch of quality Russel Hobbs kettles and toaster discounted right now over at Argos, with prices as low as £19.99. Make hot drinks and toast bread like a pro, and do so right now for cheap.

View Deal

Black Friday Home deals

The best Black Friday deals on homewares lets you upgrade to new furniture, bedding, mattresses and more for a cosy winter at home.

Emma mattress | 36% off sitewide with the code T36

Get a cheeky extra discount at Emma by using the code T36 at the checkout. We'd recommend going for the super-comfy memory foam Emma Original – our favourite mattress in the world right now – but this discount is valid across Emma's full range of excellent sleep products.View Deal

Otty mattress | Up to 45% off Otty mattresses

Otty has has won multiple awards for its range of excellent Hybrid mattresses. They're already excellent value, and even more so with this huge Black Friday price-drop. Choose between the Original, the bargain Essential and the eco-friendly PURE.View Deal

Duvet covers and pillowcases reduced at John Lewis

John Lewis hits hard again with a small but very welcome selection of discounts on duvet covers and pillowcases. Prices start from as low as £3.50.View Deal

Wayfair's Christmas sale is now on

Wayfair's Christmas sale has discounts on everything from decorations to duvet sets, and furniture to festive favourites like rugs, wreaths and garlands. Dining tables and chairs are also reduced, which is ideal if you need a new table for the entire family to gather round for meals and board games.View Deal

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Flexology True Pet | Was: £379 | Now: £219 at Currys

Shark vacuum cleaners are quality and this model is great for those people who have heavy duty hair removal needs. It can run for 40 minutes off its internal battery, and has anti hair wrap technology to stop it getting all clogged up.

View Deal

35% off Simba mattresses

35% off all mattresses is most welcome, but when you find out they are Simba mattresses it becomes incredibly welcome, as they are some of the very best in the world today. Monthly payment plans are also on offer.View Deal

15% off Eve Sleep mattress orders over £500

Save big on mattresses, bed frames and more thanks to a 15% off discount right now at Eve Sleep. Everything from Eve's lighter hybrid through to its premium mattress can be bagged with the price cut.View Deal

Nectar Sleep mattress sale | £100 off any mattress + 2 free pillows

Knock £100 off any Nectar mattress and get sheets two free pillows, worth £70, thrown in as a happy extra in this excellent Black Friday deal. The mattress is a 25cm-thick medium-firm memory foam model designed to hug your body without causing you to overheat.View Deal

Bosch Professional GSR 12 V-15 FC Cordless Drill Driver Set | Was: £238.39 | Now: £142.99 at Amazon

This comprehensive professional electric drill set is reduced by £95.40 in the Amazon Black Friday sale, making it a smart choice for anyone currently looking to upgrade their DIY capabilities. A range of rotating chucks are included, and the drill is completely cordless for maximum flexibility.View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited | UK offer | 3 months FREE

Get an Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Monthly Plan for no monthly cost, as long as you are a new Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber. Full terms and conditions are at the bottom of the linked Amazon page. Offer ends 11 January 2021.View Deal

T3's guides to the Black Friday sales 2020

Best Black Friday sales: Top shopping destinations

T3 covers the Black Friday sales each and every year and, as such, we've come to know exactly where the best deals often get dropped. From electronics to clothes, jewellery to smart home tech, and from gaming to cookware products, history has revealed to us the retailers who tend to do anything but disappoint when it comes round to deals.

What follows below are a list of retailers that here at T3 we suggest you bookmark and check in on regularly in the run up to, during and after the Black Friday 2020 sales. We've written a few product categories or our thoughts on what each retailer tends to specialise in in terms of deals.

The links take you straight to each retailer's dedicated Black Friday sales page. Some of them are stacked with deals already while others provide an overview of the store's Black Friday sales plans with the actual deals yet to be confirmed (but they will be).

Amazon Black Friday Sale

Amazon is a Black Friday deal hunter's best friend. An exceptional selection of deals on a wide-ranging selection of products that range from tech to fashion and jewellery to entertainment. Amazon's Early Black Friday Deals event kicked off on Monday 26 October with deals dropping daily and it runs until Thursday 19 November. Below are quick links to Amazon's best early Black Friday deals you can buy now. Visit the sale here.

Currys Black Friday Sale

For computing deals, as well as brilliant bargains on TVs, white goods and consumer tech like tablets and phones, the Currys Black Friday Sale is absolutely worth checking out. Currys tends to run its "Black Tag" event, too, which runs for weeks before and after the big day and drops literally thousands of deals. Visit the sale here.

Argos Black Friday Sale

Argos is famed for its Black Friday sale, where toys, games, entertainment, white goods, TVs and gadgets are discounted fiercely. Last year 20 products were ordered every second in the first hour of Argos's Black Friday event! You want cheap Lego? You got it. Visit the sale here.

John Lewis Black Friday Sale

John Lewis is a brilliant place to shop all year round, and when it comes round to Black Friday, its selection of deals are always very impressive. Major label TV and audio discounts are its speciality, as well as cost carves on phones, fashion and footwear. The standard 2-year warranty on any purchase also delivers great piece of mind and buyer protection. Visit the sale here.

