Apple teams with Porsche and Aston Martin for next-gen CarPlay experience

New images released by Apple show that the tech giant has joined forces with luxury automotive manufacturers Porsche and Aston Martin to unveil the next generation of its CarPlay system, promising to take of more of the infotainment experience in the near future.

Apple, Aston Martin and Porsche have released early mock-ups that showcase bespoke versions of CarPlay tailored specifically for Porsche and Aston Martin vehicles.

Unlike the current generation of CarPlay, which often functions as an add-on feature to a vehicle's existing infotainment architecture, the upcoming version looks set to play a central role, taking over a significant portion of the digital real estate.

The concept images reveal distinctive designs for both Porsche and Aston Martin models. In Porsche's mock-up (above), the CarPlay interface features heavily in the central touchscreen display, with individual boxes taking care of navigation, as well as call history.

(Image credit: Apple)

Additionally, Porsche's optional front passenger display, which we’ve seen on Taycan and in upcoming Panamera and Macan EV, offers a comprehensive view of weather, calendar, navigation, and audio widgets. Even the driver's display is cleverly integrated, with Apple taking over Porsche's iconic circular binnacles for speed and battery status notifications.

Aston Martin's version, while featuring fewer displays, exhibits a sleek and efficient CarPlay arrangement. Apple's technology seamlessly integrates into the digital instrumentation, adding an audio tile to the speedo and rev counter.

According to Car and Driver, Aston Martin plans to introduce Apple's next-gen setup in its upcoming vehicles, such as the DB12 coupe and DB12 Volante, slated to launch in 2024. On the other hand, Porsche has not disclosed a specific timeline for the implementation of the next-gen CarPlay in its vehicles.

(Image credit: Apple)

But we do know that Porsche has been at the forefront of maximising Apple's automotive developer's toolkit, going beyond basic CarPlay functionality. The leaked images indicate Porsche's intention to further elevate the CarPlay experience by allowing Apple to dominate essentially the entire infotainment system.

If this does roll out next year, expect it to quickly filter down into other Volkswagen Group products, including those from Audi, Bentley, VW, Seat and Skoda.