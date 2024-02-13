3 best Apple TV+ shows to watch in under 30 minutes

Remember the old adage, "an apple a day keeps the doctor away"? Well, considering that it's nigh-on impossible to get an appointment these days anyway, we'll take anything to keep us fit and healthy... and entertained.

Apple TV+ might not have been what was intended when the saying was originally formed, but the relatively young streaming service is certainly proving to be a go-to place for quality TV shows and films, so you could say it counts. Its content keeps us happy and that's a decent path to feeling well.

Just consider the likes of Masters of the Air and Apple's own rendition of Macbeth, both are exceptional in their own right and exclusive to the platform.

However, what if you don't have the time to invest in the longer form pieces, what if you truly just want a small apple a day? Here are three shows available on Apple TV+ that can be watched in 30-minutes or less. They should be ideal to keep the doc from coming a-knockin'.

Shrinking

Stars: Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, Harrison Ford, Christa Miller, Luke Tennie

Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, Harrison Ford, Christa Miller, Luke Tennie Written by: Brett Goldstein, Bill Lawrence

Imagine a 30-minute comedy show that not only has heart, real emotion, depth of writing, and is actually laugh-out-loud funny. Now imagine all that and put Harrison Ford right in the middle of it!.

Shrinking follows a grieving therapist who decides one day to be brutally honest with his clients, and through this not only helps them but himself. It is an absolute masterclass in comedic writing and reserved performance – a show that genuinely can shock and upset, then switch to simply being joyful fun.

Why it has taken so long for Harrison Ford to move over to television is beyond me. He is perfect in this and shows what many have suspected for decades – the man is funny. His comedic timing is up there with the best and his sheer presence in this is enough to elevate the show.

With a fantastic ensemble cast led by Jason Segel and written by UK comedy and podcast great, Brett Goldstein, this is a perfect 30-minute watch. It is funny, memorable and also has a really great soundtrack.

Mythic Quest

Stars: Rob McElhenny, Charlotte Nicdao, F Murray Abraham, Asgly Burch, Jessie Ennis, David Hornsby

Rob McElhenny, Charlotte Nicdao, F Murray Abraham, Asgly Burch, Jessie Ennis, David Hornsby Written by: Charlie Day, Megan Ganz

To be honest, it would be crazy to consider anything Rob McElhenny and Charlie Day could do together would be anything short of great. They did make Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia, after all.

In Mythic Quest, McElhenny plays Ian Grimm, a games developer and self proclaimed tech guru who through his eponymous online multiplayer role playing game has risen to the top of his field. But it is not just about the constant, comedic battle to keep the RPG on top, it is as much about the staff and humanity behind it.

Very much like Silicon Valley, this is a very funny look into the world of tech, software and ego. Grimm is overbearing, manic, irrational, and emotionally stunted, while those around him are not much better.

It's a fantastic show that easily kills 30-minutes of your day and serves a reminder of why McElhenny is far more than just that other guy from the Wrexham thing.

Ted Lasso

Stars: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, Phil Dunster

Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, Phil Dunster Written by: Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein

What can be said about Ted Lasso that hasn't already been said? Multi-award winning, hugely successful, and career defining, it is also the show that saved the world from the shadow of Covid.

Season one is pretty much perfect feel good television and the greatest use of 30-minutes of your life.

At its heart, it is the tale of American football coach Ted Lasso as he crosses the pond to take on the role of manager UK-based soccer team (their words, not mine!), AFC Richmond. However, the show not only charts his introduction to the game, but also how he can win over the players, press, staff and fans – all of which have high expectations and high reservations about his abilities.

Lasso is thrown into the deep end and only through his infectious optimism and personality does he survive and thrive.

There is no way to watch this without smiling. The show is beautiful, uplifting, soulful and funny. It never forgets to focus on the positive in a world of rising negatives.

It's the ideal way to uplift your mood and remind you that things are not always all bad... you just have to "believe".