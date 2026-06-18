Harber London launches new collection featuring full-grain leather and premium materials
There are four products altogether
QUICK SUMMARY
Harber London has unveiled a new collection of bags and accessories made from premium recycled marine plastic nylon and finished with full-grain leather accents.
The range includes a Roll Top backpack, Holdall bag, and two Sling Bag options, designed for everyday use and travel. The collection is available now via Harber London’s online store, with 15% off for Father’s Day using code DAD26.
Harber London, known for its stylish range of best backpacks and wallets, has unveiled a new collection that combines premium nylon made from reclaimed marine plastic with rich full-grain leather accents.
The collection features four different products, including the Classic Roll Top Venture Edition (£369), Classic Holdall Bag Venture Edition (£329) and Classic Sling Bag Venture Edition (£189). There’s also a standard Classic Sling Bag, priced at £229.
The range is available to buy now via Harber London’s online store, with the brand offering a 15% discount ahead of Father’s Day using the code DAD26, making it a strong option for the best Father's Day gifts.