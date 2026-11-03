My favourite Shark cordless vac just got a huge 40% price cut – but the deal ends in 11 hours

The Shark PowerDetect Speed was one of my favourite launches of 2025, and that's coming from someone who's tested most of the best cordless vacuum cleaners on the market. I even gave it five stars in my full review, if you fancy finding out more.

So, naturally, I got rather excited when I spotted it on Amazon with a huge 40% discount. Even better, the deal isn't limited to the original PowerDetect Speed, but also includes the Luxe Collection, which means there are some lovely colour options to choose from.

The discount applies across all colours, although prices vary slightly. The Walnut version is currently the cheapest, and luckily for you, I think it's the nicest shade of the bunch.

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The only catch, aside from how good this saving is, is that the deal is only available on Amazon for another 11 hours, ending at midnight. We don't know whether the price will return to its original level after that, so if you've been thinking about picking one up, I'd recommend taking advantage of the discount whilst it's still available.