Amazon Fire HD 10 gets WHOPPING 46% price plunge in Black Friday deal

Amazon's Countdown to Black Friday Sale is currently delivering some of the biggest price reductions on top tech on the market today, with T3's best Black Friday deals guide already stuffed with loads of brilliant bargains.

So far, though, we've not seen many strong tablet deals, which makes this nearly half-price saving on Amazon's Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 Tablet attractive for anyone currently looking for a big-screen, feature-packed slate for either themselves or as a gift.

Amazon's Certified Refurbished program is so good as it delivers top tech in like-new condition but for much less than, truth be told, an identical but technically new version of the product would do. You get the same product, in the same condition, but for less.

Which is why when we saw that this already low-price Fire HD 10 tablet had just received a nearly half-price Black Friday-level 46% price slash, we knew we had to surface it to our readers.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 Tablet | was £129.99 | now £69.99 | Available at Amazon

For today only, this Black Friday deal allows you to pick up the Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 (32GB) in either Black, Blue or Red for just £69.99. That is a straight price reduction of £60, which is an almost half-price 46% discount. Naturally, as this is an Amazon deal, free delivery is also included.View Deal

The 64GB version of this tablet is also reduced in price, but for our money the 32GB option is the best choice due to its super low cost.

Here at T3 we a big fans on Amazon's Fire range of tablets, which delivers strong all-round tablet experiences in a variety of screen sizes. The 10-inch version here is the biggest on offer, and delivers serious real estate for browsing the internet, posting on social media, streaming movies and TV shows online and shopping in apps. It's a great tablet for at home and to give as a gift, with it sitting in a Christmas sweet spot.

Like the idea of an Amazon tablet but don't think you need so much screen real estate? Well be sure to check out today's best prices on the entire Fire range of tablets, then, with slates starting from as little as £44.99.