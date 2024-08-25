Bensons for Beds new Artisan mattresses prove that springs are making a comeback

QUICK SUMMARY
Bensons for Beds has launched its latest Staples & Co Artisan mattress range. Featuring five new mattresses, the range is made from an exclusive spring system made of traditional and mini pocket springs.
The Bensons for Beds Artisan mattresses are available to buy now with prices starting at £1,199.99.
Bensons for Beds has just launched its Staples & Co Artisan mattress collection, featuring five new mattresses. Made from the highest quality materials, the latest Artisan range hints that the best memory foam mattresses might be on the way out, as springs are making their way back in.
Exclusively available at Bensons for Beds, the new Staples & Co Artisan mattresses are comfortable, luxurious and made from high quality, recyclable materials. The range features five new mattresses – Splendour, Decadence, Opulence, Indulgence and Utopia – all of which are crafted with an exclusive spring system.
As the best mattresses have developed over the years, there’s been a notable shift away from spring constructions, and a huge adoption in memory foam and hybrid options. But, the Bensons for Beds Artisan mattresses prove that springs are making a comeback into the mattress market, and in an incredibly luxurious way.
All five Artisan models are made of a blend of traditional pocket springs and mini pocket springs in the core of the mattress. Depending on the mattress you choose, there are between 4,000 and 7,000 springs in the mattress, that offer support to the body and ensure the mattresses durability.
Alongside the springs – 65% of which are made from recycled steel – the Artisan mattresses are also made from a mixture of wool, organic cotton, silk fibres, flax, bamboo, and more. These natural materials make the mattresses soft, breathable and temperature-regulating, and the materials are cruelty-free and sustainably sourced.
Aside from the number of springs, the Bensons for Beds Artisan mattresses have three different firmness levels to choose from for personalised support and comfort. Shoppers can select medium, firm and extra firm for each mattress, and depending on the model you choose, the mattresses sit between 25 cm - 28cm in height.
The debate between memory foam and springs will always be ongoing. But as more and more mattress brands start to develop new and upgraded springs, it proves that springs aren’t completely on the outs, and can be used to make exceptionally comfortable and luxurious mattresses.
The Staples & Co Artisan mattresses are exclusive to Bensons for Beds, and are available to buy now with prices starting at £1,199.99. Each mattress comes in multiple sizes, including single, small double, king and super king.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to what strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
