Get up to 30% off swimming pools and hot tubs with these Amazon summer deals

When the going gets hot, the hot escape into the garden and into a pool of lovely cool water.

And now you can do just that for up to 30% off as Amazon has slashed prices on a selection of inflatable pools, frame pools and even a hot tub.

It's certainly a popular time to be buying a paddling pool, whether it's for people or pets. Amazon tells us that sales of individual paddling pools including the Bestway Ocean Life kids Paddling Pool, the Bestway Family Pool and the Intex Dinoland Play Centre have risen by over 200% week-on-week, and it’s not just humans that are feeling the heat but pets too – sales of pet paddling pools such as the Foldable Pool For Pets have risen by over 300% week-on-week.

Whether you want something for the kids to splash around in or something a little deeper and larger that you can recline in with your favourite summer cocktail, you're sure to find something to suit you – and your wallet – in the selection below.

All are self-assembly. Some are of the traditional inflatable style and others, which are larger and deeper, rely on a metal frame to hold a pool fabric in shape. The thing they have in common is that they are really quick to set up so you can be chilling in the water in no time.

Some of the pools on offer are below.

(Image credit: Intex)

Intex Swim Centre Family Pool with Seats | RRP: £34.92 |Deal Price: £24.49 | You Save: £10.43 (30%)

A family-size inflatable pool with four built-in seats and two drinks holders. Width 229.0cm x Length 229cm x Height 66.0cm.

(Image credit: Intex)

Intex Metal Frame Rectangular Pool | RRP: £99.99 | Deal Price: £64.99 | You save: £35.00 (35%)

Amazon's number one bestseller in frame pools, the Intex Metal Frame Rectangular Pool is a sizeable 300 x 200 x 75cm. It comes with an instruction DVD and is promised to be ready for water in 30 minutes. It's made from puncture-resistant triple-layered materials and has a water capacity of 1,013 Gallons (3,834 L). 79% of Amazon customers gave this pool five stars. There is also a smaller 220 x 150 x 60cm version for £47.49.



(Image credit: Intex)

Intex Swim Centre Family Lounge Pool | RRP: £52.99 | Deal Price: £29.99 | You Save: £23.00 (43%)

This inflatable pool measures 224 x 216 x 76cm and features an inflatable bench so while the kids are splashing around, the adults can relax. It also includes two drinks holders in the walls of the pool, to up that relaxing vibe a bit.

(Image credit: Lay-Z-Spa)

Lay-Z-Spa Saint Tropez Hot Tub | RRP: £529.99 | Deal Price: £399.99 | You Save: £130.00 (25%)

Apparently this hot tub fits up to six people, but you'd want to be very close friends for that to be a good experience. But for a couple or perhaps four people it looks like a good option. Lay-Z-Spa spas require no professional installation or tools to set up (that takes less than 10 minutes) and inflate with the included pump. There's a rapid heating system with a timer, which heats up to 40C, so you can set it to be ready for when you get home to enjoy the hot tub's 87 AirJet massage system. 80% of customers rate this 4 stars or above.

Browse the full range of Up to 30% off Spas, Swimming Pools and Summer Toys at Amazon.