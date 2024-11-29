Best Black Friday deals 2024 LIVE – deal updates from the UK's biggest sale

It's Black Friday! Despite weeks of hearing about Black Friday deals everyone across the UK, today is actually the day. That means that this is the day when you will find the very best deals. Expects prices to fall further than ever before stocks run out.

Black Friday might be a US phenomenon but it's been a solid date in the UK sales calendar since 2010. Today its arguably bigger than the Boxing Day sales and sees everyone from travel agents to car dealerships getting involved.

The big deals though are on technology. The fabled cheap TV is still very much a thing on Black Friday. Plus you can find huge savings on everything from air fryers to SSDs.

T3 has been covering Black Friday since day one and so to cut through the noise, we've curated the deals that we really rate and put them into this handy page. Deals change fast though, and to make sure we give you the very latest information, you'll find live updates at the bottom of the page, as well as quick links to the biggest sales and best deals right at the top.

Keep this page bookmarked as you'll want to check back here before making any purchase today. Plus, with today being payday for many people, it's the perfect time to start shopping for those Christmas gifts – all at a discount.

Black Friday top deals

Black Friday's best TV deals

Black Friday Headphone deals

Black Friday audio deals

Black Friday laptop deals

Black Friday phone deals

Black Friday Wearable deals

Black Friday gaming deals

Early Black Friday Lego deals

Black Friday smart home deals

Black Friday Watch deals

Early Black Friday home and kitchen deals

Black Friday Amazon device deals

Black Friday outdoor deals

Black Friday garden deals

Black Friday fragrance deals