Best Philips Hue Black Friday deals LIVE: smart bulbs, LED light strips, starter kits and more!
Light up your life with these impressive discounts
When it comes to smart lighting, it's no surprise that people prefer Philips Hue over any other brand. Hue has held on to the top spot in our ranking of the best smart bulbs since time immemorial, which practically forever in the fast-paced world of tech.
Whether you're already immersed in the Hue ecosystem or just starting your Philips Hue journey, we've compiled the best Black Friday deals to help you upgrade your space without breaking the bank. If you're thinking of sprucing up your garden, don't miss our guide to the best Philips Hue outdoor lights for further top recommendations.
Smart bulbs
This B22 smart LED bulb features a brightness equivalent to a traditional 100 W bulb. Perfect for lighting up large spaces such as the kitchen, living room and study.
Place these three GU10 smart LED bulbs in any spotlight to get instant wireless dimming, and white and colour light in any room.
Suitable for most light fixtures, these two E27 smart LED bulbs offer white light and all the colours in between, as well as instant wireless dimming.
Lightstrips
Designed for surround lighting, the Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC is great for gaming. All lengths are included in the sale, so check it out before making any purchases.
Highlight the beauty of your garden with the Philips Hue 2-metre Outdoor Lightstrip. You'll be the talk of the town!
This lightstrip blends different colours of light together at once. It's flexible and extendable up to 10 metres, letting you add a brilliant blend of colour to any space.
Accessories
The Philips Hue Smart Plug lets you turn any light or lamp into a smart light and control it using the Hue app on your smart device.
You can control up to three rooms, or a zone, with each individual button of the Tap Dial Switch. Mount to the wall, place it on a magnetic surface, or even use as a remote control.
Mount or stick the smart button wall plate anywhere in your home and enjoy installation-free smart lighting control.
Starter kits
A two pack of E27 Philips Hue colour bulbs and a Hue Bridge for a super low price, while stock lasts.
Everything you need is included in this Philips Hue starter kit. Just connect your Bridge to your router, screw in your new smart bulbs and take advantage of smart home lighting via the Philips Hue app.
