Best Black Friday deals 2022: date & early sales

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Black Friday 2022 is already looking like it's going to be a landmark sales event. From 4K OLED TVs to next-gen games consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and onto iPhones, Beats headphones and Dell laptops, we're anticipating major deals this year.

As Black Friday takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving, we already know when the Black Friday 2022 date will be – mark Friday 25th November 2022 on your calendar.

Last year's Black Friday sales suffered from global supply chain issues (which affected the amount of discounted products available), but with those issues now more or less cleared up, the Black Friday 2022 sales are shaping up to be the biggest ever.

T3 has covered Black Friday sales for over half a decade now and during that time, we've accrued serious expertise in both deal hunting and learning how to identify bad, buyer's remorse-inducing deals, too.

In this guide, we detail everything we already know about Black Friday 2022, as well as our top tips for making sure you have a great sales event. In the run-up to the official date, we'll also be highlighting the best deals you can find on a range of products from an array of popular retailers. It's never too early to start planning your Black Friday 2022 sales strategy, so get deals ready now with T3's authoritative guide to this year's Black Friday deals.

Early Black Friday deals

Early Black Friday TV deals

(opens in new tab) LG OLED55CS6LA OLED TV: £1,499 , £999 at AO.com (opens in new tab)

Get £500 off the LG OLED55CS6LA OLED 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV in this early Black Friday deal at AO.com. Get an extra £20 off this TV with the code YU5DXJEO0P applied at checkout.

(opens in new tab) LG OLED55CS6LA 55" 4K OLED TV: £1,499 , £999 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £500 on the LG OLED55CS6LA 4K TV in this early Black Friday deal. This smart OLED TV has a wide 55-inch screen and a a9 Gen5 AI processor 4K for the ultimate picture and sound.

(opens in new tab) LG 65NANO766QA 65" TV: £899 , £749 at Currys (opens in new tab)

The LG 65NANO766QA TV is now under £750 at Currys. This TV has LG NanoCell technology for pure colours and sharp pictures, a 60Hz refresh rate and LG’s webOS smart platform.

(opens in new tab) Samsung UE75AU7100 (2021) TV: £999 , £799 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Save £200 on the Samsung UE75AU7100 HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV at John Lewis. This 75-inch TV comes with 5 year guarantee and you can save £100 on the Samsung HW-B550 Soundbar (opens in new tab) when bought with a Samsung TV when you use the code SAMSUNGB550 at the checkout.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch QLED TV (Q80B): £1,299, £789 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A high-class 4K TV, this Samsung QLED model uses the Quantum Processor 4K and features Dolby Atmos sound. It also features a 120Hz refresh rate and FreeSync Premium Pro for gaming.

(opens in new tab) Samsung QE50Q60BAUXXU 50" QLED TV: £699 , £579 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £120 on the Samsung QE50Q60BAUXXU QLED TV at Currys. This 50-inch TV uses Quantum HDR powered by HDR10+ for incredible picture detail. Also available at Argos (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Samsung 32-inch T4300 LED HDR Smart TV: £229 , £199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get the Samsung 32-inch T4300 LED HDR Smart TV for under £200 in this early Black Friday deal. If you're on a tight budget, this TV has great colours and contrast, and is kind to your bank balance.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 55A6BGTUK TV: £549 , £329 at AO.com (opens in new tab)

Save £220 Hisense 55A6BGTUK LED Smart 4K Ultra HD TV in this early Black Friday deal. At AO.com, you can also get an extra £20 off on TVs over £300 when you use the code YU5DXJEO0P at the checkout.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 55U7HQTUK 55" TV: £899 , £599 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Get 29% off the Hisense 55U7HQTUK TV at Currys. This 55-inch Tv uses Dolby Vision IQ and Quantum Dot Colour technology for brilliant picture quality and sound. Comes with Google Assistant and Alexa.

(opens in new tab) Sony Bravia XR XR55A80J (2021) TV: £1,399 , £999 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Save £400 on the Sony Bravia XR XR55A80J (2021) TV in this early Black Friday deal. At John Lewis, you can also save £200 on a Sony HT-A5000 Soundbar (opens in new tab) when bought with any Sony TV. Simple apply the promo code SONY200 at checkout.

(opens in new tab) Sony XR55A80JU OLED TV: £1,399 , £999 at AO.com (opens in new tab)

Save £400 on the Sony XR55A80JU OLED 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD Google TV at AO.com. Get an extra £20 off this TV with the code YU5DXJEO0P.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba Fire 50UF3D53DB TV: £399 , £299 at Argos (opens in new tab)

Get the Toshiba Fire 50UF3D53DB TV for under £300 at Argos. This 50-inch 4K Toshiba TV comes with Fire TV built-in and comes with the Alexa voice remote for easy launch and control

(opens in new tab) JVC LT-32CA690 Android TV: £219.99 , £149.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

If you're on a strict budget, the JVC LT-32CA690 Android TV is now under £150 at Currys. This 32-inch smart TV comes with Google Assistant and HD picture quality.

Early Black Friday Laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Acer Swift 3: £549 , £399 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Get the Acer Swift 3 for under £400 at Currys. This wide 14-inch laptop has a full HD screen, Windows 11 and up to 12.5 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 3: £399 , £299.99 at Argos (opens in new tab)

Get 25% off the Acer Aspire 3. This all-round laptop runs on an Intel Pentium Silver processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It has a wide 15.6-inch screen and a 1 year Microsoft 365 subscription is included in the price.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 314: £229.99 , £169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 26% off the Acer Chromebook 314. Now under £170, the Acer Chromebook 314 is speedy, has a wide 14-inch screen, Chrome OS and Google apps.

(opens in new tab) Asus VivoBook 15: £749 , £599 at Very (opens in new tab)

Save £150 on the Asus VivoBook 15 in this early Black Friday deal. To get a further 10% off, enter the code VABBQ at the checkout for more money off your purchase.

(opens in new tab) ASUS VivoBook 15 X1500: £499.99 , £399.99 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Get the ASUS VivoBook 15 X1500 for under £400 in this early Black Friday deal. It runs on an Intel Core i3 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and a full HD 15.6-inch screen.

(opens in new tab) Asus Chromebook Flip C433: £399 , £289 at Very (opens in new tab)

Get the Asus Chromebook Flip C433 for under £290 at Very in this early Black Friday deal. This 2-in-1 Chromebook can be converted from a laptop to a tablet and back again.

