5 of the best Black Friday beauty deals too gorgeous to miss

When it comes to finding Black Friday deals on beauty, you're hugely spoiled for choice. It might just be us, but this year's biggest shopping weekend of the year seems stacked with some of the best beauty deals we've seen for a while on makeup, fragrance, skincare and beauty electrical offers.

There's the incredible Boots Black Friday sale going on, as well as the John Lewis Black Friday sale on perfume and beauty; the Birchbox beauty deals also include 25% off top-name brands, and there are a wealth of other brands involved in the current swathe of best beauty deals for pre-Christmas gifting.

We've been shopping around the various beauty sales and have rounded-up some of our pick of the best Black Friday beauty deals happening right now, as well as the top beauty sales for you to take a peek at...

Best beauty deals for Black Friday

No7 Beauty Collection | Worth £103 | Now £35 | Save £8 at Boots

Find all your beauty favourites in one place with the No7 Beauty Collection, which will have you swooning with beauty-filled joy! Calling all beauty fanatics. This kit contains everything you need to sparkle and shine whatever the glamourous occasion may be! Create eye-conic looks with the No7View Deal

Philips Sonicare HX9331/32 White DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush | Was £300 | Now £100 | Save £200 at Boots

From the sonic toothbrush brand recommended by dental professionals worldwide, comes the most stylish toothbrush yet. Not only is the DiamondClean the most elegant sonic electric toothbrush, but it delivers unbeatable performance, for whiter, healthier teeth for life. The Premium Plaque Control brush head will remove up to 10 times more plaque and achieve healthier gums in just two weeks compared to a manual toothbrush. With Philips Sonicare DiamondClean, you will have white teeth from day 1.View Deal

Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device | Was £475 | Now £266.99 | Save £208 at Amazon

Philips Lumea, derived from salon professional IPL technology, makes it possible to remove hair safely, effectively and easily at home. Philips Lumea Prestige works effectively on a wide variety of hair and skin types from naturally dark blonde, brown and black coloured hairs and on skin tones from very white to dark brown.View Deal

FOREO UFO Smart Mask Treatment Device | Was £169 | Now £109.85 | Save £59.15 at Amazon

UFO is the world's most advanced smart mask, designed to turn your favorite 20-minute sheet mask tre8atment into a 90-second treat. It combines UFO-activated masks with FOREO’s Hyper-Infusion Technology (heating, cooling & T-Sonic pulsations) and LED light therapy for a professional-level treatment at home.

View Deal

GilletteLabs Heated Razor For Men Starter Kit | Was £148.50 | Now £99 | Save £49.50 at Boots

Designed to transform shaving from a daily chore into an enjoyable and gratifying experience, the Heated Razor uses a revolutionary warming bar to provide continuous heat and comfort throughout every stroke of your shave. With a push of a button, you can easily choose between two levels of heat to achieve optimal comfort based on your own preferences.View Deal

Top Black Friday beauty sales

The Fragrance Shop Black Friday - up to 20% off

Cheap fragrance mega-deal alert! This cyber weekend you can get up to a staggering 80% off women's perfumes and fragrances, and men's fragrances and colognes. Expect big names including Paco Rabane, Diesel, Chanel and Tom Ford.

Cult Beauty Black Friday - TBD

On a budget? The best beauty deals in the Cult Beauty sale will serve up something for every budget, no matter how small.

Birchbox beauty boxes and beauty shop sale - up to 50% off

Birchbox beauty deals are going strong this weekend, with perhaps the most tempting beauty sale being two Birchbox beauty boxes for only £5. Elsewhere Birchbox is offering 50% off beauty kits and 25% off beauty in the Birchbox Shop.

Boots

You'll find a range of products in this sale, with skincare, make up, hair care and everyday toiletries experiencing price drops. There are 'better than half price' deals on hair dryers, curling tongs and electric toothbrushes too. We've rounded up our pick of the best beauty deals from the Boots Black Friday sale right here.

Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday sale - 30% off selected products The world's favourite make up brand is also offering a sale on selected Charlotte Tilbury make up and beauty this weekend. We'd like the Bar of Gold Highlighter Palette, please.

Foreo Black Friday - up to 35%

Trinny Woodall and many other celebs use and love Foreo facial cleansing brushes and facial massages, and this weekend Foreo is offering up to 35% off it's range, which includes the world's first-ever smart facial mask device, the Foreo UFO.

John Lewis perfume, men's fragrance and beauty sale

Some big brands on offer here, from Charlotte Tilbury, Urban Decay, Clinique and Estee Lauder, through to Rituals, Molton Brown, Yves Saint Laurent and Dior. We've also revealed the biggest selling beauty deal at John Lewis so far this weekend, and it has something to do with Johnny Depp.

Bobbi Brown Black Friday - 25% off, plus a free product

Shop your favourite beauty looks at Bobbi Brown this Black Friday weekend and get 20% off. If you spend £65+ (which, let's face it, is super-easy with make up this good), you'll get a free full-size Smokey Eye Mascara; just enter the code BBGIFT at checkout.

Feel Unique Beauty Deals Black Friday event

Grab up to 30% off hundreds of brands in this beauty sale event. There are some quick-fire time-limited beauty deals too, similar to Amazon's Deal of The Day. We're currently eyeing up and Urban Decay Eyeshadow Palette for 40%.

The Perfume Shop Black Friday weekend sale

Buying a perfume or fragrance for yourself or a loved one? Get 15% off luxury fragrances, with 20% off a second item when bought at the same time.

Looking for even more great deals? The check out the following sales too, which are taking place across various retailers and for every area of your life from smart home and sexual happiness to travel and gaming...

T3 guides to the Black Friday sales (UK)