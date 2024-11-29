Live

Best Philips Hue Black Friday deals LIVE: smart bulbs, LED light strips, starter kits and more!

Light up your life with these impressive discounts

Lizzie Wilmot
By
published
in Deals

LIVE: Latest Updates

Jump to category:
Refresh

When it comes to smart lighting, it's no surprise that people prefer Philips Hue over any other brand. Hue has held on to the top spot in our ranking of the best smart bulbs since time immemorial, which practically forever in the fast-paced world of tech.

Whether you're already immersed in the Hue ecosystem or just starting your Philips Hue journey, we've compiled the best Black Friday deals to help you upgrade your space without breaking the bank. If you're thinking of sprucing up your garden, don't miss our guide to the best Philips Hue outdoor lights for further top recommendations.

• Amazon: mega savings in Amazon's Black Friday sale

• Argos: new discounts across all smart bulbs

• John Lewis: deals across all smart home products

• Philips Hue: save 30% when you mix and match on certain items

Smart bulbs

Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance B22
Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance B22 : was £52.82 now £44.90 at Amazon

This B22 smart LED bulb features a brightness equivalent to a traditional 100 W bulb. Perfect for lighting up large spaces such as the kitchen, living room and study.

View Deal
Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Spotlight GU10 (3 pack)
Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Spotlight GU10 (3 pack): was £134.99 now £89.99 at Amazon

Place these three GU10 smart LED bulbs in any spotlight to get instant wireless dimming, and white and colour light in any room.

View Deal
Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance E27 (2 pack)
Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance E27 (2 pack): was £84.99 now £72.92 at Amazon

Suitable for most light fixtures, these two E27 smart LED bulbs offer white light and all the colours in between, as well as instant wireless dimming.

View Deal

Lightstrips

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC
Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC : was £129.99 now £77.99 at philips-hue.com

Designed for surround lighting, the Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC is great for gaming. All lengths are included in the sale, so check it out before making any purchases.

View Deal
Philips Hue White And Colour Ambiance Outdoor Lightstrip
Philips Hue White And Colour Ambiance Outdoor Lightstrip: was £124.99 now £71.99 at Amazon

Highlight the beauty of your garden with the Philips Hue 2-metre Outdoor Lightstrip. You'll be the talk of the town!

View Deal
Philips Hue White And Colour Ambiance Gradient Lightstrip
Philips Hue White And Colour Ambiance Gradient Lightstrip: was £139.99 now £113.60 at Amazon

This lightstrip blends different colours of light together at once. It's flexible and extendable up to 10 metres, letting you add a brilliant blend of colour to any space.

View Deal

Accessories

Philips Hue Smart Plug
Philips Hue Smart Plug: was £29.99 now £26.82 at John Lewis

The Philips Hue Smart Plug lets you turn any light or lamp into a smart light and control it using the Hue app on your smart device.

Philips Hue Tap Dial Switch
Philips Hue Tap Dial Switch: was £44.98 now £38.29 at Screwfix

You can control up to three rooms, or a zone, with each individual button of the Tap Dial Switch. Mount to the wall, place it on a magnetic surface, or even use as a remote control.

View Deal
Philips Hue Smart Button
Philips Hue Smart Button: was £21.99 now £17.99 at Amazon

Mount or stick the smart button wall plate anywhere in your home and enjoy installation-free smart lighting control.

View Deal

Starter kits

Philips Hue White & Colour Ambience E27 (2 pack) + Hue Bridge
Philips Hue White & Colour Ambience E27 (2 pack) + Hue Bridge: was £86.04 now £64.99 at Amazon

A two pack of E27 Philips Hue colour bulbs and a Hue Bridge for a super low price, while stock lasts.

View Deal
Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance GU10 (3 pack) + Hue Button + Hue Bridge
Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance GU10 (3 pack) + Hue Button + Hue Bridge: was £164.51 now £131.50 at Amazon

Everything you need is included in this Philips Hue starter kit. Just connect your Bridge to your router, screw in your new smart bulbs and take advantage of smart home lighting via the Philips Hue app.

View Deal

• Amazon: huge savings across all Philips Hue products

• Lowe's: impressive discounts across the Philips Hue range

• Walmart: up to 30% on lightstrips