(opens in new tab) Asus Flip C434 2-in-1 Chromebook: £399 , £279 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £120 on the Asus Flip C434 2-in-1 Chromebook in this early Black Friday deal. It has both tablet and laptop capabilities, and is super versatile and portable.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i: £899.99 , £649.99 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Get £250 off the Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i. This convertible laptop can be turned from a laptop into a tablet and back again for ultimate versatility.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 5i: £449.99 , £299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £150 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook. This laptop has a 14-inch screen, plenty of storage, 10 hours of battery life and a touchscreen display.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion 13: £849.99 , £760 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Save £89 on the HP Pavilion 13 in this early Black Friday sale. This 13.3-inch laptop runs on an Intel Core i7 processor8G, B RAM and 512GB storage. Free upgrade to Windows 11 available.

(opens in new tab) HP 14b-na0005na Chromebook: £379 , £290 at AO.com (opens in new tab)

Get 23% off the HP 14b-na0005na Chromebook at AO.com. Powered by Google’s Chrome OS, this laptop has loads of handy apps for work, games and streaming use.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 15-3521 Laptop: £369 , £299 at Very (opens in new tab)

The Dell Inspiron 15-3521 Laptop is designed for everyday computing and is now under £300 at Very. It's lighter than previous generations and powered by an InteI Pentium N5030 processor for portability and multitasking.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book Go: £399 , £299 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Save £100 on the Samsung Galaxy Book Go at John Lewis. An impressive all-round laptop, it has a full 14-inch HD screen, 128GB storage and a sleek stylish design.

(opens in new tab) HUAWEI MateBook D15: £699 , £499 at AO.com (opens in new tab)

Save £200 on the HUAWEI MateBook D15. This laptop from HUAWEI is speedy and brilliant for multitasking, with its big 15.6-inch screen.

(opens in new tab) HP X34 IPS WQHD Gaming Monitor: £399 , £299 at Argos (opens in new tab)

Save £100 on the HP X34 IPS WQHD Gaming Monitor at Argos. The 34-inch screen and 165Hz and 1ms response delivers HD gaming, ultra-wide viewing angles and super speedy and accurate responses.

(opens in new tab) ASUS VG24VQE Curved FHD Gaming Monitor: £169.99 , £139.99 at Argos (opens in new tab)

Get the ASUS VG24VQE 23.6 Inch 165Hz Curved FHD Gaming Monitor for under £140 at Argos. It has a wide 23.6-inch screen, curved display and an ultrafast 165Hz refresh rate, designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+: £999 , £719 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

After a top-notch tablet that you can use for working during the day and relaxing in the evening? The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is one of the best you can get, and it's cheaper in this early Black Friday deal.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite: £149 , £119 at Argos (opens in new tab)

Get 20% off the Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite Tablet. It has a wide 8.7-inch touchscreen, 32GB storage, backlit display and built-in speakers and microphones.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: £329, £289 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet with S Pen for under £300 at John Lewis. This Android tablet has a 10.4-inch screen, 128GB storage 4GB RAM and comes in an Oxford Grey colour.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Tab M10 Plus: £229 , £189 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Save £40 on the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus tablet. At John Lewis, you can claim up to £150 when you trade in an old tablet via redemption.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo M10: £179.99 , £149.99 at Argos (opens in new tab)

The third gen Lenovo M10 is a brilliant Android tablet that's now under £150 at Argos. It has a 10.1-inch multi-touchscreen, incredible resolution, IPS technology and 64GB storage.

Early Black Friday Smartphone deals

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 & Chromecast with Google TV: £658.99 , £556.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £102.04 on the Google Pixel 6 & Chromecast with Google TV bundle. The Google Pixel 6 is available in multiple colours and 128GB storage. The Chromecast easily plugs into your TV for easy streaming.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6: £599, £432 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 28% off the Google Pixel 6, a mid-range Android smartphone with an amazing camera, solid performance and a really cool design.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: £1,599 , £999 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 for under £1000 in this early Black Friday deal. This Android smartphone offer is on the 5G model with 256GB and phantom black colour. It'll arrive SIM free.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A33: £329 , £299 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Get the Samsung Galaxy A33 for under £300 in this early Black Friday deal. At John Lewis, you can get this SIM free Android phone and claim up to £300 when you trade in your old one via redemption.

(opens in new tab) Sony Xperia 10 IV: £429 , £379 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Save £50 on the Sony Xperia 10 IV smartphone and the Sony WF-C500 true wireless Bluetooth in-ear headphones in this early Black Friday deal. This offer is on the SIM free Android phone with 5G connectivity, 128GB storage and the phone and headphones come in black.

(opens in new tab) Motorola Edge 20 Pro: £649.99, £380 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

With more than 40% off, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is one of the best smartphone deals you'll find during the Prime Day Early Access sale. It comes loaded with plenty of storage, 5G and a triple-camera system.

Early Black Friday Smart Home deals

(opens in new tab) Echo Show 5: £74.99 , £52.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £22 on the Echo Show 5 (2nd generation) in this early Black Friday deal. Available in multiple colours, this smart display easily controls other smart devices, makes video calls, set timers, and much more.

(opens in new tab) Facebook Portal: £169 , £38.99 at Very (opens in new tab)

Get the Facebook Portal for under £40 at Very. This smart display and calling device means you can easily make and take voice and video calls on the 10-inch touchscreen. Comes with Alexa.

(opens in new tab) Facebook Portal Go: £199 , £78.99 at Very (opens in new tab)

Save on the Facebook Portal Go in this early Black Friday deal. This portable smart video calling device has a 10-inch screen with an ultrawide field of view, so you can make and take calls while moving around and completing tasks.

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Wi-Fi Router: £199 , £139 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

The Google Nest Wi-Fi Router provides fast, reliable Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home. It also comes with built-in Google Assistant and you can add additional Google Nest Wi-Fi Points. Pack contains the Google Nest Wi-Fi Router and the Google Nest Wi-Fi Point.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell 3: £184.99 , £149.99 at Very (opens in new tab)

Save £35 on the Ring Video Doorbell 3. This smart security video doorbell monitors who's at your door and has HD video and two-way talk. Comes with additional Quick Release Battery.

