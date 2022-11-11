Android Auto plagued by random disconnect bug with no fix

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Android Auto is suffering from a bug where smartphones randomly lose their connection to the car, causing the Google infotainment system to stop working.

Reported by numerous Android users in Google’s support forums , there currently is no fix. They report how their smartphones disconnect from the vehicle seemingly at random, while Android Auto is in use. Users say the problem is cropping up in various models of phone, and clearing cache or switching to a different USB cable doesn’t resolve the issue.

It has also been found that, while rebooting the phone generally causes the issue to go away for a few hours, random disconnects start again soon after. Over 100 users have signalled that they are suffering from the same issue, according to support forum data.

Google representatives have acknowledged the issue, which was first reported over two months ago, in early-September, but are yet to offer a solution. Instead, they ask Android Auto users who encounter the problem to send a bug report in a bid to diagnose the root cause.

One user posted on Twitter to say the issue has been ongoing for an entire year. Others say it’s a more recent bug, with some speculating that it was introduced on Samsung phones with a software update that arrived in June. Another said Sony handsets are affected too.

One posted this week, saying: “I have the same issue, randomly disconnects, then I get a number of messages about the USB device not being compatible…This has become a safety issue because Android Auto has failed while driving in unfamiliar cities. I can no longer predict if or when it will work.”