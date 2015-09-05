Bang & Olufsen busts out the curves with the BeoPlay A6

Bang & Olufsen is back with a brand new wireless speaker that will be a perfect fit in the living room of any style-conscious audiophile.

You're looking at the BeoPlay A6. It's a collaboration between the sound specialists at Bang & Olufsen and award-winning Danish designer Jakob Wagner.

The main talking point obviously is the curvy design, which seemingly takes cues from a fortune cookie. Apparently this eye-catching shape enables sound to fill an entire room. Whatever the inspiration, I'm liking it.

But it's not all style, it also packs enough tech under the hood to keep a house party going until the early hours; including two 60 watt 5.5-inch woofers, two 30 watt 0.75-inch tweeters, and one 60 watt 1.5-inch speaker. Each speaker also has its own dedicated digital amplifier.

You should have no problem connecting your mobile devices to the A6 over Bluetooth in order to get chest-thumping sound. And if you don't have one at the ready, then you control music directly on the A6 by tapping or swiping the touch interface on top of the speaker. To turn the volume up and down, swipe right and left, respectively, and to mute it, you simply hold down on the middle.

The A6 also has integrated access to streaming services, such as Spotify, Deezer, and TuneIn radio. If you like what you see, then head over to BeoPlay.comto get your A6 first when it arrives at the end of October. It comes in Light Grey, Dark Grey, Dark Rose and Dusty Blue. The only catch is the £799 price tag. Ouch.