(opens in new tab) Arlo Essential Smart Video Doorbell with Chime: £209.99 , £159.99 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Monitor your home at all times with the Arlo Essential Smart Video Doorbell with Chime. This wireless video doorbell has two-way audio, high resolution video and wide 180-degree viewing angles.

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance LED Smart Lightstrip [2m + 1m Extension]: £104.98, £79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 23% on this smart lighting strip, it'll be great for adding coloured accents to your furniture, you can also lay it across a shelfor along the skirting board - it'll make a world of difference to the look of a room.

(opens in new tab) TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb: £17.99, £11.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is a really good deal - the TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb B22 is on sale with a 33% discount, that means it only costs £11 right now. You'll be able to control it by voice or using an app on your phone, it's super easy to use and very quick to set up.

(opens in new tab) TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug: £49.99, £31.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This TP-Link bundle will give you enough smart plugs to set up a whole flat or small house with app-controlled lamps or appliances, and the best part is, it will cost you 36% less than usual if you buy it right now.

Early Black Friday Headphones deals

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4: £350 , £249 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are 29% cheaper than usual today - there might be a new generation of them now but that doesn't take away from the quality of these headphones. They sound excellent, the ANC does a fantastic job and you get tonnes of handy extra features.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-CH710N: £130 , £82.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 36% off the Sony WH-CH710N Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones in this early Black Friday deal. These black over-ear headphones come with a built-in mic and voice assistant, with 35 hours battery life and Quick Charge.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro (1st generation) with MagSafe Charging Case: £239 , £189 at Very (opens in new tab)

Save £50 on the Apple AirPods Pro (1st generation) in this early Black Friday deal. These clever earbuds use active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and have transparency mode so you can tune back in and interact when you need to. They're available in three sizes of tapered silicone tips, so you can find the most comfortable fit for you. Comes with the MagSafe Charging Case.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4: £229 , £199 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £30 on the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds. These wireless noise cancelling headphones have incredible sound quality and work hard to block out unwanted noise. Comes in black and white.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-C500: £90, £59 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

T3 five-star rated earbuds, the Sony WF-C500 are the cheapest they have ever been at Amazon right now. You won't get tonnes of extra features like ANC but the sound quality is way beyond their price tag.

(opens in new tab) Sony LinkBuds S: £179 , £139 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Available in black, white or cream, the Sony LinkBuds S are now under £140 at Currys. These wireless Bluetooth noise cancelling earbuds are iOS and Android compatible and are water and sweat resistant.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: £99 , £69 at Argos (opens in new tab)

Save £30 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. These true wireless earbuds use AKG technology and active noise cancellation for an immersive audio experience. Available in black, white, red and bronze.

(opens in new tab) Beats Fit Pro: £219.99, £199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Beats Fit Pro headphones are what you would call Apple AirPods killers. For active (i.e. like to exercise) iPhone users, the Beats Fit Pro are an essential purchase. Active Noise Cancelling, Sweat Resistant Build, Excellent Sound – what more can you ask for and they're now £20 cheaper.

(opens in new tab) JBL Live Pro+: £99 , £79.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Now under £80, the JBL Live Pro+ TWS wireless noise cancelling earbuds have microphone, remote and volume control and work with Google Assistant, Alexa or Siri.

(opens in new tab) JLab JBuds Air: £49.99 , £29.99 at Argos (opens in new tab)

Save £20 on the JLab JBuds Air in this early Black Friday deal. These in-ear true wireless earbuds are the best budget headphones and now they're even cheaper. Available in black.

(opens in new tab) Bose Sport Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: £179 , £149.95 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Perfect for exercise & fitness, the Bose Sport Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are sweat and water resistant and sit snuggling in the ears. Available in black or white.

(opens in new tab) Bowers & Wilkins PI7: £349.99, £280.64 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

When we reviewed the Bowers & Wilkins PI7, we called them 'a true wireless masterpiece' - everything about them is top-tier, be that the best-in-class sound, the solid noise cancellation or the really clever extra features.

Early Black Friday Smartwatch deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galax Watch4: £249 , £199 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Get the Samsung Galax Watch4 for under £200 at Currys. Available in black or pink, the Samsung Galax Watch4 is compatible with Android devices and tracks your fitness and lets you answer texts and emails.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 2: £122.99 £99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

While the Versa 2 might lack some of the more advanced tracking features of its successors, it can track heart rate all day, plus it has built-in smart assistant support. Plus it's now under £100 at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Garmin vivoactive 4: £279 , £199 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £80 on the Garmin vivoactive 4 in this early Black Friday deal. This smartwatch tracks your steps, distance, calories and sleep, as well as your blood oxygen level and temperature.

(opens in new tab) Garmin instinct Solar: £319.99 £174.80 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Garmin Instinct Solar has been immensely popular among young people who appreciate the solar-powered watch's rugged build, accurate heart rate sensor, solid GPS performance and accessible price point. Now it's even cheaper!

(opens in new tab) HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Active: £209 , £159 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £50 on the HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Active at Currys. It tracks your fitness, makes and receives calls, and much more from its ultra-clear 1.32" vivid AMOLED display. Available in black, gold and white colours.

Early Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner deals

(opens in new tab) Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner (IZ252UKT): £449.99 , £349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 22% off the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner in peacock blue. This vacuum comes with a dual charging dock, 2 battery packs, an accessory bag, upholstery tool and crevice tool.

(opens in new tab) Shark Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner NV602UK: £249 , £169 at Very (opens in new tab)

Get £80 off the Shark Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner NV602UK in this early Black Friday deal. This corded vacuum delivers a deep professional clean and is super lightweight and easy to maneuver.

(opens in new tab) Shark Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner: £319.99 , £194.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 39% on the Shark Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner in this early Black Friday deal. Now half price, this Shark vacuum is another Amazon exclusive and comes with a Car Detail kit and pet, multi-surface and crevice tools.

(opens in new tab) Shark Lift-Away NV612UK Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner: £249, £169 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Get the Shark Lift-Away Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for under £170 at Currys. It uses Lift-Away technology which allows you toremove the main unit from the floorhead and clean the most hard to reach places. Comes in a metallic turquoise colour.

(opens in new tab) Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: £379 , £299 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Get the Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for under £300 at John Lewis. This cordless vacuum cleaner is powerful, versatile and makes little to no noise.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Jet 60 Turbo: £319 , £188.99 at Very (opens in new tab)

The Samsung Jet 60 Turbo is now under £190 at Very. This cordless stick vacuum cleaner has powerful suction, lightweight design and comes with multiple attachments.

