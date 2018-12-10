Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet gets crazy Christmas price plunge

If you've been in the market for a quality tablet for you or as a present this Christmas then this sweet deal on the well-received Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is definitely worth a look.

That's because Argos has just slashed 34% off the tablet's price, both in its Dark Red and Navy colourways, in a flash sale, knocking an incredibly attractive £27 off its total price.

Check out the full details of the deals below:

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet | now £52.99 at Argos | (was £79.99)

Here's a cracking tablet deal if ever we saw one. Argos is offering the excellent Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for only £52.99 right now in a flash sale, down a large 34% from its regular price of £79.99. That's a great price on a well-built tablet that packs in-built Alexa, a crisp 8-inch IPS screen, a 12-hour battery life and 16GB of internal storage (expandable by microSD up to 256GB).View Deal

Speaking on the launch of the Amazon Fire HD 8, T3's own Duncan Bell said:

"This can do the usual tablet type duties we know and like, but also transform into a voice controlled, graphically rich Echo Show. Add Amazon’s new dock and it even looks kind of like an Echo Show, at glance."

This is a great deal on a great tablet, so we advise you to move fast if you want to exploit this price drop.