Amazon Prime Day Walmart Deal: $50 off this Instant Pot 10-in-1 pressure cooker

I know, it is all about Amazon Prime Day at the moment and to be honest, there are so many good deals there I don't blame you for missing one or two great offers elsewhere. All that being said, I have another Walmart Rollback deal for you to brighten up your Monday. The Instant Pot Ultra 6 Quart 10-in-1 Multi Use Programmable Pressure Cooker is now $50 off at Walmart. It comes with 16 built-in smart programs to help you make a variety of dishes with ease. Some of the programs included: soup, stew, chilli, cake, egg, rice, porridge, sterilize, yogurt, pressure cook and more.

The new Ultra program helps you control the cooking conditions to your liking, adjusting all parameters to the smallest of details. The Sterilize program is ideal to pasteurize dairy products, sterilize baby bottles, jars and utensils. And you thought you can only use the Instant Pot Ultra 6 Quart for cooking!

The large LCD screen displays all the required information about the cooking process, including how much time is left until the dish is ready or where is it in the cooking process. The new central dial makes it easier to choose between the different modes and thanks to the new quick release button, you don't have to worry about burning yourself anymore, trying to undo the lid of the cooker when the dish is ready.

Reviews on Walmart praise the cooker for its versatility and someone even said the Instant Pot Ultra 6 Quart is "every bit as valuable as my stove for cooking".