(opens in new tab) Miele Triflex HX2 Vacuum Cleaner: £649.99 , £499 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £150 on the Miele Triflex HX2 vacuum cleaner. This cordless and bagless vacuum has a HEPA lifetime filter, LED light and 60 minutes of run time. Additional accessories include a Li-Ion battery, wall mount, accessory holder, SPD-20 upholstery nozzle, crevice nozzle and compact electrobrush for pet hair.

(opens in new tab) Miele Classic C1 Flex Vacuum Cleaner: £189 , £149 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

If you're on a tight budget and need a new hoover, the Miele Classic C1 Flex Vacuum Cleaner is now under £150 at John Lewis. It's lightweight, powerful and has a Lotus White colour.

Early Black Friday Coffee Machine deals

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Plus Pod Coffee Machine: £189 , £127 at AO.com (opens in new tab)

Save £62 on the Nespresso by Krups Vertuo Plus XN903840 Pod Coffee Machine in this early Black Friday deal. This pod coffee machine makes a full range of Nespresso coffees and sizes from espresso to lungo.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Machine: £479 , £399 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Get the Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Machine for under £400 at John Lewis. This coffee machine has 3 coffee selections, adjustable milk textures and temperatures for easy and delicious hot beverages.

(opens in new tab) Nescafé Dolce Gusto Mini Me Coffee Machine Starter Kit: £119 , £49 at Very (opens in new tab)

Save £70 on the Nescafé Dolce Gusto Mini Me Coffee Machine Starter Kit in this early Black Friday deal. It's super compact and comes with packs of coffee pods to get you up and running.

(opens in new tab) Nescafé Dolce Gusto Genio S Plus: £99.99 , £58.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 41% on the Nescafé Dolce Gusto Genio S Plus. This compact stylish pod coffee machine from Italian firm De'longhi delivers a 15-bar pump, single button press operation, an energy-saving mode to keep electricity bills down, and 3 boxes of Starbucks coffee pods in the package, too.

(opens in new tab) Nescafé Dolce Gusto Infinissima Coffee Pod Machine: £119.99 , £73.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 39% off the Nescafé Dolce Gusto Infinissima. This pod coffee machine has an extra large water tank, 15 bar pump pressure and makes over 40 hot and cold beverages.

(opens in new tab) Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse II VCF146 Coffee Machine: £339 , £169 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £170 on the Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse II Coffee Machine. This clever coffee machine has 19 bar pressure, a milk frother and a 1.4 litre tank capacity. Compatible with ground coffee and pods.

(opens in new tab) Breville VCF126 Barista Max Coffee Machine: £449 , £299 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Get the Breville VCF126 Barista Max Coffee Machine for under £300 in this early Black Friday deal. This bean to cup coffee machine has 15 bar pressure and an integrated grinder and milk frother.

(opens in new tab) Siemens TQ503GB1 EQ.500 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine: £629 , £499 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Save £130 on the Siemens TQ503GB1 EQ.500 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine at John Lewis. It has a simple to use interface, and a aromaDouble Shot grinding and brewing process.

(opens in new tab) De'Longhi Dedica Metallics Coffee Machine with Milk Frother: £249.99 , £182 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 27% on the De'Longhi Dedica. This machine is equipped with a 15-bar pressure pump, milk frother steam wand, and single or double espresso filter. This system is a stunner aesthetically, too, and quite compact, making it kitchen counter friendly.

(opens in new tab) Lavazza Voicy Coffee Machine: £299, £149.50 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Get the Lavazza Voicy Coffee Machine for half price in this early Black Friday deal at John Lewis. This pod coffee machine has Alexa voice control built-in so you can make your morning coffee while listening to music with the same machine.

(opens in new tab) Tassimo by Bosch Happy Pod Coffee Machine: £106 , £29 at AO.com (opens in new tab)

A deal we see every year from AO.com but one we still get excited about, the Tassimo by Bosch Happy TAS1007GB Pod Coffee Machine is now just £29. Available in multiple colours including black, grey and purple.

Early Black Friday Home & Kitchen deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Series 5 SpaceMax RB34T602ESA Fridge Freezer: £679 , £479 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £200 on the Samsung Series 5 SpaceMax Fridge Freezer. It uses fast chill to rapidly lower the temperature and has open door and temperature alarms to alert you to any changes.

(opens in new tab) Tefal ActiFry Genius XL: £249 , £148.99 at Very (opens in new tab)

Save on the Tefal ActiFry Genius XL Air Fryer. Air fryers are in high demand this year and the Tefal ActiFry Genius XL does it all with its 9 auto cook functions.

(opens in new tab) Tefal Turbo Cuisine Pressure Cooker: £249 , £129 at AO.com (opens in new tab)

Save £120 on the Tefal Turbo Cuisine Pressure Cooker. This clever kitchen appliance can make a variety of foods, from classic stews to creamy yoghurts.

(opens in new tab) Kenwood KMix Stand Mixer: £429 , £289 at Very (opens in new tab)

Save £140 on the Kenwood KMix Stand Mixer and bake up a storm this year. This mixer has a 5 litre glass bowl, 1000W motor and comes with multiple attachments.

(opens in new tab) Kenwood Prospero+ 2-in-1 Stand Mixer: £209 , £99.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £109.01 on the Kenwood Prospero+ 2-in-1 Stand Mixer in this early Black Friday deal. It has a large 4.6-litre bowl and comes with K-beater, dough hook and whisk attachments.

(opens in new tab) Kenwood Prospero+ Stand Mixer: £299 , £220 at AO.com (opens in new tab)

Update your baking technique with the Kenwood Prospero+ KHC29.N0SI Stand Mixer with 4.3 Litre Bowl. Comes with multiple attachments.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Round Casserole Dish with Lid: £215 , £161.25 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 25% off the Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Round Casserole Dish. Comes with a tight fitting lid and serves up to 3 people. Available in multiple colours and sizes.

(opens in new tab) Ninja 2-in-1 Blender with Auto-iQ: £149.99 , £99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get Ninja 2-in-1 Blender with Auto-iQ for under £100 at Amazon. Comes with a 2.1L jug, 700ml cup with lid, pro extractor & stacked blades and a recipe guide.

