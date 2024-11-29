Live
Best Black Friday deals 2024 LIVE – deal updates from the UK's biggest sale
The biggest and best Black Friday savings from Amazon, Argos, Currys, John Lewis and more on right now!
It's Black Friday! Despite weeks of hearing about Black Friday deals everyone across the UK, today is actually the day. That means that this is the day when you will find the very best deals. Expects prices to fall further than ever before stocks run out.
Black Friday might be a US phenomenon but it's been a solid date in the UK sales calendar since 2010. Today its arguably bigger than the Boxing Day sales and sees everyone from travel agents to car dealerships getting involved.
The big deals though are on technology. The fabled cheap TV is still very much a thing on Black Friday. Plus you can find huge savings on everything from air fryers to SSDs.
T3 has been covering Black Friday since day one and so to cut through the noise, we've curated the deals that we really rate and put them into this handy page. Deals change fast though, and to make sure we give you the very latest information, you'll find live updates at the bottom of the page, as well as quick links to the biggest sales and best deals right at the top.
Keep this page bookmarked as you'll want to check back here before making any purchase today. Plus, with today being payday for many people, it's the perfect time to start shopping for those Christmas gifts – all at a discount.
- Argos Black Friday sale now on
- Amazon Black Friday sale is now on
- Curry's Black Friday sale is now on
- John Lewis Black Friday sale on now
Black Friday top deals
- 📖 Amazon Kindle: 21% off the new Kindle Paperwhite
- 📺 Amazon: Fire TV Omni QLED 55in
was £749.99now £419.99 at Amazon
- 💻 Apple: MacBook Air 13-inch M3
was £999, now £849 at John Lewis
- 🏷️ Apple: AirTags (4 Pack)
was £119now £84 at Amazon
- ✏️ Apple Pencil Pro
was £129now £109 at John Lewis
- 🪒 Braun: Series 9 PRO+ Electric Shaver
was £479.99now £199.99 at Boots.com
- 🎧 Bowers & Wilkins: PX7 S2e:
was £379now £249 at Amazon
- 🕹️ DJI: Mini 3 Drone Fly More Combo
was £728.50now £499 at Currys
- ⌚ Garmin: Save 39% on the Venu 2 smartwatch at Amazon
- 📺 Hisense: 50 Inch 4K Smart TV
was £499, now £279 at Amazon
- 🥘 Le Creuset: Cast Iron Classic Oval Casserole
was £369, now £205 at Le Creuset
- 🧱 Lego: Millennium Falcon Collector Series
was £735now £525 at Argos
- 📺 LG: C4 65-inch OLED TV
was £2299, now £1699 at Currys
- 📱 Nothing: Phone (2a) was £319, now £278 at Amazon
- ⌚ Patek Philippe Complications Annual Calendar:
was £74,995now £59,996 at Goldsmiths
- 🕶️ Ray-Ban Meta: Wayfarer smart glasses:
was £329now £239 at Argos
- 📺 Samsung: S95D 65-inch
was £3,599now £1,989 at Amazon
- 📺 Samsung: 75-inch 8K QLED TV
was £4799, now £2,999 at Amazon
- 🎮 Sony: PlayStation 5 Slim
was £479.99now £399.99 at Amazon
- 🎮 Sony: PS5 Pro
was £699.99now £659 at EE
- 📱 Smarty: 80GB data SIM only plan: now just £10 a month at SMARTY
- 📺 Sky Stream: Ultimate TV pack:
was £26/month, now £19 a month
- 🔊 Sonos: Era 300
was £449,now £329 at Amazon
- 🔊 Sonos: Ray soundbar
was £279,now £135 at Amazon
- 🕹️ Star Wars: Arcade Machine
was £699.99now £524.99 at Amazon
- 🌸 Tom Ford: Oud Wood:
was £145, now £108.75 at LOOKFANTASTIC
Black Friday's best TV deals
Black Friday Headphone deals
Black Friday audio deals
Black Friday laptop deals
Black Friday phone deals
Black Friday Wearable deals
Black Friday gaming deals
Early Black Friday Lego deals
Black Friday smart home deals
Black Friday Watch deals
Early Black Friday home and kitchen deals
Black Friday Amazon device deals
Black Friday outdoor deals
Black Friday garden deals
Black Friday fragrance deals
Black Friday wines and spirits deals
LIVE: Latest Updates
Smart combo
One of the best ways to save money on Amazon devices is with its combo deals, and this Ring combo is prime example (pun intended). Buying this Ring Battery Doorbell and Ring Indoor Camera will save you 56% on the total list price of both items.
Starting with Hue
Black Friday is the best time to buy Philips Hue bulbs, as there's nearly always some big savings. Do I judge people who buy them not in sale? A little, yes. But aynway. If you're new to smart bulbs you can get the white and colour starter kit now for just £104.25.
That's more than £60 off the list price and includes three GU10 bulbs, a controller hub and a smart button. You can also find starter kits with other bulb types, but this one is the cheapest option right now.
On a Quest
Our news editor, Rik has just found a great deal on the new Meta Quest 3S at John Lewis. It's a relatively small £14.01 off the list price, but it's the cheapest we've seen this new headset to date.
It's the morning of Black Friday, so today is when we should see the best deals. So far, we've seen the majority of deals launched this week staying pretty level. however there have been a couple of drops. The Sonos Arc soundbar is now 25% off (rather than 20%) and the Tom Ford Oud Wood Eau De Parfum has dropped further to just £108.75.