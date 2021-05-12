5 things to expect at Google I/O 2021: Android 12, Pixel 5a and more

Google I/O is now rapidly approaching and according to Google CEO Sundar Pichai we should expect to see “significant product updates and announcements” at the big developer show.

This year's Google I/O, which is an annual conference where Google announces new hardware and software, as well as updates to existing hardware and apps, takes place from Tuesday May 18 through to Friday May 21, and will kick off with a keynote event at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET (3:00AM AEST, Wednesday May 19) on the first day.

As ever with Google I/O keynotes, though, it can be watched live through the official conference website. In addition, all smaller subsequent events that are part of the conference are also available to watch this year due to the show's all-digital nature. Getting up to speed with what Google is going to do over the next year has never been easier.

With all that said, though, we think we know a little bit about what we've going to get treated to at Google I/O 2021. Here's five things to expect.

(Image credit: Shabana Arif)

1: An Android 12 preview

Just as night follows day, the next major version of the Android operating system, which this year will be Android 12, will be shown off and spoken about at Google I/O – and most likely in great detail, too.

Remember, this is a conference that is primarily for developers, so a huge emphasis on the operating system they will be developing for makes total sense.

Now, we've already seen developer previews of Android 12 and what sort of updates it offers, and we've detailed the things we're looking forward to testing out in the beta, too. However, it will be good to hear about the new OS and its features in great detail.

We're also expecting to hear just as to when we can expect to get the Android 12 beta on our own devices, so if you want to get it ahead of the official release then it makes sense to tune in.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

2. Google Pixel 5a unveiling

In 2019 Google announced the Google Pixel 3a at Google I/O and then was almost certainly due to announce the Google Pixel 4a at the show, too. The show didn't happen though due to the worldwide pandemic and as such the phone slipped to August 2020.

This year, though, Google I/O is happening (albeit it virtually) and that leads us to think that Google will stick with its apparent "a" phone schedule and debut the Google Pixel 5a at this year's show.

While we think that there is a pretty good chance of the phone being announced at Google I/O, we're still guessing we might see a delay until it actually launches due to semiconductor shortages worldwide.

(Image credit: Google)

We've had plenty of small feature updates to Google Assistant over the last year, including the most recent bidirectional encoder representations from transformers (BERT) AI tweaks, however, we've not had a major core update for years now.

Of course, even if there isn't a major update we're still fully expecting new Google I/O functionality to be shown off at the show, such as when Google showed how its Assistant could make dinner reservations over the phone at the show a few years back.

(Image credit: Google)

4. A debut for Google Pixel Buds A

As T3 has reported on previously, Google has been rumored to be working on a budget version of its Google Pixel Buds 2, which were released last year. These true wireless earphones are rumored to be called the Google Pixel Buds A and, well, Google I/O looks like the place where they are going to be announced.

What features will be culled from the Pixel Buds 2 to hit a lower price on the Buds A is unknown, as too what price they will actually retail for. But if the Pixel 5a is released at Google I/O then the Pixel Buds A would be an obvious partner for such a device. Expect a bundle pre-order deal.

(Image credit: Google)

5. An early showing for project Whitechapel

Finally, there's also a chance that we could get our first public showing of Google's project Whitechapel. Whitechapel is reportedly Google's first-ever custom mobile processor, which is slated to be arriving in its incoming Google Pixel 6 flagship.

Now, Google Pixel 6 is not going to get launched at Google I/O, but there's no reason why we shouldn't get a heads up on Whitechapel, and especially so as this is a developer-focussed event.

Whitechapel, for the record, is rumored to be a joint project between Google and Samsung, with Google doing all the design work and then Samsung actually making the hardware. How powerful the Whitechapel processor will be remains unclear, but thought is that it will be a mid-tier CPU and not a competitor to flagship processors such as the Apple A14 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

Still, Google has shown how it is a master of doing more with less, and Whitechapel could be the next example of this.