(opens in new tab) Bosch Styline Kettle: £84 , £65 at AO.com (opens in new tab)

Get £19 off the Bosch Styline TWK8633GB Kettle. This kettle comes with a temperature selector and a handy keep warm function. Available in black or white.

(opens in new tab) Bosch Styline 2 Slice Toaster: £84 , £65 at AO.com (opens in new tab)

Get 22% off the Bosch Styline TAT8611GB 2 Slice Toaster at AO.com. Not only does it look sharp but it has a built-in warming rack to heat up buns or pastries.

(opens in new tab) Levoit Air Purifier: £139.99 , £79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This half price deal sees the Levoit Air Purifier drop to under £80. This quiet portable air cleaner has 3 speeds and removes 99.97% of pollen, dust, smoke and other allergens.

Early Black Friday Beauty deals

(opens in new tab) Oral-B Genius Electric Toothbrush: £279.99 , £82.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This better than half price deal sees the Oral-B Genius drop to under £90. This electric toothbrush uses AI and 5 brushing modes for a professional clean and healthier gums.

(opens in new tab) Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Electric Toothbrush: £349.99 , £159.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save on the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 at Amazon. This smart electric toothbrush has 4 cleaning modes, 3 intensities and pressure sensors that when connected to the app, will tell you how to brush better.

(opens in new tab) Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000: £299.99 , £119.99 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Save £180 on the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 in this early Black Friday deal. This special edition electric toothbrush comes in an aquamarine colour and is great for cleaning and whitening.

(opens in new tab) Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7300: £179.99, £119.99 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Save £60 on the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7300. This electric toothbrush delivers a professional clean that will leave your mouth feeling fresh.

(opens in new tab) Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Sonic Electric Toothbrush: £139.99 , £110.26 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

In this early Black Friday deal, the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 is now £110 with this 21% off discount. It's a simple design that uses built-in pressure sensors to clean your teeth and monitor your brushing.

(opens in new tab) BaByliss Air Pro Dryer: £100 , £49.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 50% off the BaByliss Air Pro Dryer. This hair dryer uses Air Glide technology that delivers fast and powerful air speed. This deal features the dryer and additional attachments, including a diffuser.

(opens in new tab) ghd Gold Styler: £179 , £143.20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 20% off the ghd Gold Styler in the limited edition fresh lilac colour. This offer comes accompanied by a heat-resistant bag and stickers for your phone or laptop.

(opens in new tab) TRESemme Smooth Volume 1000 Air Styler: £60 , £20.99 at Very (opens in new tab)

Now under £25, the TRESemme Smooth Volume 1000 Air Styler has a powerful 1000W motor, 2 heat settings and large oval ceramic barrel. It's brilliant for taming frizz, detangling and styling.

(opens in new tab) Philips Lumea IPL Prestige: £399.99 , £259.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £140 (35%) on the Philips Lumea IPL Prestige in this early Black Friday deal. This popular hair removal device comes with 2 smart curved attachments for your body and face.

(opens in new tab) Braun Series 5 Electric Shaver: £169.99 , £103.90 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Braun Series 5 electric shaver is now 39% off in this early Black Friday deal. This shaver features 4 flexible blades that adapt to the contours of the face for a close and even shave. Can be used wet and dry.

(opens in new tab) Braun Silk-epil 9 Epilator: £199.99 , £97.12 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get the Braun Silk-epil 9 Epilator for half price in this early Black Friday deal. This cordless waterproof hair remover has a pivoting head that easily gets into the hard-to-reach spots. This set includes the shaver and trimmer heads, massage cap and facial cleansing brush.

(opens in new tab) Philips Series 8000 Wet and Dry Epilator: £178.99 , £119.99 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Save £59 on the Philips Series 8000 Wet and Dry Epilator. This hair removal device comes with foot file and body exfoliation brush attachments and a storage pouch.

(opens in new tab) FOREO UFO Mini 2: £159 , £79.50 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Get the FOREO UFO Mini 2 for under £80 in this early Black Friday deal. It offers a full facial treatment at home or on-the-go, using warming T-Sonic pulsations and LED light therapy.

Early Black Friday LEGO deals

(opens in new tab) Harry Potter Hogwarts Courtyard: Sirius's Rescue Castle Tower Lego set: £44.99 , £35.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The included Buckbeak hippogriff mini figure will probably be enough of a draw for this cool Lego set alone for many Harry Potter fans. But it also includes an awesome castle tower set along with Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Sirius Black mini figures, as well as plenty of cool props and decorations.

(opens in new tab) Harry Potter Hogwarts Hospital Wing Castle Toy with Clock Tower Lego set: £44.99 , £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A classic set from the Harry Potter films is faithfully recreated in glorious Lego form here, with the famous clock tower and hospital wing of Hogwarts school delivered along with a bunch of mini figures. The clock's hands can move, too, allowing time to be rewound just like in the movie.

(opens in new tab) Harry Potter Hogwarts Astronomy Tower Castle Lego set: £89.99 , £71.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A spectacular Lego set from the Harry Potter universe sees the famous Astronomy Tower recreated beautifully. This substantial set comes with 8 mini figures, including Harry, Hermione, Ron, Luna, Neville, Draco, Lavender Brown, and Professor Horace Slughorn, along with Hedwig the owl and a bunch of cool accessories such as broomsticks and lanterns.

(opens in new tab) LEGO Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi vs Darth Vader Set: £45, £33.75 at Argos (opens in new tab)

Save 25% on the LEGO Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi vs Darth Vader Set in this early Black Friday deal. Comes with 408 pieces and Star Wars mini-figures.

(opens in new tab) LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship Building Set: £45 , £33.75 at Argos (opens in new tab)

Save 25% on the LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship Building Set at Argos. You can take a further 10% off when you use the code LEGO10.

(opens in new tab) LEGO Jurassic Park T. rex Breakout Set for Adults: £90 , £67.50 at Argos (opens in new tab)

Save 25% on the LEGO Jurassic Park T. rex Breakout Set for Adults at Argos. You can take a further 10% off when you use the code LEGO10.

(opens in new tab) LEGO DC Batman Batcave: The Riddler Face-off Set: £60 , £40 at Argos (opens in new tab)

Get £20 off the LEGO DC Batman Batcave: The Riddler Face-off Set at Argos. Includes Batman, The Drifter, Selina Kyle, Alfred, Commissioner Gordon & The Riddler mini-figures.

