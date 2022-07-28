Here's what free games Amazon Prime members are getting in August 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon Prime members are set to be able to claim StarCraft: Remastered alongside five more free titles and plenty of additional perks this August.

Alongside the beloved 2017 remaster of the real-time strategy game, those that have Prime will be able to download Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders, Beasts of Maravilla Island, Recompile, ScourgeBringer and Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises for no additional cost.

On top of this, there will be new in-game content for Pokémon Go, Fall Guys, Roblox, League of Legends, Two Point Hospital, and more throughout the period. Finally, Activision will be celebrating the championship weekend of Call of Duty League (August 4th to 7th) by giving away in-game content through Prime Gaming, so keep an eye out for too.

You can check out the free games in action below:

To claim any of the free games or perk, head to the Prime Gaming (opens in new tab) website and within the "Games and Loot" section, you should find the offers available to claim. In conclusion, the following six games will be available in August 2022:

StarCraft: Remastered

Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders

Beasts of Maravilla Island

Recompile

ScourgeBringer

Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises

There's still time to claim Prime Gaming's free titles for July 2022. This includes Maniac Mansion, Suzerain, Fishing: North Atlantic and Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark with an expiration of July 31st, 2022 set.

Amazon Prime costs $10.99 / £7.99 a month or $119 / £79 for an annual subscription. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the price of Amazon Prime in the UK would be increasing from September this year. Whether or not these free games and additional perks are enough to get people to stay is yet to be seen.

Meanwhile, Sony's free games as part of PlayStation Plus for August have leaked ahead of time once again – and it's looking like one of the best months of 2022 so far.

