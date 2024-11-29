Live

Best Black Friday deals 2024 LIVE – deal updates from the UK's biggest sale

The biggest and best Black Friday savings from Amazon, Argos, Currys, John Lewis and more on right now!

Mat Gallagher
Deals

It's Black Friday! Despite weeks of hearing about Black Friday deals everyone across the UK, today is actually the day. That means that this is the day when you will find the very best deals. Expects prices to fall further than ever before stocks run out.

Black Friday might be a US phenomenon but it's been a solid date in the UK sales calendar since 2010. Today its arguably bigger than the Boxing Day sales and sees everyone from travel agents to car dealerships getting involved.

The big deals though are on technology. The fabled cheap TV is still very much a thing on Black Friday. Plus you can find huge savings on everything from air fryers to SSDs.

T3 has been covering Black Friday since day one and so to cut through the noise, we've curated the deals that we really rate and put them into this handy page. Deals change fast though, and to make sure we give you the very latest information, you'll find live updates at the bottom of the page, as well as quick links to the biggest sales and best deals right at the top.

Keep this page bookmarked as you'll want to check back here before making any purchase today. Plus, with today being payday for many people, it's the perfect time to start shopping for those Christmas gifts – all at a discount.

Black Friday top deals

Black Friday's best TV deals

Black Friday Headphone deals

Black Friday audio deals

Black Friday laptop deals

Black Friday phone deals

Black Friday Wearable deals

Black Friday gaming deals

Early Black Friday Lego deals

Black Friday smart home deals

Black Friday Watch deals

Early Black Friday home and kitchen deals

Black Friday Amazon device deals

Black Friday outdoor deals

Black Friday garden deals

Black Friday fragrance deals

Black Friday wines and spirits deals

LIVE: Latest Updates

Smart combo

Ring combo

(Image credit: Amazon)

One of the best ways to save money on Amazon devices is with its combo deals, and this Ring combo is prime example (pun intended). Buying this Ring Battery Doorbell and Ring Indoor Camera will save you 56% on the total list price of both items.

Starting with Hue

Philips Hue Starter kit

(Image credit: Amazon)

Black Friday is the best time to buy Philips Hue bulbs, as there's nearly always some big savings. Do I judge people who buy them not in sale? A little, yes. But aynway. If you're new to smart bulbs you can get the white and colour starter kit now for just £104.25.

That's more than £60 off the list price and includes three GU10 bulbs, a controller hub and a smart button. You can also find starter kits with other bulb types, but this one is the cheapest option right now.

On a Quest

Meta Quest 3S

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Our news editor, Rik has just found a great deal on the new Meta Quest 3S at John Lewis. It's a relatively small £14.01 off the list price, but it's the cheapest we've seen this new headset to date.

It's the morning of Black Friday, so today is when we should see the best deals. So far, we've seen the majority of deals launched this week staying pretty level. however there have been a couple of drops. The Sonos Arc soundbar is now 25% off (rather than 20%) and the Tom Ford Oud Wood Eau De Parfum has dropped further to just £108.75.