(opens in new tab) LEGO Disney Princess Ultimate Adventure Castle Playset: £90 , £67.50 at Argos (opens in new tab)

Save 25% on the LEGO Disney Princess Ultimate Adventure Castle Playset at Argos. You can take a further 10% off when you use the code LEGO10.

(opens in new tab) LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 Car Model Set: £360, £240 at Argos (opens in new tab)

The LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 Car Model Set has been discounted by 1/3 at Argos. Comes with 3696 pieces and is perfect for car fans or those interested in engineering.

Early Black Friday Discount Codes

(opens in new tab) Under Armour discount code: Exclusive 10% off (opens in new tab)

Get 10% off all full-price items at Under Armour until 21 March 2023.

(opens in new tab) Adidas discount code: Exclusive 30% off and an extra 10% off outlet online or APP (opens in new tab)

Get 30% off full-price items and an extra 10% on outlet online or app purchases with this discount code.

Best Black Friday sales 2022: Top shopping destinations

(Image credit: Getty / Dan Dalton)

T3 covers the Black Friday sales every year and we've come to know exactly where the best deals get dropped. From electronics to clothes, jewellery to smart home tech, gaming to cookware, history has revealed the retailers who tend to do anything but disappoint when it comes to tempting deals.

Below is a list of retailers that we suggest you bookmark and check in on during the Black Friday 2022 sales. We've written a few product categories or our thoughts on what each retailer tends to specialise in in terms of deals.

We also have a full guide to the best Black Friday sales (opens in new tab) so you can find the latest offers from popular retailers and stores. The links take you straight to each retailer's dedicated Black Friday sales page, so you can get on with your shopping as soon as the deals drop.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Black Friday Sale (opens in new tab)

Amazon is a Black Friday deal hunter's best friend. Amazon always has an exceptional selection of deals on a wide-ranging selection of products, from tech to fashion and jewellery to entertainment. Following the success of its 2022 Prime Day sale, we expect this Black Friday to be one of Amazon's bests.

Visit Amazon's Black Friday page (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) AO.com Black Friday Sale (opens in new tab)

If you want white goods or electrical appliances this Black Friday, you should make AO.com one of the very first stores you hunt for deals in. That's because year-after-year, AO.com knocks it out of the park in terms of discounts on 4K TVs, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, games consoles, DIY tools and much more.

Visit the AO Black Friday sale (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Argos Black Friday Sale (opens in new tab)

Argos is famed for its Black Friday sale, where toys, games, entertainment, white goods, TVs and gadgets are discounted fiercely. Last year 20 products were ordered every second in the first hour of Argos's Black Friday event! You want cheap Lego? You got it.

Visit the Argos Black Friday sale (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) ASOS Black Friday Sale (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for low prices on clothes, shoes, beauty and accessories, ASOS is your go-to destination for all things fashion. Last Black Friday, ASOS offered 80% off across its departments, including discounts on top brands like Miss Selfridge, Topshop and Bershka.

Visit the ASOS Black Friday sale (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Currys Black Friday Sale (opens in new tab)

For computing deals and brilliant bargains on TVs, white goods and consumer tech, the Currys Black Friday event is definitely not one to miss. Currys has been running epic deals events all year and it typically starts its Black Friday sale early, where there are literally thousands of deals on offer.

Visit the Currys Black Friday sale (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Dell Black Friday Sale (opens in new tab)

Dell makes some of the finest laptops and desktop PCs in the world, which is why when it slashes prices during Black Friday, it's well worth checking out the maker's online store. Dell loves its timed deal codes, which knock large percentages off its hardware if exploited, so it is worth checking in on the site each day to see what it has running.

Visit the Black Friday sale (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) eBay Black Friday Sale (opens in new tab)

eBay offer big discounts on a range of products, from collectibles and antiques, to clothes, cleaning equipment and furniture. eBay often start their Black Friday sale early so you can get amazing new and refurbished discounts on a range of products.

Visit the eBay Black Friday sale (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) HP Black Friday Sale (opens in new tab)

Most people search for cheap computer deals on Black Friday, and HP is a great store to look at. HP have great offers on laptops, desktops, monitors and other computing accessories. Before their Black Friday sales go live, HP are currently offering 'Back to University' deals for students.

Visit the HP Black Friday Sale (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) John Lewis Black Friday Sale (opens in new tab)

John Lewis is a brilliant place to shop all year round, and when it comes to Black Friday, its selection of deals are always very impressive. Major label TV and audio discounts are its speciality, as well as price drops on phones, fashion and footwear. The standard 2-year warranty on any purchase also delivers peace of mind and buyer protection.

Visit the John Lewis Black Friday sale (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Very Black Friday Sale (opens in new tab)

Very is a newer member of the Black Friday deals club, but that hasn't stopped the online retailer absolutely killing it over the past couple of years. Video games, clothing, phones, laptops, cosmetics and more have had their prices slashed, often beating more specialist stores in terms of price and free delivery.

Visit the Black Friday sale (opens in new tab).

For a full rundown of the best Black Friday sales in the UK ordered by retailer, be sure to check out our Black Friday sales (opens in new tab) A-Z!

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 takes place on Friday, 25th November 2022 and Cyber Monday follows it on Monday, 28th November. For US shoppers, it's a key date as it's the Friday after Thanksgiving, but countries around the world now participate in Black Friday every year, too.

Despite Black Friday having a fixed date, the deals will typically start to drop early to get shoppers excited, so expect the Black Friday sales to begin around two weeks ahead of Black Friday 2022, from Friday 11th November. As always, we'll keep you up-to-date with the latest deals and when the sales drop.

What will the best Black Friday deals be in 2022?

While we won't know for sure what's happening on Black Friday until the event, judging from last year's Black Friday sale and the sales we've experienced this year, we can make a few educated guesses! At T3, we consider ourselves experts when it comes to Black Friday but we're not fortune tellers, so take our predictions with a pinch of salt!

The main product deals that heavily feature in the Black Friday sales are typically tech or large appliances. Think TVs, laptops, fridge freezers, washing machines, dishwashers and so on. Black Friday is the perfect time to stock up on a new appliance for your kitchen, what with Christmas coming up, so if you're in need of one of these, take a look at Black Friday deals. Tech products are always discounted in the sales so we imagine laptops, headphones, monitors and gaming essentials will be involved.

