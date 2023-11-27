6 video doorbell deals I’m buying in the Cyber Monday sales

The best Black Friday deals are fast approaching, and as a smart home enthusiast, I’m on the lookout for cheap deals on the best video doorbells . If you’re on the hunt for the same thing, I’ve just found these six video doorbell deals to save you extra money during the Black Friday sales .

Having a video doorbell makes answering the door much easier and more convenient. With a video doorbell on the outside of your house, you never have to worry about missing a visitor or parcel again as you can see, hear and speak to whoever's at your door via your smartphone.

In the lead-up to this year’s Black Friday event, the entire month of November has been full of low prices on video doorbells from top brands like Google Nest, Ring, Blink and more. To help you find the latest offers, keep reading for my top video doorbell deals from this year’s sales.

Best Black Friday video doorbell deals 2023

Google Nest Doorbell (wired): was £229 , now £149 at Google Store

Save £80 on the Google Nest Doorbell at the Google Store. This wired video doorbell uses AI to accurately tell the difference between people, vehicles and parcels, so you never miss the door again.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen): was £99.99 , now £49.99 at Amazon

Get the Ring Video Doorbell for under £50 at Argos. The second generation video doorbell is wireless, has 1080p HD video and works with Alexa. With this purchase, you can also get a 30-day free trial of Ring Protect.

Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Show 5: was £189.99 , now £84.99 at Very

Save £104.99 on the Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show 5 in this Cyber Monday bundle deal. Using the Ring Video Doorbell and the Echo Show 5 together keeps your smart home connected, and allows you to see better angles and live views.

eufy Video Doorbell E340: was £159.99 , now £109.99 at eufy

Save £50 on the eufy Video Doorbell E340 in the eufy Cyber Monday sale. This battery powered video doorbell uses the first dual-light system paired with an advanced light capturing and processing.

Blink Video Doorbell: was £59.99 , now £34.99 at Amazon

Get 42% off the Blink Video Doorbell in this early Amazon Cyber Monday deal. It offers two-way audio, motion and chime app alerts and comes with a mounting kit for easy installation. With this purchase, you can get a free trial of the Blink Subscription Plan.

Blink Video Doorbell + Echo Pop: was £104.99 , now £39.99 at Very

Save £65 on the Blink Video Doorbell and Echo Pop bundle at Very. Both Amazon-operated devices work with Alexa voice commands, making your smart home easier to control and much more streamlined. Available in black.

What to expect from Black Friday video doorbell deals

(Image credit: Ring)

Video doorbells are always popular in the Black Friday sales, and you can expect to find huge price cuts on Google Nest, Ring, Blink, Arlo and eufy devices. As many retailers set their sales live early, you can already find low prices on video doorbells, but the costs could be cut further on the day, so it could be worth waiting for the official Black Friday date.

This year, we’re seeing lots of bundle deals, where you can buy a video doorbell with a smart display or smart speaker for a combined low price. These deals can save you a ton of money, and can make your smart home run more smoothly when you use the devices in conjunction with one another.

In the Black Friday sales, battery and wired video doorbells are likely to be cheaper. Wireless options tend to be in higher demand so if you’re looking for the cheapest prices available, choosing a battery-powered video doorbell can save you some extra cash.