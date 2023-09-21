Bentley's special edition tricyle is pure luxury for lucky toddlers

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

What better way to make a memorable impact on the school or nursery run than to turn up pushing your little one in a Bentley Mulliner Tricycle?

That’s right, Bentley Motors has just dropped the silk sheet on its latest 6-in-1 Mulliner trike that it says has been inspired by its own, highly bespoke Mulliner range of vehicles.

A hand-stitched leather seat that simulates the shape seen on Bentley’s passenger vehicles, diamond-in-diamond hand-stitching and Bentley badges on the head rest all feature.

Designed to grow with your child, the exclusive trike transforms from a stroller, with the seat facing the parent, into a full-on, pedal-powered tricycle as the little'un grows older and predictably more demanding.

(Image credit: Bentley)

To ensure the ride is as plush and as pliant as a Flying Spur, Bentley has seen fit to run with pneumatic tyres, shrouding rims that have been cast to look exactly like those from its range of cars. This includes Mulliner wording and self-levelling centre caps so the Bentley ‘B’ badge is always in the correct position when in motion. Yes, you read that correctly. And no, we couldn’t quite believe it either.

Even the pedals have been meticulously designed with both style and safety in mind. There’s an anti-slip finish and chrome emblems that, once again, perfectly replicate the pedals found in Bentley’s bespoke Mulliner cars.

(Image credit: Bentley)

Even the pedals have been meticulously designed with both style and safety in mind. There’s an anti-slip finish and chrome emblems that, once again, perfectly replicate the pedals found in Bentley’s bespoke Mulliner cars.

According to its maker, there are other new Mulliner features that represent the “commitment to luxury and perfection in each trike”. These include a chrome emblem on the hood, a diamond-in-diamond quilted push handle bag and a unique paint colour: White Sand.

There’s even a retractable sun canopy to protect your child from the sun’s harmful rays and a rear storage basket for miniature bottles of champagne, caviar-encrusted Rusks and for storing the little one’s silver spoon when it is not in his or her mouth.

Thankfully, the 6-in-1 trike isn’t quite as expensive as, say, a Bentayga, but it still costs £595 (for a kid’s trike!) and is sold exclusively through Bentley’s online shop.