As we mentioned gaming, the Black Friday sales are often inundated with questions about PS5 restocks (opens in new tab) and other gaming console deals. We don't typically see tons of console deals during the sales, so we'd like to see some PlayStation and Xbox consoles offer this year.

Having said this, deals on everyday supplies are expected to be the most popular this year. As the cost of living crisis has affected our monthly bills, we anticipate many people will be using the Black Friday sales to shop for cheap home essentials. Think dishwasher tablets, washing up liquid, tea bags, cleaning sprays, batteries, coat hangers, bin liners, and more. These are always cheap in the sales and we think Black Friday will be no exception.

What were the best Black Friday deals in 2021?

While 2021 was a notable change from the 2020 pandemic, last year was still relatively COVID-driven. The reason we mention this is because there was lots of reports surrounding global supply chain issues for the Black Friday and Christmas sales, and this resulted in a lack of stock on discounted products.

However, the 2021 Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales still had incredible offers across a range of departments and stores. Retailers like Amazon, Currys and Argos kicked off their sales weeks earlier than the Black Friday date, giving shoppers more of a chance to bag some early deals.

The Black Friday sales were full of offers on TVs, electric toothbrushes, ovens, fashion, headsets, fridges, LEGO and much more. We anticipate something similar in 2022, so keep this page bookmarked so you can see all the deals on offer when they go live.

Does Black Friday have price match guarantees?

Preparing a battle plan for getting the best Black Friday deals this year is essential, but one thing that can help ensure this happens is to check which retailers are offering a Black Friday price guarantee.

A Black Friday price guarantee means specific retailers will match the price of a product if you can find it cheaper elsewhere. There are a few terms and conditions in place depending on the retailer but this can help you save more money this Black Friday.

Various retailers offer price match guarantees to their Black Friday sales, however, it usually varies from retailer to retailer. While it's not been officially confirmed yet, Black Friday price match guarantees from 2021 included the following retailers: John Lewis, Currys, AO.com and Blacks.

Black Friday buyer protection & cashback

The good news is that, unlike the early days of the modern Black Friday shopping phenomena, buyers today are protected more than ever before. Previously, many Black Friday deals came with little to no buyer protection (specifically online) with retailers selling things with no return policies and dramatically reduced warranty periods of a month or two. We saw certain retailers even selling with sold as seen policies.

These early events didn't benefit from the wide spread of payment services like PayPal, meaning security on online transactions were poor and scams frequently reported. The banks, slow as ever to change, also offered next to no protection for buyers on accounts and cards.

Today, those bad old days have largely ended. Every major retailer we know of now offers some sort of buyer protection on Black Friday and, while banks are still frustratingly slow in dealing with claims, they have now at least begrudgingly accepted that, yes, people do spend money online and, yes, they do deserve some sort of protection from their bank. Contesting payments at banks isn't quick most of the time, but 95% of the time it does now get results.

PayPal is now widespread online, too, and that makes it easier than ever to buy online during the Black Friday sales in confidence. However, we do suggest that anyone shopping in the Black Friday sales does do a few things, regardless, of how confident they feel in the store they're buying from.

First, the same old story applies – if a website you've never heard of is offering the PS5 for half price this Black Friday, then don't rush in and buy blind. If it looks to good to be true then it almost certainly is. Do your research before buying from anywhere you're not familiar with.

Secondly, make sure you read the small print on any deal. A 4K TV that is under half price on Black Friday but only comes with a month warranty means that, if it breaks 32 days later, you're going to be left with an expensive mistake, and one where you'll likely end up spending much more money to fix. That's money you could've spent on a better TV with proper warranty.

One other thing to remember on Black Friday is that many credit cards offer cashback on purchases, and not just during Black Friday. Often you'll be better off getting what on purchase price looks like a more expensive deal but gives you cashback, than a slightly lower one that doesn't. Basically, shop around for the best deal and don't be afraid to spend a little extra effort claiming those cashback offers, as it means you'll get the best Black Friday price on your chosen product.

(Image credit: Getty / RgStudio)

Is Black Friday cheaper than Prime Day?

Yes, Black Friday is cheaper than Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab). From the years T3 has covered these events, Black Friday prices tend to be a little cheaper than on Prime Day and, crucially, even if the products aren't cheaper, there are far more of them discounted.

The reason for this is that Black Friday is, one, the more famous shopping event (and therefore retailers and makers reduce their prices accordingly) and, two, it is much later on in the product cycle year. This means that a 4K TV discounted on Black Friday will have, in general, been on the market months longer than it was on Prime Day. It will simply be an older product and depreciation is constant on all products.

Remember, Black Friday is a place where many companies look to offload that year's stock of products before their new stuff lands in January and February of the following year. That doesn't mean it is bad, as last year's products can often be truly excellent pieces of kit and a far more cost effective buy with a great deal on them than splashing out full RRP for the newer product. But it does mean that, come Black Friday, a lot of products will have naturally depreciated in value simply by being on the market for months.

Despite deals in general being cheaper or better than on other big sale days during the year, such as Amazon Prime Day, one thing to remember is that competition for deals is increased. As such, while more deals may be cheaper actually getting them at that price before they sell out is generally harder, too. As such, there are very much two sides to the coin here.

And, of course, none of this means that you can't get stellar deals during other sales events, it's just that there are less of them.

Are Black Friday deals real?

The short answer to this question is, yes, yes they are. But the longer answer is a lot more grey and largely falls on what can be considered a "deal".

So, let's get down to brass tacks. There are three main types of Black Friday deal: the first are pre-agreed price cuts between brands and retailers. These are discounts on new or old products that you will often find at multiple retailers.

The second main type of Black Friday deal is an exclusive discount pre-agreed with a single retailer. This is normally takes the form of a brand discounting a certain product or selection of products for a limited time at a retailer like Amazon.

And the third type of Black Friday deal is more spontaneous price drops at a specific retailer that are driven by an algorithm. The algorithm monitors buying trends and much more data besides and then selects products that could be used as hero products for deals. These hero products are then either discounted down to a new market leading level, or price matched.

So, to answer the question: Yes, Black Friday deals are real in many senses. However, as we've seen many times (opens in new tab), just because a product is discounted at a retailer on Black Friday, and even directly advertised as a "Black Friday deal", that does not mean it's a good product or the cheapest price on the market.

