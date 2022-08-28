5 things I wish I'd known before buying Instant Pot Pro

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

You know those people who buy an Instant Pot and try to get everyone else to buy one? That's me. I was an early recruit to the cult of Instant Pots, and I genuinely think it's the best gadget you can buy for your kitchen. Better even than an air fryer, and yes, I've got one of those too. It's a brilliant device for entertaining and for fuss-free family cooking, and it's particularly good if you have to go out to work or college as its programmability means you can have dinner ready when you get in.

My particular model is the Instant Pot Pro, which is one of the more expensive models and has some important differences from the other models in the range. So here are five things I wish I'd known about the Instant Pot Pro.

1. It's completely flat

Having a flat pot doesn't sound like a big deal, but it really is: other Instant Pots I've owned had a faintly dome-shaped bottom, and that meant that they didn't deliver even cooking when I was browning beef or sautéing ingredients. The Instant Pot Pro has a completely flat bottom and it really does make all kinds of cooking much easier and faster too: there's a particular soup recipe I use a lot that involves sautéing veg and browning chorizo, and it's much more predictable in my Pro.

2. The pot still isn't non-stick

You need to watch this one: because the pot isn't non-stick you need to use features such as the hotter sauté setting with care or you'll end up with food that isn't so much burnt on as welded to the bottom. Lentils are a particular menace: leave them alone on a too-hot setting and they'll turn into a substance that feels tough enough to withstand power tools. Thankfully, though...

3. You can stick it all in the dishwasher

Not the outside bit with the control panel and heating element. But the inner pot isn't the only dishwasher-safe part of the Instant Pot Pro: like other Instant Pots (and many similar rivals, but always check the manual to be sure) the lid is dishwasher safe too, even though it looks so complex that you wouldn't expect it to be dishwasher safe. That's useful if you're cooking a lot of strong flavours because it helps get rid of them between cooks.

4. The steaming rack is rubbish

The included rack for steaming is great for steaming eggs – which, if you haven't tried them, you absolutely should; they're glorious – but it's no good for steaming vegetables due to its relatively sparse ribs: smaller veg just fall down to the bottom of the pot. It's hardly the end of the world as the pot has more than enough room for a mesh basket to fit in there, but it'd be nice if the standard rack had narrower ribs so you didn't need to do that.

5. You will never, ever use the sous vide setting

First world problems I know, but part of the fun of kitchen gadgets is doing fancy stuff.

One of the reasons I upgraded to the Instant Pot Pro is because it does sous vide, the slow, low temperature immersion in water that's famed for making amazing steaks, veg and salmon. And out of the many hundreds of cooks I've done in that Instant Pot, the number of times I've used the sous vide feature is zero. That's because (a) sous vide is still a lot of faff and (b) the Instant Pot doesn't quite deliver the real thing. Normal sous vide cooking uses a circulator to keep the water moving around the pot for consistent temperatures, but the Instant Pot Pro merely heats the water to a specific temperature. Without circulation the water at the bottom is warmer than the water towards the surface, so the results aren't quite as controlled or precise as with traditional sous vide cooking.