Amazon Fire tablets gets MASSIVE price cuts in Amazon End Of Summer Sale

The Amazon End of Summer Sale is now on and the price reductions are Black Friday-level good. There are fat discounts on TVs, laptops, cameras, smart home gadgets and much more, with a wide-range of well-reviewed products reduced in price to very attractive new levels.

Some of the absolute biggest discounts are, naturally, on Amazon devices, a fact that has seen the retailer's entire tablet range discounted sizeably. Everything from the best kids tablet in the world, the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet, right through to the all-new Fire 7 Tablet are now available at some truly amazing price points.

What's great about these discounts is that they are not only across every tablet Amazon makes, but also on different configurations of them, too. This means that if you want a deal on a black 64GB variant of the Fire HD 10 you got it, while if you want the 32GB blue version, then you get a top deal on that as well. There's literally a tablet deal for everyone currently looking to upgrade.

Check out the full range of Amazon End of Summer Sale tablet deals below. Note that all of these deals end on Sunday 31 August at 9:00am.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet 16GB | was £49.99 | now £34.99

Amazon's all-new Fire 7 Tablet delivers a fantastic small-size slate that for lightweight use (emails, watching Netflix, browsing the internet etc) is ideal. At its usual price of £49.99 it delivers incredible value for money, so with 30 per cent slashed off its price in the Amazon End of Summer Sale, it's an absolute steal. The 32GB version of the tablet is also discounted, and you get your choice of four different colourways, too.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet 16GB | was £79.99 | now £54.99

The next step up in Amazon's Fire tablet range is the Fire HD 8, which takes everything that makes the Fire 7 so attractive and then adds in a bigger, higher-resolution 8-inch HD screen, a bigger battery and more memory. This great all-round tablet is available in the Amazon End of Summer Sale for only £54.99, which is a straight 31 per cent price drop from its usual price of £79.99. As with the Fire 7 Tablet above, a 32GB version of the tablet is also discounted, and both versions are available in four different colours and with free Prime delivery.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet 32GB | was £159.99 | now £114.99

Amazon's top-tier, premium Fire tablet is the Fire HD 10. This tablet delivers the biggest screen and most powerful internal hardware in the range, with a 10.1-inch 1080p screen partnered with a quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. Thanks to the Amazon End of Summer Sale, the tablet is currently reduced by a large £45 down from £149.99 to £104.99, which is a straight 30 per cent price drop. For users who want big internal storage, the 64GB version of the tablet, which is also discounted, will be a great call. All versions are available in three colour schemes and with free Prime delivery.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet 16GB | was £99 | now £64.99

Amazon has the children's tablet market largely sewn up thanks to brilliant products like the Fire 7 Kids Edition, a small scale and super robust slate (thanks to an included rugged, chunky case) that comes with a 2-year guarantee, strong parental controls, and a streamlined, child-friendly OS. Each Kids Edition tablet also comes with a free 1-year subscription to to Fire for Kids Unlimited, too, which delivers thousands of apps, games, videos, books and more. Reduced right now in the Amazon End of Summer Sale to only £64.99, which is a large 35 per cent price cut from its regular price of £99.99. Free delivery for Prime members and a choice of three colours are also delivered.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet 32GB | was £129.99 | now £94.99

For slightly older children, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet is a winner and super easy to recommend. It builds on the Fire 7 Kids Edition with a bigger, 8-inch HD screen, more internal storage space and a longer-lasting battery. The same excellent parental controls and child-friendly OS is included, as too the free 1-year subscription to Amazon Fire for Kids Unlimited. Normally this tablet costs £129.99, but right now in the Amazon End of Summer Sale it is reduced to £94.99. As with the Fire 7 Kids Edition, three colours are available, blue, pink and yellow, with the rubberized casing protecting the tablet from accidental drops. Free Prime delivery is also included.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet | was £199.99 | now £149.99

Lastly in the Kids Edition line-up is the premium Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet. This is the all-singing all-dancing version that comes with the largest screen (10.1-inches) and most impressive internal hardware and features. It is, essentially, the perfect tablet for pre-teens and early teens, and at its reduced price point of £144.99, down from £199.99, it is a must-see for anyone looking for a premium children's tablet. You only have two colours to choose from, Pink and Blue, in terms of casing, but as with the other tablets on sale right now, the Fire HD 10 comes with free Prime delivery.View Deal