Many retailers use Black Friday as a way to shift end of line or last year's remaining stock in advance of them getting in the new year's fresh product lines. This definitely doesn't mean you shouldn't buy, as the product may still be quality, but it is definitely something to consider when shopping. After all, should you buy this 4K TV that is discounted by 35%, or should you simply wait two months, save up a little more, and then get the brand new version of that 4K TV, potentially getting even more quality and features?

T3's top Black Friday shopping tips and tricks

To score absolutely top tier Black Friday deals you need to be prepared, which is exactly what this best Black Friday deals guide is designed to help you with. Right here we list the tips and tricks that we've used ourselves here at T3 in Black Fridays past to score great deals.

1. Create a wish list of products you want and research them in advance

Honestly, this could not be more important. In fact, if you only follow one piece of advice from this guide then this should be it. First of all, by creating a list of products that you actually want makes you keep focus during the Black Friday sales itself. This means you don't aimlessly wonder into the sale and have you attention grabbed by a discounted product that you don't really want or need, which you then go and buy and, when it arrives, feel buyer's remorse.

Even if you just know, for example, that you want a new 4K TV. By doing your research in advance you can identify a selection of well reviewed models and then look out for discounts on them, rather than dropping money blindly on a discounted 4K panel that could offer sub-standard performance.

2. The devil is in the detail, so don't be afraid to pause for a moment and find it

And, talking of TVs, they are one of a few product categories that demonstrate clearly our next tip, which is to look for the detail of a product before buying. For example, this Black Friday there will be loads of 4K TV deals, but just because a TV has "4K", "UHD" and "HDR" on the box does not mean it is a good TV! There are so many tiers of performance within these things, and arguably they're not really the most important things to be looking out for anyway. As such, be sure to check the detail of any product you are about to buy during Black Friday in the finest of details.

3. Shopping a year behind the market can pay huge dividends

It's a well-known fact now that the Black Friday sales are a way for retailers to shift out the last of the current year's stock in preparation for the new year's models. And, while it is true that shoppers should consider if a discounted product is about to be replaced with a newer model, and factor that into the supposed "discount" or "deal", we actually think that many of the very best deals are on top products that are a year or more old.

For example, this year in 2022 LG has launched its brand new LG C2 4K TV, and there is no doubting that it is superb. However, last year's LG C1 TV is almost as good as it, and is the far more likely of the two panels to get a serious discount this Black Friday. This could see the C1 going for £450-600 less than the C2, while still offering almost as good a package.

4. Focus on the product's price, rather than any advertised "saving"

Retailers often try to bamboozle shoppers by advertising a product's "saving" during Black Friday rather than its price. This is almost always because the saving has been artificially created in one of two ways. Firstly, retailers reach the saving figure by benchmarking it against the products original RRP. It will almost certainly not have been at this price for months, years or ever, so the saving is actually completely fake.

And the second way retailers try to pull the wool over deal-hunters' eyes is by artificially jacking up a products price in the months leading up to the Black Friday sales, just to then bring the product back down to the price it was all along, thereby creating on first glance a big saving. Once again, this saving is completely fake. As such, research a product's price at as many retailers as possible, as well as use price history sites such as camelcamelcamel.com to focus on price, rather than saving.

5. Remember, there is Cyber Monday and the winter holiday season sales, too

Finally, remember that you don't have to buy something on Black Friday, as it is immediately followed by Cyber Monday and the entire winter holiday season sales period. Don't buy just for the sake of "getting a deal on Black Friday". There's plenty of time to buy gifts before Christmas and plenty of other discounts in the sea. If the product you wanted wasn't discounted then wait a little longer, as it almost certainly will be soon. That way you get what you want and not a snap-decision compromise. Remember, at the end of the day deal hunting is supposed to be fun, so never feel stressed or pressurised by the event.

(Image credit: Pexels)

The history behind Black Friday

The first reported mention of Black Friday in the sense of a mass experience comes from November 1951, where the Factory Management and Maintenance journal used the phrase to describe the day after Thanksgiving specifically in terms of workers calling in sick so that they could have the day off. So, while not exactly connected to shopping, the idea that the day after Thanksgiving was not normal and that people were treating it as a kind of one-day holiday are very much evident.

This usage in the journal coincided with another use of it to describe the rise in traffic on the Friday (and Saturday) that directly following Thanksgiving, too. "Black Friday" and "Black Saturday" were phases used by the US police in the 1950s to describe these days.

And, while shopping was indeed taking place on these days in the 1950s, it wasn't really until the 1960s where the phrase started to get associated specifically with the post-Thanksgiving shopping rush (opens in new tab). Interestingly, there was a concerted effort to change the name from Black Friday to Big Friday at one point, but that never caught on.

Fun Black Friday facts

1. There's a Mexican version of Black Friday – Yes, it's true. In Mexico there is a nationwide shopping event called El Buen Fin (opens in new tab), which began in 2011 and takes place, traditionally, on the weekend before the Mexican Revolution Day, which is observed on the third Monday of November. The event sees huge sales launched by all the country's major retailers and opening hours are extended, too.

2. The predecessor to Black Friday came from Canada – Also totally true. Canadian department store Eaton's held a "Santa Claus parade" (opens in new tab) on December 2nd, 1905, which when Santa appeared at its finale, marked the start of the holiday season, and therefore of holiday shopping. Spectators were naturally encouraged to shop at Eaton's for their Christmas presents. Due to the success of this, US department stores such as Macy's copied this, launching their own versions such as the first Macy's parade, which was held in New York in 1924.

3. Black Friday doesn't refer to "going into the black" – For a while a common myth surrounding Black Friday was that it was named after retailers saying they were "going into the black", as in they were going into profit for the year. And you can see why that idea caught traction. But interestingly there is no recorded proof of this (opens in new tab). See T3's Black Friday history section on this page for a more factual history of the Black Friday name and phenomenon.

4. About 12% of Black Friday shoppers will be drunk – Yes, we're afraid this one is true, too. Thousands of people will make Black Friday purchases this year while under the influence of alcohol, which probably explains some of the weirder purchases we've seen here at T3. Remember guys, that discounted inflatable dinosaur looks amazing 5 drinks in at 11:73pm, but will fill you with buyer's remorse come the morning.

5. Black Friday is the busiest day of the year for plumbers – That's right, we kid you not, the busiest day all year round for plumbers is Black Friday. The phenomenon as reported by