Dell Black Friday Sale

Dell makes some of the very finest laptops and desktop PCs in the world, which is why when it slashes prices on its entire range each year during Black Friday it is well worth checking out the maker's online store. Dell loves its timed deal codes, which knock large percentages off its hardware if exploited, so it is worth checking in on the site each day to see what it has running. Early savings of 30% are live now. Visit the sale here.

Very Black Friday Sale

Very is a newer member of the Black Friday deals club, but that hasn't stopped the online retailer absolutely killing it over the past couple of years in terms of its deals offering. Video games, clothing, phones, laptops, cosmetics and more have been well and truly slashed in price, often beating off more specialist stores in terms of price and coming with free delivery, too. Visit the sale here.

AO.com Black Friday Sale

If you want white goods or electrical appliances this Black Friday then you should make AO.com one of the very first stores you deal hunt in. That's because year-after-year AO.com knocks it out of the park in terms of discounts on things like 4K TVs, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, games consoles, DIY tools and much more. Last year we also saw some very strong phone deals from the retailer, too. Visit the sale here.

Carphone Warehouse Black Friday Sale

Carphone Warehouse's Black Friday sale is now live and is offering large discounts on top-brand handsets like Apple iPhone 11, Google Pixel 4A, Huawei P40 5G and Samsung Galaxy A71. Carphone Warehouse also has a strong selection of SIM only deals on offer, too, making it a great one-stop-shop for phone deals this Black Friday. Visit the sale here.

More great Black Friday sales around the web

ASOS – savings on over 850 brands

– savings on over 850 brands Boohoo – up to 80% off everything

– up to 80% off everything B&Q – save on paint and other DIY essentials

– save on paint and other DIY essentials Bose – save up to 45%

– save up to 45% Dyson – clean up on vacuums, fans and hair care

– clean up on vacuums, fans and hair care eBay.co.uk – knock-down prices and voucher codes

– knock-down prices and voucher codes Ernest Jones – save on luxury watches and jewellery

– save on luxury watches and jewellery Goldsmiths.co.uk – up to 50% off watches and jewellery

– up to 50% off watches and jewellery Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts

– premium cookware gets tasty discounts Lego – 30% off sets

– 30% off sets Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie

– up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie New Look – 20% off everything

– 20% off everything Topshop – up to 50% off

– up to 50% off Topman – up to 30% off

– up to 30% off Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices

– new sneakers at sneaky low prices Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers

– save big on shoes, boots and trainers Simba – up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles

– up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices

– quality bedding at reduced prices Very – deals on Nike, Nintendo and other top brands

– deals on Nike, Nintendo and other top brands Wiggle – huge savings on cycle clothing, running gear and swimwear

Amazon Black Friday deals: how to get a free Amazon Prime account for Black Friday 2020

Getting a free Amazon Prime account is a crucial step in getting many of the best Black Friday deals.

The truth of the matter is that if you want to be in on the ground floor for many of Amazon's best Black Friday deals then you need to be an Amazon Prime member.

Amazon Prime members get an exclusive 30-minute early access window to ALL Lightning Deals, which is normally the only way to grab one of the hot products before they all sell out. As such, becoming a member of Amazon Prime is essential for scoring many of the best Black Friday UK deals.

Luckily, Amazon Prime is available on a 30-day free trial, so our advice to you if you don't have a membership is sign up before Amazon's Black Friday Deals Store opens, bag the deals you want with preferential access, and then, if you don't want to continue with the benefits Prime membership delivers, then simply cancel the trial. You won't have spent a penny, but will have bagged Amazon's best Black Friday deals.

This year, though, Amazon has already confirmed that it is launching its try before you buy service, dubbed "Prime Wardrobe". This new service allows Prime members to have Black Friday deal fashion products delivered for no extra cost, where they can then try them on at home, and only actually pay for the items they decide to keep.

So if you're looking for Black Friday fashion deals, Prime once more will be an essential weapon in the deal-bagging armoury.

How to get the best Black Friday deals

To score absolutely top tier Black Friday deals you need to be prepared, which is exactly what this best Black Friday deals guide is designed to help you with.

Because the truth is that Black Friday 2020, especially in the UK, promises to be a more intense fight than ever in terms of actually getting into a position to ring up top deals and then follow through and actually land them. This is because of two factors.

Firstly, research has shown that increasingly people are using Black Friday to shop for Christmas gifts, abandoning the traditional holiday shopping period in an attempt to bag a bargain. As such, there are more people trying to score deals than ever before.

And, secondly, competition is fiercer this year due to the negative effects on the UK economy that Brexit is having. Shoppers have less disposable income than in previous years and, as such, need to shop increasingly smartly to pick up the products they want. That means increased competition for deals.

There's also one extra factor that is sure to have an effect on the size and popularity of Black Friday this year – Amazon Prime Day. Last year Amazon Prime Day was "the largest shopping event " in its history, surpassing its sales from even last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Around the world, Prime members bought more than 175 million products and even Amazon's competitors benefited from increased sales figures.

Off the back of this, expectations for the 2020 Black Sales Event are now even higher for Amazon than ever, while its big competitors like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Currys and John Lewis will be desperate to launch huge fight-back sales of their own. This year's Black Friday is going to be a monster deals-a-thon the like of which the world has never seen before.

We've got everything from basic information through to crucial advice that will ensure you don't get ripped off, though, so by reading T3's Black Friday 2020 guide you can make sure you're in the best possible place to identify a bargain and then ring it up quickly.